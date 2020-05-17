Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Applied Therapeutics, Inc.    APLT

APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(APLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Therapeutics : Corporate Overview - May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:21pm EDT

CORPORATE OVERVIEW MAY 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation is made by Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"). Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or the Company or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of the Company. This presentation does not purport to be all- inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Various statements in this presentation concerning the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, its product candidate selection and development timing, its management team capabilities, and the ability of the Company's product candidates to have a clinically meaningful effect on the target patient populations, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current analysis and expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the biopharmaceutical industries, changes in the global and regional regulatory environments in the jurisdictions in which the Company does or plans to do business, market volatility, fluctuations in costs and changes to the competitive environment. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward- looking statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current analysis and expectations include: failure to demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of our product candidates; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; the expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency; the possibility of having to conduct additional clinical trials and our reliance on third parties such as our licensors and collaboration partners regarding our suite of technologies and product candidates. Further, even if regulatory approval is obtained, biopharmaceutical products are generally subject to stringent on-going governmental regulation, challenges in gaining market acceptance and competition.

These risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect Company's forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements included in this presentation. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation.

2

Investment Highlights

2 Pivotal programs in high unmet need indications with near-term milestones

  • Positive Ph2 (pivotal) Galactosemia data announced April 2020; NDA expected ~YE 2020
  • Diabetic Cardiomyopathy pivotal data expected 2021

Distinct late-stage commercial opportunities

  • Galactosemia - easily commercialized orphan indication based on biomarker data
  • Diabetic Cardiomyopathy - potential blockbuster indication supported by deep science

Reproducible discovery and development strategy

  • Additional rare metabolic diseases targeting aldose reductase (SORD Deficiency, PMM2- CDG)
  • Early stage pipeline in orphan oncology indications targeting PI3k

3

Our mission is to create transformative, life- changing treatments for patients who desperately need them

Applying Science to Transform Lives

High Unmet Need

Validated Molecular

Verification via

Indications

Targets

Biomarkers

Fatal or debilitating diseases

Targeting pathways with known

with no approved therapies

roles in pathogenesis

Abbreviated regulatory

Building on prior knowledge

pathways decrease

limits MOA risk

development cost and time

Novel compounds with

Limited/ no competition

improved potency/selectivity

Clinical efficacy confirmed via biomarkers in first-in-human studies

De-risks and lessens burden of clinical development

We develop drugs quickly at a lower cost:

A significant benefit to patients in need of treatment

5

Pipeline

Compound

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Dosing

Target Tissue

Milestones

Route

Aldose Reductase Franchise

Full results of pivotal Ph 2 adult ACTION-

AT-007

Galactosemia - Pivotal Ph 2 Study

Oral

CNS

Galactosemia released; pediatric study June

2020

AT-007

SORD Deficiency

Oral

CNS

Phase 2 ready; clinical study start 2021

AT-007

PMM2-CDG

Oral

CNS

Phase 2 ready

AT-001

Diabetic Cardiomyopathy - Pivotal Ph 3 Study

Oral

Systemic

Ph 3 trial initiated in Q3 2019; data in 2021

Peripheral

AT-001

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Oral

Sub-study embedded in DbCM Ph 3 trial

Nerve

AT-003

Diabetic Retinopathy

Oral

Retina

Preclinical data 2019; Initiate Ph 1 2021

PI3 Kinase Franchise

SC / Oral

Selective δ/γ

Initiate Ph 1 2021

AT-104

PTCL, CTCL, TALL*

inhibitor

* Peripheral T-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

6

Unlocking the Potential of Aldose Reductase Inhibition Across Multiple Metabolic Diseases

Sugar

Hexokinase

Glycolytic

Energy

Normal Sugar Metabolism

Pathway

Production

Polyol Pathway

Sugar

Aldose Reductase

Reduced Sugar

Toxicity

Activated in Metabolic Diseases

(Glucose or Galactose)

