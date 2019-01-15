Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Optoelectronics Inc    AAOI

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC (AAOI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 03:59:58 pm
16.14 USD   +1.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Optoelectronics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:11pm EST

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018 on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and year 2018 financial results and outlook for its first quarter of 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. Open to the public, investors may access the call by dialing (412) 717-9586.

A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10127316.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Maria Riley & Chelsea Lish
+1-415-217-7722
ir@ao-inc.com

AOI_logo.ai-v2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS IN
04:11pApplied Optoelectronics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Financial Re..
GL
2018APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
2018APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea..
AQ
2018LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
2018INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
2018APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
2018COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of Applied Optoelec..
BU
2018Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
2018APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ap..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 270 M
EBIT 2018 14,6 M
Net income 2018 16,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC
Duration : Period :
Applied Optoelectronics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chih Hsiang Lin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan J. Murry Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Richard B. Black Independent Director
William H. Yeh Independent Director
Alex Ignatiev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC3.37%316
CISCO SYSTEMS-0.28%194 271
QUALCOMM1.04%69 457
NOKIA OYJ4.14%33 874
ERICSSON-3.13%28 167
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS0.07%18 822
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.