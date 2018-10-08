Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you, or did you, own shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: AAOI )?

Did you purchase your shares between August 7, 2018 and September 27, 2018, inclusive?

Did you lose money in your investment?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that a complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (“Applied Optoelectronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GM: AAOI) between August 7, 2018 and September 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the Class Period, or purchased shares prior to the Class Period and still hold Applied Optoelectronics, and wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the defendants concealed from the investing public that: (1) certain of the Company’s lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely; (2) certain of the Company’s transceivers utilizing these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of defendants’ alleged false and misleading statements, the Company’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

According to the Complaint, on September 27, 2018, an analyst with Loop Capital Markets downgraded the Company’s stock, reporting that the Company was experiencing product quality issues with certain transceivers in which its lasers fail after thousands of hours of operation. The analyst also lowered gross margin and revenue expectations because the product quality issues suggested that the Company would start procuring lasers externally through 2019. Then, on September 28, 2018, the Company cut its revenue guidance for the third quarter 2018 because it had identified an issue with its lasers that caused them to temporarily suspend shipments of certain transceivers.

On this news, shares of Applied Optoelectronics declined more than 13%, closing at $24.66 per share on September 28, 2018, on heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 30, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

