Applied Therapeutics : Corporate Overview - May 2020
05/17/2020 | 09:21pm EDT
CORPORATE OVERVIEW MAY 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation is made by Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"). Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or the Company or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of the Company. This presentation does not purport to be all- inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Various statements in this presentation concerning the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, its product candidate selection and development timing, its management team capabilities, and the ability of the Company's product candidates to have a clinically meaningful effect on the target patient populations, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," or "continue," the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current analysis and expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the biopharmaceutical industries, changes in the global and regional regulatory environments in the jurisdictions in which the Company does or plans to do business, market volatility, fluctuations in costs and changes to the competitive environment. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward- looking statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current analysis and expectations include: failure to demonstrate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of our product candidates; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; the expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency; the possibility of having to conduct additional clinical trials and our reliance on third parties such as our licensors and collaboration partners regarding our suite of technologies and product candidates. Further, even if regulatory approval is obtained, biopharmaceutical products are generally subject to stringent on-going governmental regulation, challenges in gaining market acceptance and competition.
These risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware may also affect Company's forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statements included in this presentation. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any obligation to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation.
2 Pivotal programs in high unmet need indications with near-term milestones
Positive Ph2 (pivotal) Galactosemia data announced April 2020; NDA expected ~YE 2020
Diabetic Cardiomyopathy pivotal data expected 2021
Distinct late-stage commercial opportunities
Galactosemia - easily commercialized orphan indication based on biomarker data
Diabetic Cardiomyopathy - potential blockbuster indication supported by deep science
Reproducible discovery and development strategy
Additional rare metabolic diseases targeting aldose reductase (SORD Deficiency, PMM2- CDG)
Early stage pipeline in orphan oncology indications targeting PI3k
Our mission is to create transformative, life- changing treatments for patients who desperately need them
Applying Science to Transform Lives
High Unmet Need
Validated Molecular
Verification via
Indications
Targets
Biomarkers
Fatal or debilitating diseases
Targeting pathways with known
with no approved therapies
roles in pathogenesis
Abbreviated regulatory
Building on prior knowledge
pathways decrease
limits MOA risk
development cost and time
Novel compounds with
Limited/ no competition
improved potency/selectivity
Clinical efficacy confirmed via biomarkers in first-in-human studies
De-risks and lessens burden of clinical development
We develop drugs quickly at a lower cost:
A significant benefit to patients in need of treatment
Pipeline
Compound
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Dosing
Target Tissue
Milestones
Route
Aldose Reductase Franchise
Full results of pivotal Ph 2 adult ACTION-
AT-007
Galactosemia - Pivotal Ph 2 Study
Oral
CNS
Galactosemia released; pediatric study June
2020
AT-007
SORD Deficiency
Oral
CNS
