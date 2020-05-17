Applied Therapeutics : Corporate Overview - May 2020 0 05/17/2020 | 09:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer This presentation is made by Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"). Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or the Company or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of the Company. This presentation does not purport to be all- inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Various statements in this presentation concerning the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, its product candidate selection and development timing, its management team capabilities, and the ability of the Company's product candidates to have a clinically meaningful effect on the target patient populations, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current analysis and expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the biopharmaceutical industries, changes in the global and regional regulatory environments in the jurisdictions in which the Company does or plans to do business, market volatility, fluctuations in costs and changes to the competitive environment. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward- looking statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current analysis and expectations include: failure to demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of our product candidates; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; the expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency; the possibility of having to conduct additional clinical trials and our reliance on third parties such as our licensors and collaboration partners regarding our suite of technologies and product candidates. Further, even if regulatory approval is obtained, biopharmaceutical products are generally subject to stringent on-going governmental regulation, challenges in gaining market acceptance and competition. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect Company's forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements included in this presentation. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. 2 Investment Highlights 2 Pivotal programs in high unmet need indications with near-term milestones Positive Ph2 (pivotal) Galactosemia data announced April 2020; NDA expected ~YE 2020

Diabetic Cardiomyopathy pivotal data expected 2021 Distinct late-stage commercial opportunities Galactosemia - easily commercialized orphan indication based on biomarker data

Diabetic Cardiomyopathy - potential blockbuster indication supported by deep science Reproducible discovery and development strategy Additional rare metabolic diseases targeting aldose reductase (SORD Deficiency, PMM2- CDG)

Early stage pipeline in orphan oncology indications targeting PI3k 3 Our mission is to create transformative, life- changing treatments for patients who desperately need them Applying Science to Transform Lives High Unmet Need Validated Molecular Verification via Indications Targets Biomarkers Fatal or debilitating diseases Targeting pathways with known with no approved therapies roles in pathogenesis Abbreviated regulatory Building on prior knowledge pathways decrease limits MOA risk development cost and time Novel compounds with Limited/ no competition improved potency/selectivity Clinical efficacy confirmed via biomarkers in first-in-human studies De-risks and lessens burden of clinical development We develop drugs quickly at a lower cost: A significant benefit to patients in need of treatment 5 Pipeline Compound Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Dosing Target Tissue Milestones Route Aldose Reductase Franchise Full results of pivotal Ph 2 adult ACTION- AT-007 Galactosemia - Pivotal Ph 2 Study Oral CNS Galactosemia released; pediatric study June 2020 AT-007 SORD Deficiency Oral CNS Phase 2 ready; clinical study start 2021 AT-007 PMM2-CDG Oral CNS Phase 2 ready AT-001 Diabetic Cardiomyopathy - Pivotal Ph 3 Study Oral Systemic Ph 3 trial initiated in Q3 2019; data in 2021 Peripheral AT-001 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Oral Sub-study embedded in DbCM Ph 3 trial Nerve AT-003 Diabetic Retinopathy Oral Retina Preclinical data 2019; Initiate Ph 1 2021 PI3 Kinase Franchise SC / Oral Selective δ/γ Initiate Ph 1 2021 AT-104 PTCL, CTCL, TALL* inhibitor * Peripheral T-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia 6 Unlocking the Potential of Aldose Reductase Inhibition Across Multiple Metabolic Diseases Sugar Hexokinase Glycolytic Energy Normal Sugar Metabolism Pathway Production Polyol Pathway Sugar Aldose Reductase Reduced Sugar Toxicity Activated in Metabolic Diseases (Glucose or Galactose) Alcohol Cell Death Validated Target Resistant • AR known to play a key role in diabetic complications and heart disease to Therapeutic • Past efforts failed to produce sufficiently potent, selective and tolerable drugs Development Recent Advances Enable • New understanding of structural changes within the active site of AR following enzymatic activation - Novel structures; all drugs are new chemical entities Improved ARI's • Increased potency and selectivity compared to prior compounds with none of the prior off-target safety issues to date R&D and Regulatory • High unmet need in numerous AR-mediated diseases • Leverage prior ARI programs for streamlined, abbreviated development of our novel compounds Opportunities • Potential to utilize regulatory pathways designed for accelerated drug development 7 AT-007 for CNS Rare Metabolic Diseases AT-007 for CNS Rare Metabolic Diseases Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, PMM2-CDG Glucose AT-007 Sorbitol (toxic) SORDX Fructose Aldose Reductase SORD Deficiency PMM2- Galactose Galactitol PMM2 Galactosemia Reduced Sugar Alcohols CDG X Protein GALK Mannose-1-P X Glycosylation GALT Galactosemia SORD Deficiency PMM2-CDG (pivotal study complete) (biomarker Ph 2 pivotal study 2021) (Ph 2 ready) • GALT/ GALK deficiency (enzymes • Deficiency in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase • Decreased PMM2 enzyme activity required for galactose metabolism) (SORD)1 (catalytic site or dimerization • Results in galactitol formation (aberrant • High sorbitol levels (>1,000X) mutations)2,3 metabolite of galactose) • Sorbitol toxicity results in severe • Decreased protein glycosylation results • Galactitol toxicity results in CNS in systemic and CNS complications; peripheral neuropathy and motor severe disease complications (cognitive, motor, neuron disease seizures, tremor) & cataracts • 3,500-5,000 patients in US (~10,000 • Polyol pathway (AR) feeds into • ~2,900 patients in US (~7,000 glycosylation pathway worldwide) worldwide) • ~1,000 patients worldwide 9 1. Cortese et al Nature Genetics 2020; 2. Morava editorial Nature Genetics 2020; 3. Iyer et al Disease Models & Mechanisms 2019 Galactosemia Pathogenesis of Disease Rare genetic metabolic disease caused by inability to break down galactose

