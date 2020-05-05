Applus Services S A : 1978 05/05/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation

Disclaimer

This document may contain statements that constitute forward looking statements about Applus Services, SA ("Applus+" or "the Company"). These statements are based on financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations, which refer to estimates regarding, among others, future growth in the different business lines and the global business, market share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation relating to the Company.

Such forward looking statements, by its nature, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to differ from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Applus+ with the relevant Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the Spanish Market Regulator, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores.

Applus+ does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

This document contains summarised information or information that has not been audited. In this sense this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with other publicly available information including if necessary any fuller disclosure document published by Applus+.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

2