Phase 2 ready; clinical study start 2021
AT-007
PMM2-CDG
Oral
CNS
Phase 2 ready
AT-001
Diabetic Cardiomyopathy - Pivotal Ph 3 Study
Oral
Systemic
Ph 3 trial initiated in Q3 2019; data in 2021
Peripheral
AT-001
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Oral
Sub-study embedded in DbCM Ph 3 trial
Nerve
AT-003
Diabetic Retinopathy
Oral
Retina
Preclinical data 2019; Initiate Ph 1 2021
PI3 Kinase Franchise
SC / Oral
Selective
δ/ γ
Initiate Ph 1 2021
AT-104
PTCL, CTCL, TALL*
inhibitor
* Peripheral T-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Unlocking the Potential of Aldose Reductase Inhibition Across Multiple Metabolic Diseases
Sugar
Hexokinase
Glycolytic
Energy
Normal Sugar Metabolism
Pathway
Production
Polyol Pathway
Sugar
Aldose Reductase
Reduced Sugar
Toxicity
Activated in Metabolic Diseases
(Glucose or Galactose)
Alcohol
Cell Death
Validated Target Resistant
•
AR known to play a key role in diabetic complications and heart disease
to Therapeutic
•
Past efforts failed to produce sufficiently potent, selective and tolerable drugs
Development
Recent Advances Enable
• New understanding of structural changes within the active site of AR following enzymatic activation
- Novel structures; all drugs are new chemical entities
Improved ARI's
•
Increased potency and selectivity compared to prior compounds with none of the prior off-target safety issues to date
R&D and Regulatory
• High unmet need in numerous AR-mediated diseases
•
Leverage prior ARI programs for streamlined, abbreviated development of our novel compounds
Opportunities
• Potential to utilize regulatory pathways designed for accelerated drug development
AT-007 for CNS Rare Metabolic Diseases
AT-007 for CNS Rare Metabolic Diseases
Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, PMM2-CDG
Glucose
AT-007
Sorbitol (toxic)
SORD
X
Fructose
Aldose Reductase
SORD Deficiency
PMM2-
Galactose
Galactitol
PMM2
Galactosemia
Reduced Sugar Alcohols
CDG
X
Protein
GALK
Mannose-1-P
X
Glycosylation
GALT
Galactosemia
SORD Deficiency
PMM2-CDG
(pivotal study complete)
(biomarker Ph 2 pivotal study 2021)
(Ph 2 ready)
• GALT/ GALK deficiency (enzymes
•
Deficiency in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase
•
Decreased PMM2 enzyme activity
required for galactose metabolism)
(SORD)
1
(catalytic site or dimerization
• Results in galactitol formation (aberrant
•
High sorbitol levels (>1,000X)
mutations)
2,3
metabolite of galactose)
•
Sorbitol toxicity results in severe
• Decreased protein glycosylation results
• Galactitol toxicity results in CNS
in systemic and CNS complications;
peripheral neuropathy and motor
severe disease
complications (cognitive, motor,
neuron disease
seizures, tremor) & cataracts
•
3,500-5,000 patients in US (~10,000
• Polyol pathway (AR) feeds into
• ~2,900 patients in US (~7,000
glycosylation pathway
worldwide)
worldwide)
•
~1,000 patients worldwide
1. Cortese et al Nature Genetics 2020; 2. Morava editorial Nature Genetics 2020; 3. Iyer et al Disease Models & Mechanisms 2019
Galactosemia
Pathogenesis of Disease
Rare genetic metabolic disease caused by inability to break down galactose
Galactose is a sugar produced naturally by the body
In patients with Galactosemia, Aldose Reductase converts galactose to galactitol, an aberrant toxic metabolite
Clinical presentation:
Significant CNS complications - motor, speech, cognitive, and psychiatric impairments, tremor, and seizures
Cataracts
Ovarian insufficiency in females
Standard of Care
Mandatory newborn screening and initiation of dairy free diet; dietary restriction prevents fatalities, but does not prevent long term consequences of disease
No approved therapies
Galactosemia Commercial Opportunity
Easily identifiable patients & substantial population
Newborn screening and patient registry
"Low Prevalence" but not ultra-rare
~2,800 US patients; ~3,500 patients in Europe
~80 new births per year in the US; more in Europe
Low burden of development due to biomarker-based program under new FDA guidance
Opportunity to launch quickly with high market penetration; comparatively low commercial investment required