Galactose is a sugar produced naturally by the body

In patients with Galactosemia, Aldose Reductase converts galactose to galactitol, an aberrant toxic metabolite

Clinical presentation:

Significant CNS complications - motor, speech, cognitive, and psychiatric impairments, tremor, and seizures Cataracts Ovarian insufficiency in females

Standard of Care Mandatory newborn screening and initiation of dairy free diet; dietary restriction prevents fatalities, but does not prevent long term consequences of disease

No approved therapies 10 Galactosemia Commercial Opportunity Easily identifiable patients & substantial population

Newborn screening and patient registry

"Low Prevalence" but not ultra-rare

ultra-rare ~2,800 US patients; ~3,500 patients in Europe ~80 new births per year in the US; more in Europe

Low burden of development due to biomarker-based program under new FDA guidance

biomarker-based program under new FDA guidance Opportunity to launch quickly with high market penetration; comparatively low commercial investment required

>90% patients seen by ~20 specialists worldwide High prescriber awareness of Applied clinical development program

11 AT-007, a CNS-Penetrant Novel Aldose Reductase Inhibitor, Prevents Galactitol Formation and Accumulation Galactose TYPE II GALK AT-007 Aldose Reductase Galactitol Toxic Aberrant Metabolite Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Gal-1-Phosphate Classic Galactosemia GALT Glu-1-Phosphate Sorbitol dehydrogenase, the next enzyme in the polyol pathway, can't reduce galactitol Galactosemia results in accumulation of galactose, which becomes an aberrant substrate for AR

