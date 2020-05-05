Log in
Applus Services S A : 1978 05/05/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Quarter Results Presentation

05/05/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Applus+ Group

Q1 2020

Results Presentation

5 May 2020

Disclaimer

This document may contain statements that constitute forward looking statements about Applus Services, SA ("Applus+" or "the Company"). These statements are based on financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations, which refer to estimates regarding, among others, future growth in the different business lines and the global business, market share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation relating to the Company.

Such forward looking statements, by its nature, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to differ from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Applus+ with the relevant Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the Spanish Market Regulator, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores.

Applus+ does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

This document contains summarised information or information that has not been audited. In this sense this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with other publicly available information including if necessary any fuller disclosure document published by Applus+.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

Results Presentation Q1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

COVID - 19

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Highlights

  • Good start to the year with every division growing well until mid March when COVID-19 materially impacted Applus
  • Sudden business disruption resulted in rapid and high revenue drop through to profit, especially for Auto division at the beginning of the facility closures
  • Focus is on COVID-19 management: people´s health, customer's requirements, liquidity & adapting costs
  • Q1 Results:

Revenue of €416.9 million up 0.3% (organic1 -0.3%) Operating profit2 of €27.7 million down 28% (organic1 -30%) Operating profit2 margin of 6.6%, down from 9.3% Adjusted2 free cash flow of €29.6 million down 37%

Net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.0x and liquidity3 of €622 million

  1. Organic is at constant exchange rates
  2. Adjusted for Other Results, amortisation of acquisition intangibles
  3. Liquidity includes €150m signed in April

4

Results Presentation Q1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

COVID - 19

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Joan Amigó

Chief Financial Officer

Q1 2020. Revenue Bridge

EUR Million

+0.3%

Feb YTD: + 3.4%

March: (7.2)%

Good performance halted in last two weeks by coronavirus

6

Q1 2020. Adjusted Operating Profit Bridge

EUR Million

(28.0)%

Feb YTD: +4.3%

March: (73.5)%

Material impact on margin due to sudden lockdown, mainly in Auto

7

Q1 2020. Summary Income Statement

EUR Million

Q1

2020

2019

Vs LY

Revenue

416.9

415.4

1.4

0.3%

Adj. EBITDA

53.5

63.0

(9.5)

(15.1)%

Ebitda margin

12.8%

15.2%

D&A

(25.8)

(24.6)

(1)

Adj. Operating Profit

27.7

38.4

(10.8)

(28.0)%

Adj.Op.Profit margin

6.6%

9.3%

PPA Amortisation

(14.6)

(14.8)

Other results

(0.4)

(0.2)

Operating profit

12.6

23.5

(10.9)

(46.2)%

Finance result

(6.2)

(5.4)

Profit before tax

6.5

18.1

(11.7)

(64.4)%

(1) Adjusted Op. Profit is stated before amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and transaction & integration costs

8

Q1 2020. Cash Flow

EUR Million

Q1

Cash

flow

materially

2020

2019

Change

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

53.5

63.0

(9.5)

(15.1)%

impacted from mid March

after facility closures took

Increase in working capital

(19.8)

5.7

Capex

(4.9)

(10.3)

place due to COVID-19

Working capital remains

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

28.8

58.4

(29.6)

(50.7)%

Taxes

4.2

(7.9)

under

control

with

tight

Interest

(3.4)

(3.5)

management

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

29.6

47.0

(17.4)

(37.0)%

Q1 normally has working

Extraordinaries & Others

1.3

1.0

capital

outflow. Q1

19

Dividends to Minorities

(0.8)

(5.0)

inflow was a one-off due

Operating Cash Generated

30.1

42.9

(12.8)

(29.9)%

to strong revenue growth

Acquisitions

(4.5)

(9.0)

in E&I division in Q4 18

Cash b/Changes in Financing & FX

25.6

33.9

Taxes

inflow

due

to

a

Payments of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

(14.2)

(13.9)

refund received in 2020

Other Changes in financing

234.3

(19.1)

Currency translations

(2.5)

0.9

Cash increase

243.2

1.8

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is stated as Operating Profit before depreciation, amortisation and Other results

9

Leverage and Liquidity at 31 March

EUR Million

Net Debt at 31 March

Due Date

Drawn

(€ Million)

Term Loan

27/06/2024

200.0

RCF

27/06/2024

400.0

USPP- 7 Years

27/06/2025

150.0

USPP- 10 Years

27/06/2028

80.0

Other Debt

22.5

TOTAL GROSS DEBT

852.5

Cash

(390.2)

TOTAL NET DEBT b/ IFRS 16

462.3

IFRS 16

164.3

TOTAL NET DEBT

626.6

Liquidity

Cash and Undrawn facilities at 31 March

472

New facilities signed in April

150

Available liquidity

622

  • Most of the Debt facilities with due date 2024 and onwards
  • Leverage covenant set at 4.0x b/IFRS 16, tested in June and December
    • Net debt/Ebitda 2.0x at March

10

Results Presentation Q1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

COVID - 19

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Energy & Industry Division

Revenue

60%

EUR Million

Q1 2020 Revenue

+4.2%

Good start to the year before COVID-19

Asia-Pac, Latam and Middle East were the regions with higher growth

Oil & gas grew at a similar rate as the whole division

COVID-19:

  • April revenue estimated down c.25% year on year
  • Cost reductions across the division based on activity level
  • Very low oil price has not had an impact yet but is expected, mainly on capex exposed work (158 €million, 9% of total Group revenue in FY2019)

12

Laboratories Division

EUR Million

5%

Revenue

Q1 2020 Revenue

+9.2%

All business units performing well until COVID-19 impact in Spain

March significantly impacted by COVID-19. From double digit growth February YTD to flat in March

COVID-19:

  • April revenue estimated down c. 35% year on year with Spain (70% of the division revenue) being the most impacted
  • Temporary lay offs in Spain in place
  • Labs open in all countries but with low volume

13

Automotive Division

EUR Million

Q1 2020 Revenue

Revenue

21%

(11.0)%

COVID-19:

Good performance February YTD, with +2.4% organic revenue growth (excluding end of Washington contract impact), whereas March 30% down following the closure of stations due to COVID-19

All countries, except Nordics have been in lockdown or with very low volumes from the second half of March

  • April revenue estimated down c.80% year on year with only the Nordics and some programmes in US & Latam opened
  • Temporary lay offs in Spain of 1,500 people. Different actions by country depending on legislation
  • Expect gradual re-opening of stations and volumes to pick up from mid-May. Volumes loss in H1 expected to be partially recovered in H2

14

IDIADA Division

14%

Revenue

EUR Million

Q1 2020 Revenue

+0.7%

February YTD revenue growth of +8%. March revenue decrease of 12% due to COVID-19

Proving ground in Spain the most impacted

COVID-19:

  • April revenue estimated down c. 40% year on year with main facilities of the division located in Spain being closed for two weeks
  • Temporary lay offs in Spain in place
  • Open in most countries but heavily impacted. China back to normal

15

Results Presentation Q1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

COVID - 19

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

COVID 19 - Actions taken (I)

  • Health & Safety: strict adherence to each country´s recommendations. Group guidelines updated daily on the intranet. Buying protective equipment for expected ramp up.
  • Laboratories in Spain worked 24/7 to design a new process to validate hospital ventilators in 2 days versus a normal process of weeks. It is also testing face masks
  • Operations in many countries are procuring and donating protective equipment such as face masks, gowns and gloves to local hospitals
  • Focus on liquidity:
    • Drawn €300 million from the bank syndicate revolving credit facility
    • New financing signed of €150 million
    • Working capital daily monitoring of collections and payments.
    • Capex projects being re-evaluated
    • Cancelled the 2019 Group dividend payment of €31 million

17

COVID 19 - Actions taken (II)

  • Cost reductions:
    • Staff: all countries adapting to the situation according to local legislation and government schemes. Main impact in Spain with 3,400 staff on full or part time temporary lay off out of a total of 7,800. Salaries of management teams reduced
    • Cost reductions across the organisation based on activity level
    • Board and Executive Committee fixed pay cut of 25 to 30% for this period of high uncertainty
    • Total Group operating costs (excluding D&A) estimated to be reduced by €30 million (25%) in April vs expected revenue decrease of €60 million (40%)

18

Results Presentation Q1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

COVID - 19

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Summary and Outlook

Summary of Q1 2020

  • Good start to the year with every division growing well until mid March when COVID-19 materially impacted Applus
  • Sudden drop in revenue mainly in Spain with little time to adjust cost base meant high drop through to profit
  • Ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to last a prolonged period of disruption

Outlook

  • Outlook for the year provided on 25 February was withdrawn on 19 March
  • Outlook for Q2 is for a revenue decrease of circa 35% with a small Adjusted Operating loss. H2 should improve materially, driven by the Automotive division recovery
  • New guidance for the year will be provided when there is reasonable visibility

20

www.applus.com

Q1 2020. Adjustments to Statutory results

EUR Million

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Other

Statutory

Other

Statutory

+/- % Adj.

EUR Million

Adj. Results

Adj. Results

Results

results

results

results

results

Revenue

416.9

0.0

416.9

415.4

0.0

415.4

0.3%

Ebitda

53.5

0.0

53.5

63.0

0.0

63.0

(15.1)%

Operating Profit

27.7

(15.0)

12.6

38.4

(14.9)

23.5

(28.0)%

Net financial expenses

(6.2)

0.0

(6.2)

(5.4)

0.0

(5.4)

Profit Before Taxes

21.5

(15.0)

6.5

33.1

(14.9)

18.1

(35.0)%

22

Q1 2020. Currency Exposure

% Revenue by Actual Currency

22%

22%

4%

3%

4%

4%

OTHER (2)

24%

23%

AUD

CAD

48%

USD (1)

46%

EUR

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Average FX Exchange rates vs Euro

JAN - MAR JAN - MAR

Change

JAN - DEC

2020

2019

2019

USD

1.103

1.137

3.1%

1.120

CAD

1.477

1.510

2.2%

1.486

AUD

1.671

1.595

(4.6)%

1.610

  1. Includes currencies pegged to USD
  2. None above 4%

23

Alternative Performance Metrics

Applus' financial disclosures contain magnitudes and metrics drafted in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and others based on the Group's disclosure model referred to as Alternative Performance Metrics

  • EBITDA, measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
  • Operating Profit, measure of earnings before interest and taxes
  • Adjusted measures are stated before other results
  • Other results are those impacts corrected from the relevant measures to provide a better understanding of the underlying results of the Group, for example: amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and transaction & integration costs
  • PPA correspond to the Purchase Price Allocation referred to acquisitions, allocated to intangible assets and amortised
  • Capex, realized investments in property, plant & equipment or intangible assets
  • Operating Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment and working capital variation

24

Alternative Performance Metrics

  • Free Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment, working capital variation and tax & interest payments
  • Net Debt, current and non current financial debt, other institutional debt less cash. As per bank covenant definition, calculated at annual average exchange rates
  • Leverage, calculated as Net Debt/LTM Ebitda as per bank covenant definition
  • EPS, Earnings per share
  • NDT, Non destructive testing
  • P.A., per annum
  • FX, Foreign exchange
  • LTM, Last twelve months

25

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 06:13:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 677 M
EBIT 2020 160 M
Net income 2020 41,9 M
Debt 2020 524 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 856 M
EPS Revisions
