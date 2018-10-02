Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors (AAOI)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) today announces that it has filed a
class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the
Southern District of Texas on behalf of persons that purchased or
otherwise acquired Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (“Applied
Optoelectronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AAOI)
securities between August 7, 2018 and September 27, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is docketed under 18-cv-03544.
The complaint asserts claims against the Company and certain of its
officers under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Applied Optoelectronics investors are hereby notified that they have
60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to
serve as lead plaintiff in this action.
Applied Optoelectronics purports to design and manufacture fiber-optic
networking products, primarily for four networking end-markets. On
September 28, 2018, the Company reduced its revenue forecast, citing
issues with a customer order, stating “we identified an issue with a
small percentage of 25G lasers within a specific customer environment”
and “we mutually agreed with the customer to temporarily suspend
shipments of certain transceivers utilizing these lasers while we worked
to gain a deeper understanding of the scope of the issue and implement a
solution.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell more than 13%,
on usually heavy trading volume, to close at $24.66 per share on
September 28, 2018.
The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made
materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to
disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose
to investors: (1) that certain of the Company’s lasers were susceptible
to fail prematurely; (2) that certain of the Company’s transceivers
utilizing these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) that, as a
result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the
Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased Applied Optoelectronics securities during the Class
Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the
date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead
plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at
this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and
remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about
this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please
contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite
2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
