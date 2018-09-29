Glancy Prongay & Murray LL :P Announces Investigation on Behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors (AAOI)

Log in
09/29/2018 | 01:02am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. investors (“AAOI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAOI) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 28, 2018, the Company reduced its revenue forecast, citing issues with a customer order, stating “we identified an issue with a small percentage of 25G lasers within a specific customer environment. Consistent with AOI's commitment to supreme product quality and customer support, we mutually agreed with the customer to temporarily suspend shipments of certain transceivers utilizing these lasers while we worked to gain a deeper understanding of the scope of the issue and implement a solution.” On this news the Company’s shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2018.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased AAOI, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