>90% patients seen by ~20 specialists worldwide
High prescriber awareness of Applied clinical development program
AT-007, a CNS-Penetrant Novel Aldose Reductase Inhibitor, Prevents Galactitol Formation and Accumulation
Galactitol
Toxic Aberrant Metabolite
Sorbitol
Dehydrogenase
Gal-1-Phosphate
Classic
Galactosemia
GALT
Glu-1-Phosphate
Sorbitol dehydrogenase, the next enzyme
in the polyol pathway, can't reduce galactitol
Galactosemia results in accumulation of galactose, which becomes an aberrant substrate for AR
AR converts galactose to galactitol, which causes toxic complications in many tissues
GALT Deficient Rat Model Closely Mirrors Human Disease
Biochemical Effects
GALT null rats have exponentially
higher levels of galactose and galactitol, as well as Gal1p
6
pmol
5
4
3
2
1
0
Liver
Brain
Plasma
5
Galactose
pmol
4
3
2
1
0
Liver
Brain
Plasma
Tissue Deposition of Galactitol
All GALT null rats display cataracts (caused by galactitol deposition in the eye) vs. none of the WT rats
CNS Outcomes
GALT null rats display deficiencies in learning, cognition, and motor skills as measured by rotarod and water maze
Water Maze Latency
45
40
35
*
30
(s)
25
*
20
Time
15
10
5
0
1
2
3
4
WT
GALT null
AT-007 Treatment Corrects All 3 Aspects of Disease in the Galactosemia Rat Model
Biochemical Effects
AT-007 treatment significantly reduced galactitol levels in all tissues without increasing galactose or Gal1p
20
Galactitol
pmol
15
10
5
0
35
Liver
Brain
Plasma
30
Galactose
pmol
25
20
15
10
5
0
Liver
Brain
Plasma
Wild Type
GALT null placebo
GALT null AT-007
14
Tissue Deposition of Galactitol
AT-007 treatment prevented
galactitol accumulation in tissues, resulting in absence of cataracts
WT
GALT null
GALT null
(placebo)
AT-007
Cataract Quantitation
Score
2
AT-007 Dose Response
1.5
Severity
1
Cataract
0
0.5
0 200 400 600 800 1000
Dose AT-007 (mg/kg)
CNS Outcomes
AT-007 treatment normalized CNS outcomes on both water maze and rotarod
Water Maze Latency
45
40
35
*
30
*
(s)
25
Time
20
15
10
5
0
1
2
3
4
WT
GALT null placebo
GALT null AT-007
Statistically significant vs. WT & AT-007 treated
A Closer Look: AT-007 Significantly Reduces Galactitol Levels in all Target Tissues Without Increasing Galactose or Gal-1P
20
18
16
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Galactitol (Aberrant Toxic Metabolite)
WT
GALT null placebo
GALT null AT-007
pmol
Liver Brain Plasma
1.2
1
pmol
0.8
0.6
0.4
0.2
0
Liver
Brain
Liver
Brain
Plasma
15
Plasma galactitol (pmol)
Plasma vs. Brain Galactitol
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
AT-007treatment from neonatal Day 1 to Day 10 significantly reduced galactitol in liver, brain and plasma
AT-007treatment did not increase galactose or Gal-1P levels; similar results seen at Day 22 and age 5 months
Levels of galactitol in plasma and brain correlated in individual animals; reduction in galactitol induced by AT-007 treatment correlated in plasma and brain
Galactosemia Phase 1/2 Registrational Study (ACTION-Galactosemia)
Multi-CenterPlacebo-Controlled Study in Healthy Volunteers & Adult Galactosemia Patients
Healthy Volunteers
Single Ascending Dose
(n=40)
Multiple Ascending Dose
(n=40, 7 days)
Galactosemia Endpoints:
5 mg/kg
•
Safety
single dose
20 mg/kg
•
Pharmacokinetics/
Pharmacodynamics
Single dose
• Efficacy Biomarker - Galactitol
Placebo
Single dose
Healthy Volunteer Endpoints:
Safety
Pharmacokinetics
CNS Penetrance (via CSF sample)
Adult Galactosemia Patients
5 mg/kg 27 Days Daily Dosing
(n=4)
20mg/kg 27 Days Daily Dosing
3 Month
(n=4)
Extension
Placebo 27 Days Daily Dosing
(n=4)
Based on initial topline data from Jan 2020, the study was expanded to include a 40mg/kg dose in healthy volunteers and then Galactosemia patients
Safety and PK Summary in Galactosemia Patients
Pharmacokinetics
PK supports once-daily dosing
Linear increase in AT-007dose-dependent plasma concentration
Similar exposure levels in Galactosemia patients and healthy volunteers
Safety
AT-007was safe and well-tolerated
No treatment-related discontinuations