AR converts galactose to galactitol, which causes toxic complications in many tissues 12 GALT Deficient Rat Model Closely Mirrors Human Disease Biochemical Effects GALT null rats have exponentially higher levels of galactose and galactitol, as well as Gal1p Galactitol 6 pmol 5 4 3 2 1 0 Liver Brain Plasma 5 Galactose pmol 4 3 2 1 0 Liver Brain Plasma Tissue Deposition of Galactitol All GALT null rats display cataracts (caused by galactitol deposition in the eye) vs. none of the WT rats WT GALT null CNS Outcomes GALT null rats display deficiencies in learning, cognition, and motor skills as measured by rotarod and water maze Water Maze Latency 45 40 35 * 30 (s) 25 * 20 Time 15 10 5 0 1 2 3 4 WT GALT null 13 Wild Type GALT null AT-007 Treatment Corrects All 3 Aspects of Disease in the Galactosemia Rat Model Biochemical Effects AT-007 treatment significantly reduced galactitol levels in all tissues without increasing galactose or Gal1p 20 Galactitol pmol 15 10 5 0 35 Liver Brain Plasma 30 Galactose pmol 25 20 15 10 5 0 Liver Brain Plasma Wild Type GALT null placebo GALT null AT-007 14 Tissue Deposition of Galactitol AT-007 treatment prevented galactitol accumulation in tissues, resulting in absence of cataracts WT GALT null GALT null (placebo) AT-007 Cataract Quantitation Score 2 AT-007 Dose Response 1.5 Severity 1 Cataract 0 0.5 0 200 400 600 800 1000 Dose AT-007 (mg/kg) CNS Outcomes AT-007 treatment normalized CNS outcomes on both water maze and rotarod Water Maze Latency 45 40 35 * 30 * (s) 25 Time 20 15 10 5 0 1 2 3 4 WT GALT null placebo GALT null AT-007 Statistically significant vs. WT & AT-007 treated A Closer Look: AT-007 Significantly Reduces Galactitol Levels in all Target Tissues Without Increasing Galactose or Gal-1P pmol 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Galactitol (Aberrant Toxic Metabolite) WT GALT null placebo GALT null AT-007 pmol Liver Brain Plasma 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Galactose Gal-1P 1.2 1 pmol 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Liver Brain Liver Brain Plasma 15 Plasma galactitol (pmol) Plasma vs. Brain Galactitol 2.5 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 0 5 10 15 20 AT-007 treatment from neonatal Day 1 to Day 10 significantly reduced galactitol in liver, brain and plasma

treatment from neonatal Day 1 to Day 10 significantly reduced galactitol in liver, brain and plasma AT-007 treatment did not increase galactose or Gal-1P levels; similar results seen at Day 22 and age 5 months

treatment did not increase galactose or Gal-1P levels; similar results seen at Day 22 and age 5 months Levels of galactitol in plasma and brain correlated in individual animals; reduction in galactitol induced by AT-007 treatment correlated in plasma and brain Brain galactitol (pmol) Galactosemia Phase 1/2 Registrational Study (ACTION-Galactosemia) Multi-CenterPlacebo-Controlled Study in Healthy Volunteers & Adult Galactosemia Patients Healthy Volunteers Single Ascending Dose (n=40) Multiple Ascending Dose (n=40, 7 days) Galactosemia Endpoints: 5 mg/kg • Safety single dose 20 mg/kg • Pharmacokinetics/ Pharmacodynamics Single dose • Efficacy Biomarker - Galactitol Placebo Single dose Healthy Volunteer Endpoints: Safety

Pharmacokinetics

CNS Penetrance (via CSF sample) Adult Galactosemia Patients 5 mg/kg 27 Days Daily Dosing (n=4) 20mg/kg 27 Days Daily Dosing 3 Month (n=4) Extension Placebo 27 Days Daily Dosing (n=4) Based on initial topline data from Jan 2020, the study was expanded to include a 40mg/kg dose in healthy volunteers and then Galactosemia patients 16 Safety and PK Summary in Galactosemia Patients Pharmacokinetics PK supports once-daily dosing

once-daily dosing Linear increase in AT-007dose-dependent plasma concentration

AT-007dose-dependent plasma concentration Similar exposure levels in Galactosemia patients and healthy volunteers Safety AT-007 was safe and well-tolerated

was safe and well-tolerated No treatment-related discontinuations

treatment-related discontinuations No treatment-related Adverse Events

treatment-related Adverse Events No treatment-related lab abnormalities 17 AT-007 Significantly Decreased Galactitol Levels in All Treated Patients Decrease was Dose-Dependent, Rapid and Sustained Maximum Galactitol Reduction (by Cohort) Individual Reduction in Galactitol at 20mg/kg ~50% 0 -200 (ng/ml) -400 Galactitol -600 -800 Plasma -1000 -1200 -1400 PBO P<0.01 for 20mg/kg vs. placebo 18 Maximum Galactitol Reduction 001 007 % Change from Baseline 008 009 0.0% (AT-007: 20mg/kg) -10.0% BL -20.0% from -30.0% Change -50.0% -40.0% % -60.0% 5mg/kg 20 mg/kg -70.0% Baseline DAY 1 DAY 12 DAY 32-34 Further Characterization of AT-007 ACTION-Galactosemia Long-term safety in adult Galactosemia patients Initiate pediatric study in Q2 2020 AT-007: Oral CNS Penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor Drug Profile Safety Path to Registration Structurally distinct molecule with potent AR inhibition and unique PK profile

