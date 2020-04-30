Applus Services S A : 1932 29/04/2020 Applus+ 2020 Notification on First Quarter Results Announcement

Notice: This document is an informative translation of an officially released Spanish-language document, provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
To: The Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV)
To the effects of article 227 of the Spanish Securities Markets Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated 23 October as amended by Royal Decree-law 19/2018 dated 23 November, Applus Services, S.A. (or Applus+) hereby communicates the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Notification of First Quarter 2020 Results Announcement
Applus+ will publish the first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday 5th May at 8.00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).
Presentation
On the same day at 10.00 am CEST there will be a webcast presentation and conference call on these results followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be in English and made by Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer and Joan Amigó, Chief Financial Officer. The slides for the presentation will be available to follow on the webcast or can be downloaded in the morning from www.applus.com/enunder Investor Relations/Financial Reports.
Webcast
To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details. https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gs3uwoo
Telephone
To listen to the presentation by telephone, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 2794089. Due to high current demand, please dial in at least 5 minutes before the start time.
Calling from:
Spain +34 91 4 143 675
UK +44 (0) 8444 819 752
France +33 (0) 170 700 781
Germany +49 (0) 692 222 2625
US +1 646 741 3167
Standard international line +44 (0) 2071 928 338
Question & Answer session
Questions at the end of the presentation must be submitted by email to Aston Swift on aston.swift@applus.com. These will be read out including the name of the person asking the question and the organisation they are representing.
If you have any technical problems during the live call, please email robert.pera@applus.com. For anything else, please email aston.swift@applus.com
Future reporting dates. Before market open:
First Half 2020 - 28 July 2020
Third Quarter 2020 - 27 October 2020
Full Year 2020 - 23 February 2021
For more information, and key financial reporting dates please visit the Investors pages of the website at www.applus.com/en
All the above is notified as other relevant information for all appropriate purposes in Madrid on 30 April 2020.
Applus Services, S.A.
Disclaimer
