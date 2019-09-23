Applied Optoelectronics Showcases 400G Portfolio at ECOC 2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, will be showcasing its latest transceiver products at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) on September 23-25, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland at booth #625.



“As the industry moves to 400G connections, AOI supports a wide range of 400G intradatacenter optical transceivers. At ECOC, we plan to demonstrate 400G transceivers for both the Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable (OSFP) and Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable – Double Density (QSFP-DD) form factors with a broad portfolio of single-mode and multimode solutions,” comments David Chen, AVP of Marketing and Sales.

AOI will be hosting demonstrations at booth #625 at ECOC 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. To schedule an appointment, please contact Willis Chen at wchen@ao-inc.com .