Exposure to all Galactosemia target tissues - CNS, nerve and retina penetrant

Oral once-daily dosing (half life 12-18 hrs)

once-daily dosing (half life 12-18 hrs) No drug-related safety or tolerability issues in Phase 2 adult Galactosemia patient study

drug-related safety or tolerability issues in Phase 2 adult Galactosemia patient study No safety issues in newborn rat treatment studies, supporting eventual infant/pediatric use

Prevented complications of disease in Galactosemia rat model

Biomarker effects correlate with clinical endpoints

Did not increase galactose levels or levels of other galactose metabolites (Gal1P)

Initiate pediatric study in Q2 2020

Ongoing 90-daylong-term safety extension of ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients 19 Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency Burden of Disease Progressive hereditary neuropathy

Pediatric-to-adolescent onset of disease

onset of disease Manifestations include difficulty walking, lower limb atrophy, and distal muscle weakness predominantly in lower limbs and frequently upper limbs

Often diagnosed symptomatically as a subtype of CMT2 Building on Prior Body of Evidence Patients with SORD have very high levels of sorbitol in their cells and tissues as a result of the enzyme deficiency, which results in tissue toxicities such as neuropathy

Recent research in drosophila and cell models demonstrates that treatment with an ARI that blocks sorbitol production may provide benefit in this disease Standard of Care No approved therapies Development Preclinical studies initiated

Leverage prior Phase 1 development work in healthy volunteers - Phase 2 ready asset

Plan to initiate SORD deficiency clinical study in 2021; potential for biomarker-based pivotal study (reduction in sorbitol) 20 Phosphomannomutase 2 deficiency (PMM2-CDG) Burden of Disease Most common congenital disorder of glycosylation

Classical presentation includes cognitive deficiencies, developmental delay, severe encephalopathy with axial hypotonia, psychomotor retardation, and cerebellar hypoplasia

Many patients present with abnormal fat distribution and cardiomyopathy in infancy and childhood

High infant mortality rate in the first few years of life Standard of Care No approved therapies Building on Prior Body of Evidence PMM2-CDG patients have high levels of Sorbitol in blood and urine, presumably because PMM2 deficiency deranges the homeostatic feedback mechanisms involved in the polyol pathway

patients have high levels of Sorbitol in blood and urine, presumably because PMM2 deficiency deranges the homeostatic feedback mechanisms involved in the polyol pathway Epalrestat (old ARI) shown to be potent activator of enzyme activity in PMM2-CDG patient fibroblasts

PMM2-CDG patient fibroblasts Data suggest Aldose Reductase inhibition act post- translationally to increase PMM2 enzyme activity

AT-007 in Preclinical Development Initial data in fibroblast cell lines derived from PMM2-CDG patients; AT-007 increases phosphomannomutase 2 activity

PMM2-CDG patients; AT-007 increases phosphomannomutase 2 activity Potential to pursue clinical development in 2021 21 AT-001 for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy AT-001 for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy Pathogenesis of Disease Fatal fibrosis of the heart; cardiac tissue "hardens" and limits contractility

Caused by aberrant metabolism of glucose to sorbitol in cardiomyocytes (by Aldose Reductase)

Affects 17-24% of diabetics (77M patients worldwide)

17-24% of diabetics (77M patients worldwide) Occurs in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes Standard of Care No treatments exist for DbCM

Patients are counseled on glucose control and lifestyle 23 DbCM Commercial Opportunity: Blockbuster Potential with Limited Capital Requirement Regulatory Clear path to registration based on functional capacity endpoint (exercise tolerance)

Single Phase 3 trial required Commercial Market 10M patients in the US; 77M worldwide

Sufficiently narrow heart failure population - can be targeted with limited commercial investment

High disease awareness Point of Care Easily diagnosed and tracked by cardiologists (echo)