No treatment-related Adverse Events
No treatment-related lab abnormalities
AT-007 Significantly Decreased Galactitol Levels in All Treated Patients
Decrease was Dose-Dependent, Rapid and Sustained
Maximum Galactitol Reduction (by Cohort)
Individual Reduction in Galactitol at 20mg/kg ~50%
0 -200
(ng/ml)
-400
Galactitol
-600
-800
Plasma
-1000
-1200
-1400
PBO
P<0.01 for 20mg/kg vs. placebo
18
Maximum Galactitol Reduction
001
007
% Change from Baseline
008
009
0.0%
(AT-007: 20mg/kg)
-10.0%
BL
-20.0%
from
-30.0%
Change
-50.0%
-40.0%
%
-60.0%
5mg/kg
20 mg/kg
-70.0%
Baseline
DAY 1
DAY 12
DAY 32-34
Further Characterization of AT-007
ACTION-Galactosemia
Long-term safety in adult Galactosemia patients
Initiate pediatric study in Q2 2020
AT-007: Oral CNS Penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor
Drug Profile
Safety
Path to Registration
Structurally distinct molecule with potent AR inhibition and unique PK profile
Exposure to all Galactosemia target tissues - CNS, nerve and retina penetrant
Oral once-daily dosing (half life 12-18 hrs)
No drug-related safety or tolerability issues in Phase 2 adult Galactosemia patient study
No safety issues in newborn rat treatment studies, supporting eventual infant/pediatric use
Prevented complications of disease in Galactosemia rat model
Biomarker effects correlate with clinical endpoints
Did not increase galactose levels or levels of other galactose metabolites (Gal1P)
Initiate pediatric study in Q2 2020
Ongoing 90-daylong-term safety extension of ACTION-Galactosemia in adult Galactosemia patients
Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency
Burden of Disease
Progressive hereditary neuropathy
Pediatric-to-adolescentonset of disease
Manifestations include difficulty walking, lower limb atrophy, and distal muscle weakness predominantly in lower limbs and frequently upper limbs
Often diagnosed symptomatically as a subtype of CMT2
Building on Prior Body of Evidence
Patients with SORD have very high levels of sorbitol in their cells and tissues as a result of the enzyme deficiency, which results in tissue toxicities such as neuropathy
Recent research in drosophila and cell models demonstrates that treatment with an ARI that blocks sorbitol production may provide benefit in this disease
Standard of Care
Development
Preclinical studies initiated
Leverage prior Phase 1 development work in healthy volunteers - Phase 2 ready asset
Plan to initiate SORD deficiency clinical study in 2021; potential for biomarker-based pivotal study (reduction in sorbitol)
Phosphomannomutase 2 deficiency (PMM2-CDG)
Burden of Disease
Most common congenital disorder of glycosylation
Classical presentation includes cognitive deficiencies, developmental delay, severe encephalopathy with axial hypotonia, psychomotor retardation, and cerebellar hypoplasia
Many patients present with abnormal fat distribution and cardiomyopathy in infancy and childhood
High infant mortality rate in the first few years of life
Building on Prior Body of Evidence
PMM2-CDGpatients have high levels of Sorbitol in blood and urine, presumably because PMM2 deficiency deranges the homeostatic feedback mechanisms involved in the polyol pathway
Epalrestat (old ARI) shown to be potent activator of enzyme activity in PMM2-CDG patient fibroblasts
Data suggest Aldose Reductase inhibition act post- translationally to increase PMM2 enzyme activity
AT-007 in Preclinical Development
Initial data in fibroblast cell lines derived from PMM2-CDG patients; AT-007 increases phosphomannomutase 2 activity
Potential to pursue clinical development in 2021
AT-001 for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy
AT-001 for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy
Pathogenesis of Disease
Fatal fibrosis of the heart; cardiac tissue "hardens" and limits contractility
Caused by aberrant metabolism of glucose to sorbitol in cardiomyocytes (by Aldose Reductase)
Affects 17-24% of diabetics (77M patients worldwide)
Occurs in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes
