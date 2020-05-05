Applus Services S A : 1978 05/05/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation
Applus+ Group
Q1 2020
Results Presentation
5 May 2020
This document may contain statements that constitute forward looking statements about Applus Services, SA ("Applus+" or "the Company"). These statements are based on financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations, which refer to estimates regarding, among others, future growth in the different business lines and the global business, market share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation relating to the Company.
Such forward looking statements, by its nature, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to differ from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Applus+ with the relevant Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the Spanish Market Regulator, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores.
Applus+ does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.
This document contains summarised information or information that has not been audited. In this sense this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with other publicly available information including if necessary any fuller disclosure document published by Applus+.
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
BUSINESS REVIEW
COVID - 19
SUMMARY & OUTLOOK
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
Highlights
Good start to the year with every division growing well until mid March when COVID-19 materially impacted Applus
Sudden business disruption resulted in rapid and high revenue drop through to profit, especially for Auto division at the beginning of the facility closures
Focus is on COVID-19 management: people´s health, customer's requirements, liquidity & adapting costs
Q1 Results:
Revenue of €416.9 million up 0.3% (organic1 -0.3%) Operating profit2 of €27.7 million down 28% (organic1 -30%) Operating profit2margin of 6.6%, down from 9.3% Adjusted2 free cash flow of €29.6 million down 37%
Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.0x and liquidity3 of €622 million
Organic is at constant exchange rates
Adjusted for Other Results, amortisation of acquisition intangibles
Liquidity includes €150m signed in April
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
BUSINESS REVIEW
COVID - 19
SUMMARY & OUTLOOK
Joan Amigó
Chief Financial Officer
Q1 2020. Revenue Bridge
EUR Million
+0.3%
Feb YTD: + 3.4%
March: (7.2)%
Good performance halted in last two weeks by coronavirus
Q1 2020. Adjusted Operating Profit Bridge
EUR Million
(28.0)%
Feb YTD: +4.3%
March: (73.5)%
Material impact on margin due to sudden lockdown, mainly in Auto
Q1 2020. Summary Income Statement
EUR Million
Q1
2020
2019
Vs LY
Revenue
416.9
415.4
1.4
0.3%
Adj. EBITDA
53.5
63.0
(9.5)
(15.1)%
Ebitda margin
12.8%
15.2%
D&A
(25.8)
(24.6)
(1)
Adj. Operating Profit
27.7
38.4
(10.8)
(28.0)%
Adj.Op.Profit margin
6.6%
9.3%
PPA Amortisation
(14.6)
(14.8)
Other results
(0.4)
(0.2)
Operating profit
12.6
23.5
(10.9)
(46.2)%
Finance result
(6.2)
(5.4)
Profit before tax
6.5
18.1
(11.7)
(64.4)%
(1) Adjusted Op. Profit is stated before amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and transaction & integration costs
Q1 2020. Cash Flow
EUR Million
Q1
Cash
flow
materially
2020
2019
Change
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
53.5
63.0
(9.5)
(15.1)%
impacted from mid March
after facility closures took
Increase in working capital
(19.8)
5.7
Capex
(4.9)
(10.3)
place due to COVID-19
Working capital remains
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
28.8
58.4
(29.6)
(50.7)%
Taxes
4.2
(7.9)
under
control
with
tight
Interest
(3.4)
(3.5)
management
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
29.6
47.0
(17.4)
(37.0)%
Q1 normally has working
Extraordinaries & Others
1.3
1.0
capital
outflow. Q1
19
Dividends to Minorities
(0.8)
(5.0)
inflow was a one-off due
Operating Cash Generated
30.1
42.9
(12.8)
(29.9)%
to strong revenue growth
Acquisitions
(4.5)
(9.0)
in E&I division in Q4 18
Cash b/Changes in Financing & FX
25.6
33.9
Taxes
inflow
due
to
a
Payments of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
(14.2)
(13.9)
refund received in 2020
Other Changes in financing
234.3
(19.1)
Currency translations
(2.5)
0.9
Cash increase
243.2
1.8
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is stated as Operating Profit before depreciation, amortisation and Other results
Leverage and Liquidity at 31 March
EUR Million
Net Debt at 31 March
Due Date
Drawn
(€ Million)
Term Loan
27/06/2024
200.0
RCF
27/06/2024
400.0
USPP- 7 Years
27/06/2025
150.0
USPP- 10 Years
27/06/2028
80.0
Other Debt
22.5
TOTAL GROSS DEBT
852.5
Cash
(390.2)
TOTAL NET DEBT b/ IFRS 16
462.3
IFRS 16
164.3
TOTAL NET DEBT
626.6
Liquidity
Cash and Undrawn facilities at 31 March
472
New facilities signed in April
150
Available liquidity
622
Most of the Debt facilities with due date 2024 and onwards
Leverage covenant set at 4.0x b/IFRS 16, tested in June and December
Net debt/Ebitda 2.0x at March
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
BUSINESS REVIEW
COVID - 19
SUMMARY & OUTLOOK
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
Energy & Industry Division
Revenue
60%
EUR Million
Q1 2020 Revenue
+4.2%
Good start to the year before COVID-19
Asia-Pac, Latam and Middle East were the regions with higher growth
Oil & gas grew at a similar rate as the whole division
COVID-19:
April revenue estimated down c.25% year on year
Cost reductions across the division based on activity level
Very low oil price has not had an impact yet but is expected, mainly on capex exposed work (158 €million, 9% of total Group revenue in FY2019)
12
Laboratories Division
EUR Million
5%
Revenue
Q1 2020 Revenue
+9.2%
All business units performing well until COVID-19 impact in Spain
March significantly impacted by COVID-19. From double digit growth February YTD to flat in March