Easily identified for referral- endocrinologists/PCPs can identify probable patients through a simple blood test (NTproBNP cardiac stress biomarker) 24 Strong Rationale for AT-001 Development in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: First-in-Class Potential Building on Prior Body of Evidence The role of AR in DbCM is well supported by preclinical and clinical evidence

Proof of mechanism: Pfizer's zopolrestat achieved proof-of-concept on LVEF in Phase 2 Diabetic Cardiomyopathy trial AT-001's Robust Pre-Clinical Profile 1,000X more potent than prior best-in-class ARI (zopolrestat), in vitro and in vivo

best-in-class ARI (zopolrestat), in vitro and in vivo Broad exposure: Cardiac and nerve tissue

Highly favorable preclinical profile: MTD>2,000mg/kg AT-001's Robust Clinical Profile (Ph 1/2 trial) Clinical proof-of-concept via sorbitol biomarker observed in T2D patients

proof-of-concept via sorbitol biomarker observed in T2D patients No drug related AEs observed at any dose; well tolerated

Heart inflammatory biomarkers in 28 day arm in DbCM patients informed dose selection for pivotal study 25 Aldose Reductase Causes Damage to Tissues (Including Cardiomyocytes) Under Oxidative Stress Hexokinase Glucose Glucose-6- Glycolytic Normal (Kreb Cycle) Phosphate Pathway AT-001 Aldose Reductase Sorbitol Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Fructose *Nf-kB is a protein complex that controls transcription of DNA, cytokine production and cell survival Hyperglycemia / Ischemia (Polyol Pathway Activated) Osmotic stress CELL DEATH Redox Imbalance ROS Formation Advanced Glycation PKC, NF-kB* Activation CELL DEATH 26 Understanding Diabetic Cardiomyopathy as a Form of Heart Failure Diabetes Stage A Heart Failure DbCM Stage B Heart Failure Stage C Heart Failure Stage D Heart Failure Metabolic derangement of the myocardium due to diabetes

Cardiac structural abnormalities

Diastolic dysfunction; LVH

Early symptoms of DbCM; noticeable impact on activities

Impaired Functional capacity (~75% normal)

Overt Heart Failure

HFpEF or HFrEF

Significant impact on daily activities

Refractory Heart Failure requiring specialized interventions (e.g. LV Assist Device)

Inability to complete daily activities Functional Capacity (Peak VO2) ~28 ml/kg/min ~25% decrease <20 ml/kg/min >30% decrease 10-15 ml/kg/min ~24% of DbCM patients progress to overt heart failure or death within 1.5 years

37% within 5 years References: Kosmala et al, JACC V O L . 6 5 , NO . 3 , 20 1 5; Swank et al. Circ HF 2012; Wang et al. JACC: Cardiovasc Imaging 2018; From et al. JACC 2010 27 AT-001 Phase 1/2 Trial in Type 2 Diabetic Patients Parts A & B Design 80 Type 2 Diabetic Patients

All patients remained on concomitant meds

40 patients in SAD - (5, 10, 20, 40mg/kg)

40 patients in MAD - (5, 20, 40mg/kg; 20mg/kg BID)

8 drug treated & 2 placebo in each cohort Results No drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 7 days treatment)

drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 7 days treatment) No abnormal labs

Normalization of sorbitol (PD biomarker) Part C Design 30 DbCM patients

10 patients per cohort (8 drug treated, 2 placebo)

Placebo 1,500mg BID 1,000mg TID

Results No drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 28 days treatment)

drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 28 days treatment) No drug-related lab abnormalities

drug-related lab abnormalities Effect on cardiac biomarker NTproBNP 28 AT-001 Normalizes Sorbitol, a Biomarker of AR Activity, in Diabetic Patients Proof of Biological Activity Sorbitol Reduction by Dose Sorbitol Normalization Over Time AT-001 Dose (mg/kg) 12000 (ng/ml) 10000 8000 levels001 6000 AT- 4000 2000 0 0 2 4 6 time (h) AT-001 levels (ng/ml) Sorbitol (whole blood) (ng/ml) 800 700 Sorbitol 600 500 levels 400 (ng/ml) 200 300 100 0 8 10 12 Healthy volunteer sorbitol avg. Diabetic patient sorbitol avg. in Sorbitol From 0 800 10 20 30 40 Levels (ng/ml) -10 700 (2hrs) -20 600 max -30 500 Mean % Reduction Baseline to C Mean Blood Sorbitol 5mg/kg -40 400 Series1 300 20mg/kg Series2 -50 200 40mg/kg Day 1 Series3 -60 100 placebo Day 7 Series5 0 -70 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 time (h) Drug treatment with AT-001 normalized sorbitol in diabetics to healthy volunteer levels Mean reduction in sorbitol at Day 1 and Day 7: Results are persistent over 1 week of treatment

