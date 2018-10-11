Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an
investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI) (“Applied Optoelectronics”)
on behalf of purchasers of Applied Optoelectronics securities between
August 7, 2018 and September 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”).
Applied Optoelectronics investors who purchased securities during
the Class Period may, no later than November 30,
2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of
the class.
Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action or
request additional information about the lawsuit are encouraged to
contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check attorneys James Maro, Jr. or
Adrienne Bell at (888) 299-7706 or online at: www.ktmc.com/applied-optoelectronics-securities-class-action
According to the complaint, Applied Optoelectronics purports to design
and to manufacture fiber-optic networking products, primarily for four
networking end-markets: internet data center, cable television,
telecommunications, and fiber-to-the-home.
The Class Period commences on August 7, 2018, when Applied
Optoelectronics published a press release announcing the second quarter
2018 financial results.
The complaint alleges that, on September 27, 2018, an analyst with Loop
Capital Markets downgraded Applied Optoelectronics stock, reporting that
the company was experiencing product quality issues with certain
transceivers in which its lasers fail after thousands of hours of
operation. The analyst also lowered gross margin and revenue
expectations because the product quality issues suggested that Applied
Optoelectronics would start procuring lasers externally through 2019.
Following this news, Applied Optoelectronics’ share price fell $2.98 per
share, more than 9%, to close at $28.36 per share on September 27, 2018.
Then, on September 28, 2018, Applied Optoelectronics cut its revenue
guidance for the third quarter 2018 because it had identified an issue
with its lasers that caused them to temporarily suspend shipments of
certain transceivers. Following this news, Applied Optoelectronics’
share price fell $3.70 per share, more than 13%, to close at $24.66 per
share on September 28, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants
failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain of Applied
Optoelectronics’ lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely; (2)
certain of Applied Optoelectronics’ transceivers utilizing these lasers
would be materially affected; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the
defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business,
operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
Applied Optoelectronics investors may, no
later than November 30, 2018, seek to be appointed as a
lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer
& Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an
absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts
on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to
be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the
class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members,
and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your
ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of
whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and
federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud,
breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal
law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate
governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of
institutional and individual investors from the United States and around
the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers
(private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government
and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this
action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more
information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.