Standard of Care
No treatments exist for DbCM
Patients are counseled on glucose control and lifestyle
DbCM Commercial Opportunity: Blockbuster Potential with Limited Capital Requirement
Regulatory
Clear path to registration based on functional capacity endpoint (exercise tolerance)
Single Phase 3 trial required
Commercial Market
10M patients in the US; 77M worldwide
Sufficiently narrow heart failure population - can be targeted with limited commercial investment
High disease awareness
Point of Care
Easily diagnosed and tracked by cardiologists (echo)
Easily identified for referral- endocrinologists/PCPs can identify probable patients through a simple blood test (NTproBNP cardiac stress biomarker)
Strong Rationale for AT-001 Development in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: First-in-Class Potential
Building on Prior Body of Evidence
The role of AR in DbCM is well supported by preclinical and clinical evidence
Proof of mechanism: Pfizer's zopolrestat achieved proof-of-concept on LVEF in Phase 2 Diabetic Cardiomyopathy trial
AT-001's Robust Pre-Clinical Profile
1,000X more potent than prior best-in-class ARI (zopolrestat), in vitro and in vivo
Broad exposure: Cardiac and nerve tissue
Highly favorable preclinical profile: MTD>2,000mg/kg
AT-001's Robust Clinical Profile (Ph 1/2 trial)
Clinical proof-of-concept via sorbitol biomarker observed in T2D patients
No drug related AEs observed at any dose; well tolerated
Heart inflammatory biomarkers in 28 day arm in DbCM patients informed dose selection for pivotal study
Aldose Reductase Causes Damage to Tissues (Including Cardiomyocytes) Under Oxidative Stress
Glucose-6-
Glycolytic
Normal (Kreb Cycle)
Phosphate
Pathway
AT-001
Aldose
Reductase
Sorbitol
Sorbitol
Dehydrogenase
Fructose
*Nf-kB is a protein complex that controls transcription of DNA, cytokine production and cell survival
Hyperglycemia / Ischemia (Polyol Pathway Activated)
Osmotic stress
CELL DEATH
Redox Imbalance
ROS Formation
Advanced Glycation
PKC, NF-kB* Activation
CELL DEATH
Understanding Diabetic Cardiomyopathy as a Form of Heart Failure
Diabetes
Stage A Heart Failure
DbCM
Stage B Heart Failure
Stage C Heart Failure
Stage D Heart Failure
Metabolic derangement of the myocardium due to diabetes
Cardiac structural abnormalities
Diastolic dysfunction; LVH
Early symptoms of DbCM; noticeable impact on activities
Impaired Functional capacity (~75% normal)
Overt Heart Failure
HFpEF or HFrEF
Significant impact on daily activities
Refractory Heart Failure requiring specialized interventions (e.g. LV Assist Device)
Inability to complete daily activities
Functional Capacity
(Peak VO
2)
~28
ml/kg/min
~25%
decrease
<20
ml/kg/min
>30%
decrease
10-15
ml/kg/min
~24% of DbCM patients progress to overt heart failure or death within 1.5 years
37% within 5 years
References: Kosmala et al, JACC V O L . 6 5 , NO . 3 , 20 1 5; Swank et al. Circ HF 2012; Wang et al. JACC: Cardiovasc Imaging 2018; From et al. JACC 2010
AT-001 Phase 1/2 Trial in Type 2 Diabetic Patients
Parts A & B
Design
80 Type 2 Diabetic Patients
All patients remained on concomitant meds
40 patients in SAD - (5, 10, 20, 40mg/kg)
40 patients in MAD - (5, 20, 40mg/kg; 20mg/kg BID)
8 drug treated & 2 placebo in each cohort
Results
No drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 7 days treatment)
No abnormal labs
Normalization of sorbitol (PD biomarker)
Part C
Design
30 DbCM patients
10 patients per cohort (8 drug treated, 2 placebo)
Placebo
1,500mg BID
1,000mg TID
Results
No drug-related AEs in entire study (up to 28 days treatment)
No drug-related lab abnormalities
Effect on cardiac biomarker NTproBNP
AT-001 Normalizes Sorbitol, a Biomarker of AR Activity, in Diabetic Patients
Proof of Biological Activity
Sorbitol Reduction by Dose
Sorbitol Normalization Over Time
AT-001 Dose (mg/kg)
12000
(ng/ml)
10000
8000
levels001
6000
AT-
4000
2000
0
0 2 4 6 time (h)
AT-001 levels (ng/ml)
Sorbitol (whole blood) (ng/ml)
800
700
Sorbitol
600
500
levels
400
(ng/ml)
200
300
100
0
8 10 12
Healthy volunteer sorbitol avg.