Alcohol

Cell Death

Validated Target Resistant

AR known to play a key role in diabetic complications and heart disease

to Therapeutic

Past efforts failed to produce sufficiently potent, selective and tolerable drugs

Development

Recent Advances Enable

New understanding of structural changes within the active site of AR following enzymatic activation

- Novel structures; all drugs are new chemical entities

Improved ARI's

Increased potency and selectivity compared to prior compounds with none of the prior off-target safety issues to date

R&D and Regulatory

High unmet need in numerous AR-mediated diseases

Leverage prior ARI programs for streamlined, abbreviated development of our novel compounds

Opportunities

Potential to utilize regulatory pathways designed for accelerated drug development

7

AT-007 for CNS Rare Metabolic Diseases

AT-007 for CNS Rare Metabolic Diseases

Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, PMM2-CDG

Glucose

AT-007

Sorbitol (toxic)

SORDX

Fructose

Aldose Reductase

SORD Deficiency

PMM2-

Galactose

Galactitol

PMM2

Galactosemia

Reduced Sugar Alcohols

CDG

X

Protein

GALK

Mannose-1-P

X

Glycosylation

GALT

Galactosemia

SORD Deficiency

PMM2-CDG

(pivotal study complete)

(biomarker Ph 2 pivotal study 2021)

(Ph 2 ready)

GALT/ GALK deficiency (enzymes

Deficiency in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase

Decreased PMM2 enzyme activity

required for galactose metabolism)

(SORD)1

(catalytic site or dimerization

Results in galactitol formation (aberrant

High sorbitol levels (>1,000X)

mutations)2,3

metabolite of galactose)

Sorbitol toxicity results in severe

Decreased protein glycosylation results

Galactitol toxicity results in CNS

in systemic and CNS complications;

peripheral neuropathy and motor

severe disease

complications (cognitive, motor,

neuron disease

seizures, tremor) & cataracts

3,500-5,000 patients in US (~10,000

Polyol pathway (AR) feeds into

~2,900 patients in US (~7,000

glycosylation pathway

worldwide)

worldwide)

~1,000 patients worldwide

9

1. Cortese et al Nature Genetics 2020; 2. Morava editorial Nature Genetics 2020; 3. Iyer et al Disease Models & Mechanisms 2019

Galactosemia

Pathogenesis of Disease

  • Rare genetic metabolic disease caused by inability to break down galactose
  • Galactose is a sugar produced naturally by the body
  • In patients with Galactosemia, Aldose Reductase converts galactose to galactitol, an aberrant toxic metabolite
  • Clinical presentation:
    • Significant CNS complications - motor, speech, cognitive, and psychiatric impairments, tremor, and seizures
    • Cataracts
    • Ovarian insufficiency in females

Standard of Care

  • Mandatory newborn screening and initiation of dairy free diet; dietary restriction prevents fatalities, but does not prevent long term consequences of disease
  • No approved therapies

10

Galactosemia Commercial Opportunity

  • Easily identifiable patients & substantial population
  • Newborn screening and patient registry
  • "Low Prevalence" but not ultra-rare
    • ~2,800 US patients; ~3,500 patients in Europe
    • ~80 new births per year in the US; more in Europe
  • Low burden of development due to biomarker-based program under new FDA guidance
  • Opportunity to launch quickly with high market penetration; comparatively low commercial investment required
    • >90% patients seen by ~20 specialists worldwide
    • High prescriber awareness of Applied clinical development program

11

AT-007, a CNS-Penetrant Novel Aldose Reductase Inhibitor, Prevents Galactitol Formation and Accumulation

Galactose

TYPE II

GALK

AT-007

Aldose Reductase

Galactitol

Toxic Aberrant Metabolite

Sorbitol

Dehydrogenase

Gal-1-Phosphate

Classic

Galactosemia

GALT

Glu-1-Phosphate

Sorbitol dehydrogenase, the next enzyme

in the polyol pathway, can't reduce galactitol

  • Galactosemia results in accumulation of galactose, which becomes an aberrant substrate for AR
  • AR converts galactose to galactitol, which causes toxic complications in many tissues