At 40mg/kg patients were normalized to healthy volunteer sorbitol levels, demonstrating complete AR inhibition Rapid release capsule provides sorbitol normalization effects (PD biomarker) through 10-12hrs post-dose at >10mg/kg

at >10mg/kg Includes protection from food-related sorbitol spikes during times of post-prandial hyperglycemia 29 NTproBNP Levels are Elevated in DbCM Patients (Blood-based cardiac stress biomarker) Stage of Heart Failure Diabetes Stage A Heart Failure DbCM Stage B Heart Failure Stage C Heart Failure Stage D Heart Failure Functional Capacity (Peak VO2) ~28 ml/kg/min <20 ~75% of predicted ml/kg/min normal value 10-15 <50% ml/kg/min of predicted normal value ~24% of DbCM patients progress to overt heart failure or death within 1.5 years

37% within 5 years NTproBNP (Cardiac Stress Biomarker) 0-5 pg/ml (normal range) 6-300 pg/ml 300-1,000 pg/ml >1,000 pg/ml References: Kosmala et al, JACC V O L . 6 5 , NO . 3 , 20 1 5; Swank et al. Circ HF 2012; Wang et al. JACC: 30 Cardiovasc Imaging 2018; From et al. JACC 2010 AT-001 Reduced Levels of NTproBNP Cardiac Stress Biomarker Over 28 Days of Treatment Sorbitol Normalization 10 placebo 1,000mg 1,500mg TID BID 5 Cmax 0 -5 to -10 baseline -15 from -20 -25 change -35 % -30 -40 -45 Significant sorbitol reduction achieved by both 1,000mg TID and 1,500mg BID AT-001

AT-001 Higher C max achieved with BID slightly beneficial - normalizes sorbitol to healthy volunteer levels Mean Reduction in NTproBNP placebo 1,000mg 1,500mg TID BID 0-28 days 0 -5 NTproBNPin -10 reduction -15 -20 Mean -25 Mean reduction in NTproBNP seen over 28 days vs. placebo

Mean baseline NTproBNP was 65pg/ml

Clinical Responder Analysis placebo 1,000mg 1,500mg TID BID >25pg/ml 60 50 withreduction 40 20 30 patients% 10 0 placebo 1000mg TID 1500mg BID ~50% AT-001 treated patients demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in NTproBNP over 28 days

AT-001 treated patients demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in NTproBNP over 28 days >25pg/ml reduction from baseline

31 DbCM Phase 3 Registrational Study (ARISE-HF) Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study in DbCM Patients at High Risk of Progression Study Population Patients with DbCM at high risk of progression to overt HF n=675 (225/arm) 1:1:1 Randomization Placebo 1000 mg 1500 mg Twice-daily oral dosing Core Study Efficacy (15 Months) Primary Endpoint: Functional Capacity (as measured by Peak VO2 change from baseline)

Secondary: NTproBNP cardiac biomarker

Exploratory: quality of life (KCCQ) Primary endpoint readout 2021 Sufficient for approval 27 Month Secondary and Exploratory Analyses • Progression to overt Placebo-controlled HF Extension: • Echo based CV death/ endpoints hospitalization KCCQ

