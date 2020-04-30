Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Applus Services, S.A.    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applus Services S A : 1932 29/04/2020 Applus+ 2020 Notification on First Quarter Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Notice: This document is an informative translation of an officially released Spanish-language document, provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

To: The Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV)

To the effects of article 227 of the Spanish Securities Markets Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated 23 October as amended by Royal Decree-law 19/2018 dated 23 November, Applus Services, S.A. (or Applus+) hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

Notification of First Quarter 2020 Results Announcement

Applus+ will publish the first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday 5th May at 8.00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Presentation

On the same day at 10.00 am CEST there will be a webcast presentation and conference call on these results followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be in English and made by Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer and Joan Amigó, Chief Financial Officer. The slides for the presentation will be available to follow on the webcast or can be downloaded in the morning from www.applus.com/enunder Investor Relations/Financial Reports.

Webcast

To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details. https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gs3uwoo

Telephone

To listen to the presentation by telephone, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 2794089. Due to high current demand, please dial in at least 5 minutes before the start time.

Calling from:

Spain +34 91 4 143 675

UK +44 (0) 8444 819 752

France +33 (0) 170 700 781

Germany +49 (0) 692 222 2625

US +1 646 741 3167

Standard international line +44 (0) 2071 928 338

Question & Answer session

Questions at the end of the presentation must be submitted by email to Aston Swift on aston.swift@applus.com. These will be read out including the name of the person asking the question and the organisation they are representing.

If you have any technical problems during the live call, please email robert.pera@applus.com. For anything else, please email aston.swift@applus.com

Future reporting dates. Before market open:

First Half 2020 - 28 July 2020

Third Quarter 2020 - 27 October 2020

Full Year 2020 - 23 February 2021

For more information, and key financial reporting dates please visit the Investors pages of the website at www.applus.com/en

All the above is notified as other relevant information for all appropriate purposes in Madrid on 30 April 2020.

Applus Services, S.A.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 18:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
02:14pAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 1932 29/04/2020 Applus+ 2020 Notification on First Quarter..
PU
04/23APPLUS SERVICES S A : 1697 23/04/2020 Announcement of General Shareholders' meet..
PU
04/08APPLUS SERVICES S A : 1466 08/04/2020 Extraordinary meeting of the Board of Dire..
PU
04/08APPLUS SERVICES S A : 1465 08/04/2020 Extraordinary meeting of the Board of Dire..
PU
03/19APPLUS SERVICES S A : 1089 19/03/2020 Response to current market conditions
PU
02/25APPLUS SERVICES S A : 245 25/02/2020 Applus+ 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/25APPLUS SERVICES S A : 243 25/02/2020 Applus+ 2019 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
02/25APPLUS SERVICES S A : 260 25/02/2020 Call of the Ordinary General Shareholders´ ..
PU
02/11APPLUS SERVICES S A : 286637 11/02/2020 Notification of Full Year 2019 Results A..
PU
2019APPLUS SERVICES S A : 283013 30/10/2019 Applus+ 2019 Third Quarter Results Prese..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 677 M
EBIT 2020 160 M
Net income 2020 41,9 M
Debt 2020 524 M
Yield 2020 3,16%
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 845 M
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 10,97  €
Last Close Price 5,92  €
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 85,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.9.63%917
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.17%24 030
TELEPERFORMANCE-4.55%13 225
RENTOKIL INITIAL5.45%10 965
EDENRED-18.68%9 881
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-15.69%9 871
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group