12

GALT Deficient Rat Model Closely Mirrors Human Disease

Biochemical Effects

GALT null rats have exponentially

higher levels of galactose and galactitol, as well as Gal1p

  • Galactitol

6

pmol

5

4

3

2

1

0

Liver

Brain

Plasma

5

Galactose

pmol

4

3

2

1

0

Liver

Brain

Plasma

Tissue Deposition of Galactitol

All GALT null rats display cataracts (caused by galactitol deposition in the eye) vs. none of the WT rats

WT

GALT null

CNS Outcomes

GALT null rats display deficiencies in learning, cognition, and motor skills as measured by rotarod and water maze

Water Maze Latency

45

40

35

*

30

(s)

25

*

20

Time

15

10

5

0

1

2

3

4

WT

GALT null

13

Wild Type

GALT null

AT-007 Treatment Corrects All 3 Aspects of Disease in the Galactosemia Rat Model

Biochemical Effects

AT-007 treatment significantly reduced galactitol levels in all tissues without increasing galactose or Gal1p

20

Galactitol

pmol

15

10

5

0

35

Liver

Brain

Plasma

30

Galactose

pmol

25

20

15

10

5

0

Liver

Brain

Plasma

Wild Type

GALT null placebo

GALT null AT-007

14

Tissue Deposition of Galactitol

AT-007 treatment prevented

galactitol accumulation in tissues, resulting in absence of cataracts

WT

GALT null

GALT null

(placebo)

AT-007

Cataract Quantitation

Score

2

AT-007 Dose Response

1.5

Severity

1

Cataract

0

0.5

0 200 400 600 800 1000

Dose AT-007 (mg/kg)

CNS Outcomes

AT-007 treatment normalized CNS outcomes on both water maze and rotarod

Water Maze Latency

45

40

35

*

30

*

(s)

25

Time

20

15

10

5

0

1

2

3

4

WT

GALT null placebo

GALT null AT-007

  • Statistically significant vs. WT & AT-007 treated

A Closer Look: AT-007 Significantly Reduces Galactitol Levels in all Target Tissues Without Increasing Galactose or Gal-1P

pmol

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Galactitol (Aberrant Toxic Metabolite)

WT

GALT null placebo

GALT null AT-007

pmol

Liver Brain Plasma

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Galactose

Gal-1P

1.2

1

pmol

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0

Liver

Brain

Liver

Brain

Plasma

15

Plasma galactitol (pmol)

Plasma vs. Brain Galactitol

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

0

0

5

10

15

20

  • AT-007treatment from neonatal Day 1 to Day 10 significantly reduced galactitol in liver, brain and plasma
  • AT-007treatment did not increase galactose or Gal-1P levels; similar results seen at Day 22 and age 5 months
  • Levels of galactitol in plasma and brain correlated in individual animals; reduction in galactitol induced by AT-007 treatment correlated in plasma and brain

Brain galactitol (pmol)

Galactosemia Phase 1/2 Registrational Study (ACTION-Galactosemia)

Multi-CenterPlacebo-Controlled Study in Healthy Volunteers & Adult Galactosemia Patients

Healthy Volunteers

Single Ascending Dose

(n=40)

Multiple Ascending Dose

(n=40, 7 days)

Galactosemia Endpoints:

5 mg/kg

Safety

single dose

20 mg/kg

Pharmacokinetics/

Pharmacodynamics

Single dose

Efficacy Biomarker - Galactitol

Placebo

Single dose

Healthy Volunteer Endpoints:

  • Safety
  • Pharmacokinetics
  • CNS Penetrance (via CSF sample)

Adult Galactosemia Patients

5 mg/kg 27 Days Daily Dosing

(n=4)

20mg/kg 27 Days Daily Dosing

3 Month

(n=4)