Diabetic patient sorbitol avg.
in Sorbitol From
0
800
10
20
30
40
Levels (ng/ml)
-10
700
(2hrs)
-20
600
max
-30
500
Mean % Reduction
Baseline to C
Mean Blood Sorbitol
5mg/kg
-40
400
Series1
300
20mg/kg
Series2
-50
200
40mg/kg
Day 1
Series3
-60
100
placebo
Day 7
Series5
0
-70
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
time (h)
Drug treatment with AT-001 normalized sorbitol in diabetics to healthy volunteer levels
Mean reduction in sorbitol at Day 1 and Day 7: Results are persistent over 1 week of treatment
At 40mg/kg patients were normalized to healthy volunteer sorbitol levels, demonstrating complete AR inhibition
Rapid release capsule provides sorbitol normalization effects (PD biomarker) through 10-12hrs post-doseat >10mg/kg
Includes protection from food-related sorbitol spikes during times of post-prandial hyperglycemia
NTproBNP Levels are Elevated in DbCM Patients (Blood-based cardiac stress biomarker)
Stage of Heart Failure
Diabetes
Stage A Heart Failure
DbCM
Stage B Heart Failure
Stage C Heart Failure
Stage D Heart Failure
Functional Capacity
(Peak VO
2)
~28
ml/kg/min
<20
~75%
of predicted
ml/kg/min
normal value
10-15
<50%
ml/kg/min
of predicted
normal value
~24% of DbCM patients progress to overt heart failure or death within 1.5 years
37% within 5 years
NTproBNP (Cardiac Stress Biomarker)
0-5 pg/ml
(normal range)
6-300 pg/ml
300-1,000 pg/ml
>1,000 pg/ml
References: Kosmala et al, JACC V O L . 6 5 , NO . 3 , 20 1 5; Swank et al. Circ HF 2012; Wang et al. JACC:
30 Cardiovasc Imaging 2018; From et al. JACC 2010
AT-001 Reduced Levels of NTproBNP Cardiac Stress Biomarker Over 28 Days of Treatment
Sorbitol Normalization
10
placebo
1,000mg
1,500mg
TID
BID
5
Cmax
0
-5
to
-10
baseline
-15
from
-20
-25
change
-35
%
-30
-40
-45
Significant sorbitol reduction achieved by both 1,000mg TID and 1,500mg BID AT-001
Higher C max achieved with BID slightly beneficial - normalizes sorbitol to healthy volunteer levels
Mean Reduction in NTproBNP
placebo
1,000mg
1,500mg
TID
BID
0-28 days
0
-5
NTproBNPin
-10
reduction
-15
-20
Mean
-25
Mean reduction in NTproBNP seen over 28 days vs. placebo
Mean baseline NTproBNP was 65pg/ml
Clinical Responder Analysis
placebo
1,000mg
1,500mg
TID
BID
>25pg/ml
60
50
withreduction
40
20
30
patients%
10
0
placebo
1000mg TID 1500mg BID
~50% AT-001 treated patients demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in NTproBNP over 28 days
>25pg/ml reduction from baseline
DbCM Phase 3 Registrational Study (ARISE-HF)
Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study in DbCM Patients at High Risk of Progression
Study Population
Patients with
DbCM at high risk of progression to overt HF
n=675
(225/arm)
Placebo
1000 mg
1500 mg
Twice-daily oral dosing
Core Study
Efficacy (15 Months)
Primary Endpoint: Functional Capacity (as measured by Peak VO2 change from baseline)
Secondary: NTproBNP cardiac biomarker
Exploratory: quality of life (KCCQ)
Primary endpoint
readout 2021
Sufficient for approval
27 Month Secondary
and Exploratory
Analyses
•
Progression to overt
Placebo-controlled
HF
Extension:
•
Echo based
CV death/
endpoints
hospitalization
KCCQ
Exploratory cardiac biomarkers
Post-approval endpoints to support market access Peripheral Neuropathy sub-study built into ARISE-HF
Addressing Large Indications in Areas of High Unmet Medical Need
- Opportunities for Abbreviated Clinical Development
Indication
Prevalence
Market
Unmet Need
Development Strategy
Diabetic
17-24%
~77M patients
•
No therapies approved
Abbreviated Development
•
No known drugs in development
Cardiomyopathy
Diabetics
worldwide
•
Entresto approved in stage 4 disease
Retinopathy
35% Diabetics
~158M patients
•
2 therapies approved (intravitrial injection)
Abbreviated Development
worldwide
•
Anti-VEGFs only for late stage disease
Diabetic
50% Diabetics
~226M patients
•
No disease-modifying therapies approved
Strategic Partner;
Peripheral
•
Only symptomatic treatments available (Lyrica)
worldwide
Standard Development
Neuropathy
•
Epalrestat, an off-patent ARI, approved in Japan, China, India
Galactosemia
1/50k to 1/90k
~2,800 patients
•
No therapies approved; lactose dietary restriction not
sufficient
Abbreviated Development
in the US