Exploratory cardiac biomarkers Post-approval endpoints to support market access Peripheral Neuropathy sub-study built into ARISE-HF 32 Appendix / Backup Slides Addressing Large Indications in Areas of High Unmet Medical Need - Opportunities for Abbreviated Clinical Development Indication Prevalence Market Unmet Need Development Strategy Diabetic 17-24% ~77M patients • No therapies approved Abbreviated Development • No known drugs in development Cardiomyopathy Diabetics worldwide • Entresto approved in stage 4 disease Retinopathy 35% Diabetics ~158M patients • 2 therapies approved (intravitrial injection) Abbreviated Development worldwide • Anti-VEGFs only for late stage disease Diabetic 50% Diabetics ~226M patients • No disease-modifying therapies approved Strategic Partner; Peripheral • Only symptomatic treatments available (Lyrica) worldwide Standard Development Neuropathy • Epalrestat, an off-patent ARI, approved in Japan, China, India Galactosemia 1/50k to 1/90k ~2,800 patients • No therapies approved; lactose dietary restriction not sufficient Abbreviated Development in the US • No known drugs in development (includes PRV) SORD Deficiency >1/100k ~3,300 patients • No therapies approved Abbreviated Development in the US • No known drugs in development (eligible for PRV) PMM2-CDG <1/1M ~1,000 patients • No therapies approved Abbreviated Development worldwide • No known drugs in development (eligible for PRV) 34 Novel Chemistry For Better Drugs Backbone zopolrestat Similar backbone to zopolrestat (prior best in class efficacy, but liver tox issues) Technological Advancements Advanced crystallography provided novel understanding of structural changes within AR active site

Many prior ARIs were unable to inhibit redox-activated AR Impact of Modified Structure Functional modifications improve compound's binding affinity and specificity

Novel dimeric binding within the catalytic core

Higher enzymatic inhibitory activity

Increased selectivity leads to less off-target activity and potentially better safety AT-001 AT-007 AT-003 35 Intellectual Property Summary Dominant IP and Freedom to Operate on all compounds & all target indications

Expected IP runway of at least 10 years post-launch in key indications

post-launch in key indications Composition of matter patents obtained in the US that cover AT-007 and related compounds

AT-007 and related compounds Patent protection through 2037, regulatory extension of term possible European patent application has been allowed (patent has not yet issued); patent applications are pending in other countries

Composition of matter patents that cover AT-001 and related compounds obtained US, EP, JP, CA and AU

AT-001 and related compounds obtained US, EP, JP, CA and AU Patent protection through 2031, regulatory extension of term possible Method claims obtained or currently being pursued

Company-owned international applications (PCT) cover methods for treating Galactosemia and additional compound derivatives 36 If Blocking AR Doesn't Increase Galactose or Gal-1P….. Where Does the Extra Substrate Go? Galactonate Galactose Dehydrogenase Removed in Urine or converted to Xylulose and metabolized to glucose + CO2 Galactose TYPE II GALK Gal-1-Phosphate TYPE I GALT Glu-1-Phosphate Glycolytic Pathway Galactitol Galactitol accumulates Aldose Reductase Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Sorbitol dehydrogenase, the next enzyme in the polyol pathway, can't reduce galactitol 37 Galactosemia History Timeline 1980's Newborn screening initiated 2004 Discovery of endogenous galactose production; dietary restriction does not prevent problems 2011 First GalK deficient patient study published: supports galactitol as causative of CNS complications 2018 First GalT knockout rat model developed: biochemical + CNS abnormalities 2019 AT-007 treatment/ reduction in galactitol prevents biochemical + CNS abnormalities in GalT rat model 38 Anticipated Changes in Functional Capacity and Progression to Overt Heart Failure in Study Population Anticipated mean baseline functional capacity (Peak VO2) <6 METS (21ml/kg/min) represents a steep slope of decline and strong relationship between changes in functional capacity and ability to perform everyday tasks Peak VO2 Metabolic 'Cost' of Activity moderateand intensity 3.5 Rest 7.0-10.5 Walking 2mph, eating, dressing Light 14.0-17.5 Walking 4mph, household tasks 21.0-24.5 Walking up stairs, Stage 2 Bruce: 2.5mph, 12% intensity 28.0-31.5 Swimming, tennis 35.0-38.5 Jogging 10 min/miles, Stage 3 Bruce: 3.4mph, 14% Vigorous 42.0-49.0 4.2mph, 16% Intense aerobic sports, squash Stage 4 Bruce: >70.0 Professional athletes/Olympians AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Sixth Edition. Author: Robert D. Rondinelli, MD, PhD Progression to Overt Heart Failure Wang Y, Marwick TH. JACC: CV Imaging 2018 39 Attachments Original document