Extension

Placebo 27 Days Daily Dosing

(n=4)

Based on initial topline data from Jan 2020, the study was expanded to include a 40mg/kg dose in healthy volunteers and then Galactosemia patients

16

Safety and PK Summary in Galactosemia Patients

Pharmacokinetics

  • PK supports once-daily dosing
  • Linear increase in AT-007dose-dependent plasma concentration
  • Similar exposure levels in Galactosemia patients and healthy volunteers

Safety

  • AT-007was safe and well-tolerated
  • No treatment-related discontinuations
  • No treatment-related Adverse Events
  • No treatment-related lab abnormalities

17

AT-007 Significantly Decreased Galactitol Levels in All Treated Patients

Decrease was Dose-Dependent, Rapid and Sustained

Maximum Galactitol Reduction (by Cohort)

Individual Reduction in Galactitol at 20mg/kg ~50%

0 -200

(ng/ml)

-400

Galactitol

-600

-800

Plasma

-1000

-1200

-1400

PBO

P<0.01 for 20mg/kg vs. placebo

18

Maximum Galactitol Reduction

001

007

% Change from Baseline

008

009

0.0%

(AT-007: 20mg/kg)

-10.0%

BL

-20.0%

from

-30.0%

Change

-50.0%

-40.0%

%

-60.0%

5mg/kg

20 mg/kg

-70.0%

Baseline

DAY 1

DAY 12

DAY 32-34

Further Characterization of AT-007

ACTION-Galactosemia

Long-term safety in adult Galactosemia patients

Initiate pediatric study in Q2 2020

AT-007: Oral CNS Penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor

Drug Profile

Safety

Path to Registration

  • Structurally distinct molecule with potent AR inhibition and unique PK profile
  • Exposure to all Galactosemia target tissues - CNS, nerve and retina penetrant
  • Oral once-daily dosing (half life 12-18 hrs)
  • No drug-related safety or tolerability issues in Phase 2 adult Galactosemia patient study
  • No safety issues in newborn rat treatment studies, supporting eventual infant/pediatric use
  • Prevented complications of disease in Galactosemia rat model
  • Biomarker effects correlate with clinical endpoints
  • Did not increase galactose levels or levels of other galactose metabolites (Gal1P)
  • Initiate pediatric study in Q2 2020
  • Ongoing 90-daylong-term safety extension of ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients

19

Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency

Burden of Disease

  • Progressive hereditary neuropathy
  • Pediatric-to-adolescentonset of disease
  • Manifestations include difficulty walking, lower limb atrophy, and distal muscle weakness predominantly in lower limbs and frequently upper limbs
  • Often diagnosed symptomatically as a subtype of CMT2

Building on Prior Body of Evidence

  • Patients with SORD have very high levels of sorbitol in their cells and tissues as a result of the enzyme deficiency, which results in tissue toxicities such as neuropathy
  • Recent research in drosophila and cell models demonstrates that treatment with an ARI that blocks sorbitol production may provide benefit in this disease

Standard of Care

  • No approved therapies

Development

  • Preclinical studies initiated
  • Leverage prior Phase 1 development work in healthy volunteers - Phase 2 ready asset
  • Plan to initiate SORD deficiency clinical study in 2021; potential for biomarker-based pivotal study (reduction in sorbitol)

20

Phosphomannomutase 2 deficiency (PMM2-CDG)

Burden of Disease

  • Most common congenital disorder of glycosylation
  • Classical presentation includes cognitive deficiencies, developmental delay, severe encephalopathy with axial hypotonia, psychomotor retardation, and cerebellar hypoplasia
  • Many patients present with abnormal fat distribution and cardiomyopathy in infancy and childhood
  • High infant mortality rate in the first few years of life