COVID-19:
April revenue estimated down c. 35% year on year with Spain (70% of the division revenue) being the most impacted
Temporary lay offs in Spain in place
Labs open in all countries but with low volume
13
Automotive Division
EUR Million
Q1 2020 Revenue
Revenue
21%
(11.0)%
COVID-19:
Good performance February YTD, with +2.4% organic revenue growth (excluding end of Washington contract impact), whereas March 30% down following the closure of stations due to COVID-19
All countries, except Nordics have been in lockdown or with very low volumes from the second half of March
April revenue estimated down c.80% year on year with only the Nordics and some programmes in US & Latam opened
Temporary lay offs in Spain of 1,500 people. Different actions by country depending on legislation
Expect gradual re-opening of stations and volumes to pick up from mid-May. Volumes loss in H1 expected to be partially recovered in H2
14
IDIADA Division
14%
Revenue
EUR Million
Q1 2020 Revenue
+0.7%
February YTD revenue growth of +8%. March revenue decrease of 12% due to COVID-19
Proving ground in Spain the most impacted
COVID-19:
April revenue estimated down c. 40% year on year with main facilities of the division located in Spain being closed for two weeks
Temporary lay offs in Spain in place
Open in most countries but heavily impacted. China back to normal
15
Results Presentation Q1 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
BUSINESS REVIEW
COVID - 19
SUMMARY & OUTLOOK
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
COVID 19 - Actions taken (I)
Health & Safety: strict adherence to each country´s recommendations. Group guidelines updated daily on the intranet. Buying protective equipment for expected ramp up.
Laboratories in Spain worked 24/7 to design a new process to validate hospital ventilators in 2 days versus a normal process of weeks. It is also testing face masks
Operations in many countries are procuring and donating protective equipment such as face masks, gowns and gloves to local hospitals
Focus on liquidity:
Drawn €300 million from the bank syndicate revolving credit facility
New financing signed of €150 million
Working capital daily monitoring of collections and payments.
Capex projects being re-evaluated
Cancelled the 2019 Group dividend payment of €31 million
17
COVID 19 - Actions taken (II)
Cost reductions:
Staff: all countries adapting to the situation according to local legislation and government schemes. Main impact in Spain with 3,400 staff on full or part time temporary lay off out of a total of 7,800. Salaries of management teams reduced
Cost reductions across the organisation based on activity level
Board and Executive Committee fixed pay cut of 25 to 30% for this period of high uncertainty
Total Group operating costs (excluding D&A) estimated to be reduced by €30 million (25%) in April vs expected revenue decrease of €60 million (40%)
18
Results Presentation Q1 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
BUSINESS REVIEW
COVID - 19
SUMMARY & OUTLOOK
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
Summary and Outlook
Summary of Q1 2020
Good start to the year with every division growing well until mid March when COVID-19 materially impacted Applus
Sudden drop in revenue mainly in Spain with little time to adjust cost base meant high drop through to profit
Ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to last a prolonged period of disruption
Outlook
Outlook for the year provided on 25 February was withdrawn on 19 March
Outlook for Q2 is for a revenue decrease of circa 35% with a small Adjusted Operating loss. H2 should improve materially, driven by the Automotive division recovery
New guidance for the year will be provided when there is reasonable visibility
20
www.applus.com
Q1 2020. Adjustments to Statutory results
EUR Million
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Other
Statutory
Other
Statutory
+/- % Adj.
EUR Million
Adj. Results
Adj. Results
Results
results
results
results
results
Revenue
416.9
0.0
416.9
415.4
0.0
415.4
0.3%
Ebitda
53.5
0.0
53.5
63.0
0.0
63.0
(15.1)%
Operating Profit
27.7
(15.0)
12.6
38.4
(14.9)
23.5
(28.0)%
Net financial expenses
(6.2)
0.0
(6.2)
(5.4)
0.0
(5.4)
Profit Before Taxes
21.5
(15.0)
6.5
33.1
(14.9)
18.1
(35.0)%
Q1 2020. Currency Exposure
% Revenue by Actual Currency
22%
22%
4%
3%
4%
4%
OTHER (2)
24%
23%
AUD
CAD
48%
USD (1)
46%
EUR
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Average FX Exchange rates vs Euro
JAN - MAR JAN - MAR
Change
JAN - DEC
2020
2019
2019
USD
1.103
1.137
3.1%
1.120
CAD
1.477
1.510
2.2%
1.486
AUD
1.671
1.595
(4.6)%
1.610
Includes currencies pegged to USD
None above 4%
Alternative Performance Metrics
Applus' financial disclosures contain magnitudes and metrics drafted in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and others based on the Group's disclosure model referred to as Alternative Performance Metrics
EBITDA, measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
Operating Profit, measure of earnings before interest and taxes
Adjusted measures are stated before other results
Other results are those impacts corrected from the relevant measures to provide a better understanding of the underlying results of the Group, for example: amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and transaction & integration costs
PPA correspond to the Purchase Price Allocation referred to acquisitions, allocated to intangible assets and amortised
Capex, realized investments in property, plant & equipment or intangible assets
Operating Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment and working capital variation
Alternative Performance Metrics
Free Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment, working capital variation and tax & interest payments
Net Debt, current and non current financial debt, other institutional debt less cash. As per bank covenant definition, calculated at annual average exchange rates
Leverage, calculated as Net Debt/LTM Ebitda as per bank covenant definition