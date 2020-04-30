Applus Services S A : 1932 29/04/2020 Applus+ 2020 Notification on First Quarter Results Announcement

Notice: This document is an informative translation of an officially released Spanish-language document, provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

To: The Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV)

To the effects of article 227 of the Spanish Securities Markets Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 dated 23 October as amended by Royal Decree-law 19/2018 dated 23 November, Applus Services, S.A. (or Applus+) hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

Notification of First Quarter 2020 Results Announcement

Applus+ will publish the first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday 5th May at 8.00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Presentation

On the same day at 10.00 am CEST there will be a webcast presentation and conference call on these results followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be in English and made by Fernando Basabe, Chief Executive Officer and Joan Amigó, Chief Financial Officer. The slides for the presentation will be available to follow on the webcast or can be downloaded in the morning from www.applus.com/enunder Investor Relations/Financial Reports.

Webcast

To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details. https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3gs3uwoo

Telephone

To listen to the presentation by telephone, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 2794089. Due to high current demand, please dial in at least 5 minutes before the start time.

Calling from:

Spain +34 91 4 143 675

UK +44 (0) 8444 819 752

France +33 (0) 170 700 781

Germany +49 (0) 692 222 2625

US +1 646 741 3167

Standard international line +44 (0) 2071 928 338

Question & Answer session

Questions at the end of the presentation must be submitted by email to Aston Swift on aston.swift@applus.com. These will be read out including the name of the person asking the question and the organisation they are representing.