Standard of Care

  • No approved therapies

Building on Prior Body of Evidence

  • PMM2-CDGpatients have high levels of Sorbitol in blood and urine, presumably because PMM2 deficiency deranges the homeostatic feedback mechanisms involved in the polyol pathway
  • Epalrestat (old ARI) shown to be potent activator of enzyme activity in PMM2-CDG patient fibroblasts
    • Data suggest Aldose Reductase inhibition act post- translationally to increase PMM2 enzyme activity

AT-007 in Preclinical Development

  • Initial data in fibroblast cell lines derived from PMM2-CDG patients; AT-007 increases phosphomannomutase 2 activity
  • Potential to pursue clinical development in 2021

21

AT-001 for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

AT-001 for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

Pathogenesis of Disease

  • Fatal fibrosis of the heart; cardiac tissue "hardens" and limits contractility
  • Caused by aberrant metabolism of glucose to sorbitol in cardiomyocytes (by Aldose Reductase)
  • Affects 17-24% of diabetics (77M patients worldwide)
  • Occurs in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

Standard of Care

  • No treatments exist for DbCM
  • Patients are counseled on glucose control and lifestyle

23

DbCM Commercial Opportunity: Blockbuster Potential with Limited Capital Requirement

Regulatory

  • Clear path to registration based on functional capacity endpoint (exercise tolerance)
  • Single Phase 3 trial required

Commercial Market

  • 10M patients in the US; 77M worldwide
  • Sufficiently narrow heart failure population - can be targeted with limited commercial investment
  • High disease awareness

Point of Care

  • Easily diagnosed and tracked by cardiologists (echo)
  • Easily identified for referral- endocrinologists/PCPs can identify probable patients through a simple blood test (NTproBNP cardiac stress biomarker)

24

Strong Rationale for AT-001 Development in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: First-in-Class Potential

Building on Prior Body of Evidence

  • The role of AR in DbCM is well supported by preclinical and clinical evidence
  • Proof of mechanism: Pfizer's zopolrestat achieved proof-of-concept on LVEF in Phase 2 Diabetic Cardiomyopathy trial

AT-001's Robust Pre-Clinical Profile

  • 1,000X more potent than prior best-in-class ARI (zopolrestat), in vitro and in vivo
  • Broad exposure: Cardiac and nerve tissue
  • Highly favorable preclinical profile: MTD>2,000mg/kg

AT-001's Robust Clinical Profile (Ph 1/2 trial)

  • Clinical proof-of-concept via sorbitol biomarker observed in T2D patients
  • No drug related AEs observed at any dose; well tolerated
  • Heart inflammatory biomarkers in 28 day arm in DbCM patients informed dose selection for pivotal study

25

Aldose Reductase Causes Damage to Tissues (Including Cardiomyocytes) Under Oxidative Stress

Hexokinase

Glucose

Glucose-6-

Glycolytic

Normal (Kreb Cycle)

Phosphate

Pathway

AT-001

Aldose

Reductase

Sorbitol

Sorbitol

Dehydrogenase

Fructose

*Nf-kB is a protein complex that controls transcription of DNA, cytokine production and cell survival

Hyperglycemia / Ischemia (Polyol Pathway Activated)

Osmotic stress

CELL DEATH

Redox Imbalance

ROS Formation

Advanced Glycation

PKC, NF-kB* Activation

CELL DEATH

26

Understanding Diabetic Cardiomyopathy as a Form of Heart Failure

Diabetes

Stage A Heart Failure

DbCM

Stage B Heart Failure

Stage C Heart Failure

Stage D Heart Failure

  • Metabolic derangement of the myocardium due to diabetes
  • Cardiac structural abnormalities
  • Diastolic dysfunction; LVH
  • Early symptoms of DbCM; noticeable impact on activities
  • Impaired Functional capacity (~75% normal)
  • Overt Heart Failure
  • HFpEF or HFrEF
  • Significant impact on daily activities
  • Refractory Heart Failure requiring specialized interventions (e.g. LV Assist Device)
  • Inability to complete daily activities

Functional Capacity

(Peak VO2)