•
No known drugs in development
(includes PRV)
SORD Deficiency
>1/100k
~3,300 patients
•
No therapies approved
Abbreviated Development
in the US
•
No known drugs in development
(eligible for PRV)
PMM2-CDG
<1/1M
~1,000 patients
•
No therapies approved
Abbreviated Development
worldwide
•
No known drugs in development
(eligible for PRV)
Novel Chemistry For Better Drugs
Backbone
zopolrestat
Similar backbone to zopolrestat (prior best in class efficacy, but liver tox issues)
Technological Advancements
Advanced crystallography provided novel understanding of structural changes within AR active site
Many prior ARIs were unable to inhibit redox-activated AR
Impact of Modified Structure
Functional modifications improve compound's binding affinity and specificity
Novel dimeric binding within the catalytic core
Higher enzymatic inhibitory activity
Increased selectivity leads to less off-target activity and potentially better safety
AT-003
Intellectual Property Summary
Dominant IP and Freedom to Operate on all compounds & all target indications
Expected IP runway of at least 10 years post-launch in key indications
Composition of matter patents obtained in the US that cover AT-007 and related compounds
Patent protection through 2037, regulatory extension of term possible
European patent application has been allowed (patent has not yet issued); patent applications are pending in other countries
Composition of matter patents that cover AT-001 and related compounds obtained US, EP, JP, CA and AU
Patent protection through 2031, regulatory extension of term possible
Method claims obtained or currently being pursued
Company-ownedinternational applications (PCT) cover methods for treating Galactosemia and additional compound derivatives
If Blocking AR Doesn't Increase Galactose or Gal-1P…..
Where Does the Extra Substrate Go?
Galactonate
Galactose
Dehydrogenase
Removed in Urine or converted to Xylulose and metabolized to glucose + CO2
Galactose
TYPE II
GALK
Gal-1-Phosphate
TYPE I
GALT
Glu-1-Phosphate
Glycolytic
Pathway
Galactitol
Galactitol
accumulates
Aldose
Reductase
Sorbitol
Dehydrogenase
Sorbitol dehydrogenase, the next enzyme in the polyol pathway,
can't reduce galactitol
Galactosemia History Timeline
1980's
Newborn screening initiated
2004
Discovery of endogenous galactose production; dietary restriction does not prevent problems
2011
First GalK deficient patient study published: supports galactitol as causative of CNS complications
2018
First GalT knockout rat model developed: biochemical + CNS abnormalities
2019
AT-007 treatment/ reduction in galactitol prevents biochemical + CNS abnormalities in GalT rat model
Anticipated Changes in Functional Capacity and Progression to Overt Heart Failure in Study Population
Anticipated mean baseline functional capacity (Peak VO2) <6 METS
(21ml/kg/min) represents a steep slope of decline and strong relationship between changes in functional capacity and ability to perform everyday tasks
Peak VO2
Metabolic 'Cost' of Activity
moderateand intensity
3.5
Rest
7.0-10.5
Walking 2mph, eating, dressing
Light
14.0-17.5
Walking 4mph, household tasks
21.0-24.5
Walking up stairs, Stage 2 Bruce: 2.5mph, 12%
intensity
28.0-31.5
Swimming, tennis
35.0-38.5
Jogging 10 min/miles, Stage 3 Bruce: 3.4mph,
14%
Vigorous
42.0-49.0
4.2mph, 16%
Intense aerobic sports, squash Stage 4 Bruce:
>70.0
Professional athletes/Olympians
AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Sixth Edition. Author: Robert D. Rondinelli, MD, PhD
Progression to Overt Heart Failure
Wang Y, Marwick TH. JACC: CV Imaging 2018
Disclaimer
Applied Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 01:20:06 UTC
Latest news on APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2020
-
EBIT 2020
-67,8 M
Net income 2020
-67,1 M
Finance 2020
101 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-14,5x
P/E ratio 2021
-9,68x
EV / Sales2020
infx
EV / Sales2021
301x
Capitalization
967 M
Chart APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
55,20 $
Last Close Price
44,00 $
Spread / Highest target
47,7%
Spread / Average Target
25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-2,27%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.