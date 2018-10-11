Log in
Applied Optoelectronics Inc

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC (AAOI)
News 
News

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

10/11/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 1, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 7, 2018 through September 27, 2018.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Friday, November 30, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 284 M
EBIT 2018 35,9 M
Net income 2018 25,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,52
P/E ratio 2019 10,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 444 M
Chart APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC
Duration : Period :
Applied Optoelectronics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,6 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chih Hsiang Lin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan J. Murry Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Richard B. Black Independent Director
William H. Yeh Independent Director
Alex Ignatiev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC-43.63%444
CISCO SYSTEMS19.14%217 093
QUALCOMM9.54%103 029
NOKIA OYJ15.56%29 311
ERICSSON43.81%28 380
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.58%20 194