~28

ml/kg/min

~25%

decrease

<20

ml/kg/min

>30%

decrease

10-15

ml/kg/min

  • ~24% of DbCM patients progress to overt heart failure or death within 1.5 years
  • 37% within 5 years

References: Kosmala et al, JACC V O L . 6 5 , NO . 3 , 20 1 5; Swank et al. Circ HF 2012; Wang et al. JACC: Cardiovasc Imaging 2018; From et al. JACC 2010

27

AT-001 Phase 1/2 Trial in Type 2 Diabetic Patients

Parts A & B

Design

  • 80 Type 2 Diabetic Patients
  • All patients remained on concomitant meds
  • 40 patients in SAD - (5, 10, 20, 40mg/kg)
  • 40 patients in MAD - (5, 20, 40mg/kg; 20mg/kg BID)
  • 8 drug treated & 2 placebo in each cohort

Results

  • No drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 7 days treatment)
  • No abnormal labs
  • Normalization of sorbitol (PD biomarker)

Part C

Design

  • 30 DbCM patients
  • 10 patients per cohort (8 drug treated, 2 placebo)
    • Placebo
    • 1,500mg BID
    • 1,000mg TID

Results

  • No drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 28 days treatment)
  • No drug-related lab abnormalities
  • Effect on cardiac biomarker NTproBNP

28

AT-001 Normalizes Sorbitol, a Biomarker of AR Activity, in Diabetic Patients

Proof of Biological Activity

Sorbitol Reduction by Dose

Sorbitol Normalization Over Time

AT-001 Dose (mg/kg)

12000

(ng/ml)

10000

8000

levels001

6000

AT-

4000

2000

0

0 2 4 6 time (h)

AT-001 levels (ng/ml)

Sorbitol (whole blood) (ng/ml)

800

700

Sorbitol

600

500

levels

400

(ng/ml)

200

300

100

0

8 10 12

Healthy volunteer sorbitol avg.

Diabetic patient sorbitol avg.

in Sorbitol From

0

800

10

20

30

40

Levels (ng/ml)

-10

700

(2hrs)

-20

600

max

-30

500

Mean % Reduction

Baseline to C

Mean Blood Sorbitol

5mg/kg

-40

400

Series1

300

20mg/kg

Series2

-50

200

40mg/kg

Day 1

Series3

-60

100

placebo

Day 7

Series5

0

-70

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

time (h)

  • Drug treatment with AT-001 normalized sorbitol in diabetics to healthy volunteer levels
  • Mean reduction in sorbitol at Day 1 and Day 7: Results are persistent over 1 week of treatment
  • At 40mg/kg patients were normalized to healthy volunteer sorbitol levels, demonstrating complete AR inhibition
  • Rapid release capsule provides sorbitol normalization effects (PD biomarker) through 10-12hrs post-doseat >10mg/kg
  • Includes protection from food-related sorbitol spikes during times of post-prandial hyperglycemia

29

NTproBNP Levels are Elevated in DbCM Patients (Blood-based cardiac stress biomarker)

Stage of Heart Failure

Diabetes

Stage A Heart Failure

DbCM

Stage B Heart Failure

Stage C Heart Failure

Stage D Heart Failure

Functional Capacity

(Peak VO2)

~28

ml/kg/min

<20

~75%

of predicted

ml/kg/min

normal value

10-15

<50%

ml/kg/min

of predicted

normal value

  • ~24% of DbCM patients progress to overt heart failure or death within 1.5 years
  • 37% within 5 years

NTproBNP (Cardiac Stress Biomarker)

0-5 pg/ml

(normal range)

6-300 pg/ml

300-1,000 pg/ml

>1,000 pg/ml

References: Kosmala et al, JACC V O L . 6 5 , NO . 3 , 20 1 5; Swank et al. Circ HF 2012; Wang et al. JACC:

30 Cardiovasc Imaging 2018; From et al. JACC 2010

AT-001 Reduced Levels of NTproBNP Cardiac Stress Biomarker Over 28 Days of Treatment

