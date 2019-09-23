Log in
02:00pApplied Optoelectronics Showcases 400G Portfolio at ECOC 2019
GL
08/07APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
Applied Optoelectronics Showcases 400G Portfolio at ECOC 2019

09/23/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, will be showcasing its latest transceiver products at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) on September 23-25, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland at booth #625.

“As the industry moves to 400G connections, AOI supports a wide range of 400G intradatacenter optical transceivers.  At ECOC, we plan to demonstrate 400G transceivers for both the Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable (OSFP) and Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable – Double Density (QSFP-DD) form factors with a broad portfolio of single-mode and multimode solutions,” comments David Chen, AVP of Marketing and Sales. 

AOI will be hosting demonstrations at booth #625 at ECOC 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. To schedule an appointment, please contact Willis Chen at wchen@ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com

Media Contacts:

Willis Chen
+1-281-295-1807                   
wchen@ao-inc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 196 M
EBIT 2019 -25,2 M
Net income 2019 -31,4 M
Debt 2019 50,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 223 M
Chart APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC
Duration : Period :
Applied Optoelectronics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,13  $
Last Close Price 11,15  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Senior Engineer-Device Packaging
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC-27.74%223
CISCO SYSTEMS14.47%210 566
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.25.02%40 548
NOKIA OYJ-4.75%29 597
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS44.48%27 683
ERICSSON AB4.31%27 643