Sorbitol Normalization

10

placebo

1,000mg

1,500mg

TID

BID

5

Cmax

0

-5

to

-10

baseline

-15

from

-20

-25

change

-35

%

-30

-40

-45

  • Significant sorbitol reduction achieved by both 1,000mg TID and 1,500mg BID AT-001
  • Higher Cmax achieved with BID slightly beneficial - normalizes sorbitol to healthy volunteer levels

Mean Reduction in NTproBNP

placebo

1,000mg

1,500mg

TID

BID

0-28 days

0

-5

NTproBNPin

-10

reduction

-15

-20

Mean

-25

  • Mean reduction in NTproBNP seen over 28 days vs. placebo
    • Mean baseline NTproBNP was 65pg/ml

Clinical Responder Analysis

placebo

1,000mg

1,500mg

TID

BID

>25pg/ml

60

50

withreduction

40

20

30

patients%

10

0

placebo

1000mg TID 1500mg BID

  • ~50% AT-001 treated patients demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in NTproBNP over 28 days
    • >25pg/ml reduction from baseline

31

DbCM Phase 3 Registrational Study (ARISE-HF)

Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study in DbCM Patients at High Risk of Progression

Study Population

Patients with

DbCM at high risk of progression to overt HF

n=675

(225/arm)

1:1:1 Randomization

Placebo

1000 mg

1500 mg

Twice-daily oral dosing

Core Study

Efficacy (15 Months)

  • Primary Endpoint: Functional Capacity (as measured by Peak VO2 change from baseline)
  • Secondary: NTproBNP cardiac biomarker
  • Exploratory: quality of life (KCCQ)

Primary endpoint

readout 2021

Sufficient for approval

27 Month Secondary

and Exploratory

Analyses

Progression to overt

Placebo-controlled

HF

Extension:

Echo based

CV death/

endpoints

hospitalization

  • KCCQ
  • Exploratory cardiac biomarkers

Post-approval endpoints to support market access Peripheral Neuropathy sub-study built into ARISE-HF

32

Appendix / Backup Slides

Addressing Large Indications in Areas of High Unmet Medical Need

- Opportunities for Abbreviated Clinical Development

Indication

Prevalence

Market

Unmet Need

Development Strategy

Diabetic

17-24%

~77M patients

No therapies approved

Abbreviated Development

No known drugs in development

Cardiomyopathy

Diabetics

worldwide

Entresto approved in stage 4 disease

Retinopathy

35% Diabetics

~158M patients

2 therapies approved (intravitrial injection)

Abbreviated Development

worldwide

Anti-VEGFs only for late stage disease

Diabetic

50% Diabetics

~226M patients

No disease-modifying therapies approved

Strategic Partner;

Peripheral

Only symptomatic treatments available (Lyrica)

worldwide

Standard Development

Neuropathy

Epalrestat, an off-patent ARI, approved in Japan, China, India

Galactosemia

1/50k to 1/90k

~2,800 patients

No therapies approved; lactose dietary restriction not

sufficient

Abbreviated Development

in the US

No known drugs in development

(includes PRV)

SORD Deficiency

>1/100k

~3,300 patients

No therapies approved

Abbreviated Development

in the US

No known drugs in development

(eligible for PRV)

PMM2-CDG

<1/1M

~1,000 patients

No therapies approved

Abbreviated Development

worldwide

No known drugs in development

(eligible for PRV)

34

Novel Chemistry For Better Drugs

Backbone

zopolrestat

Similar backbone to zopolrestat (prior best in class efficacy, but liver tox issues)

Technological Advancements

  • Advanced crystallography provided novel understanding of structural changes within AR active site
  • Many prior ARIs were unable to inhibit redox-activated AR

Impact of Modified Structure

  • Functional modifications improve compound's binding affinity and specificity
  • Novel dimeric binding within the catalytic core
  • Higher enzymatic inhibitory activity
  • Increased selectivity leads to less off-target activity and potentially better safety

AT-001

AT-007

AT-003

35

Intellectual Property Summary

  • Dominant IP and Freedom to Operate on all compounds & all target indications
  • Expected IP runway of at least 10 years post-launch in key indications
  • Composition of matter patents obtained in the US that cover AT-007 and related compounds
    • Patent protection through 2037, regulatory extension of term possible
    • European patent application has been allowed (patent has not yet issued); patent applications are pending in other countries
  • Composition of matter patents that cover AT-001 and related compounds obtained US, EP, JP, CA and AU
    • Patent protection through 2031, regulatory extension of term possible
    • Method claims obtained or currently being pursued
  • Company-ownedinternational applications (PCT) cover methods for treating Galactosemia and additional compound derivatives

36

If Blocking AR Doesn't Increase Galactose or Gal-1P…..

Where Does the Extra Substrate Go?

Galactonate

Galactose

Dehydrogenase

Removed in Urine or converted to Xylulose and metabolized to glucose + CO2

Galactose

TYPE II

GALK

Gal-1-Phosphate

TYPE I

GALT

Glu-1-Phosphate

Glycolytic

Pathway

Galactitol

Galactitol accumulates

Aldose

Reductase

Sorbitol

Dehydrogenase

Sorbitol dehydrogenase, the next enzyme in the polyol pathway,

can't reduce galactitol

37

Galactosemia History Timeline

1980's

Newborn screening initiated

2004

Discovery of endogenous galactose production; dietary restriction does not prevent problems

2011

First GalK deficient patient study published: supports galactitol as causative of CNS complications

2018

First GalT knockout rat model developed: biochemical + CNS abnormalities

2019

AT-007 treatment/ reduction in galactitol prevents biochemical + CNS abnormalities in GalT rat model

38

Anticipated Changes in Functional Capacity and Progression to Overt Heart Failure in Study Population

Anticipated mean baseline functional capacity (Peak VO2) <6 METS

(21ml/kg/min) represents a steep slope of decline and strong relationship between changes in functional capacity and ability to perform everyday tasks

Peak VO2

Metabolic 'Cost' of Activity

moderateand intensity

3.5

Rest

7.0-10.5

Walking 2mph, eating, dressing

Light

14.0-17.5

Walking 4mph, household tasks

21.0-24.5

Walking up stairs, Stage 2 Bruce: 2.5mph, 12%

intensity

28.0-31.5

Swimming, tennis

35.0-38.5

Jogging 10 min/miles, Stage 3 Bruce: 3.4mph,

14%

Vigorous

42.0-49.0

4.2mph, 16%

Intense aerobic sports, squash Stage 4 Bruce:

>70.0

Professional athletes/Olympians

AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Sixth Edition. Author: Robert D. Rondinelli, MD, PhD

Progression to Overt Heart Failure

Wang Y, Marwick TH. JACC: CV Imaging 2018

39

Disclaimer

Applied Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 01:20:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05/12Applied Therapeutics to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/11APPLIED THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/11APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/11Applied Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/21APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
04/21Applied Therapeutics Announces Full Data and Scientific Presentations from th..
GL
04/02Applied Therapeutics Announces IND and Investigator-Initiated Studies of AT-0..
GL
04/01APPLIED THERAPEUTICS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
03/16APPLIED THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Financial Result..
AQ
03/13APPLIED THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -67,8 M
Net income 2020 -67,1 M
Finance 2020 101 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,68x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 301x
Capitalization 967 M
Chart APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 55,20 $
Last Close Price 44,00 $
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shoshana Shendelman Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Chids Mahadevan VP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Riccardo Perfetti Chief Medical Officer
Leslie David Funtleyder Director
Joel S. Marcus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.61.29%967
GILEAD SCIENCES17.36%95 659
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.85%74 851
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.60%64 224
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.47%25 375
GENMAB A/S32.03%18 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group