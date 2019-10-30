Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Applus Services, S.A.    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applus Services S A : 283013 30/10/2019 Applus+ 2019 Third Quarter Results Presentation

0
10/30/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Applus+ Group

YTD Q3 2019

Results Presentation

30 October 2019

Disclaimer

This document may contain statements that constitute forward looking statements about Applus Services, SA ("Applus+" or "the Company"). These statements are based on financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations, which refer to estimates regarding, among others, future growth in the different business lines and the global business, market share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation relating to the Company.

Such forward looking statements, by its nature, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to differ from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Applus+ with the relevant Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the Spanish Market Regulator, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores.

Applus+ does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

This document contains summarised information or information that has not been audited. In this sense this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with other publicly available information including if necessary any fuller disclosure document published by Applus+.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

Results Presentation YTD Q3 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Highlights

  • Good organic revenue growth and margin improvement trend continues
  • Strong cash generation
  • First nine months double digit organic revenue growth in IDIADA and Labs and mid single digit in Energy & Industry and Auto divisions
  • Acquisition of LEM in Chile with €8 million of revenue and margin accretive
  • YTD Q3 Results:
    • Revenue of €1,329.9 million up 6.8% (organic1 +6.0%)
    • Operating profit2 of €148.5 million up 11.3% (organic1 +9.3%)
    • Operating profit2 margin of 11.2%, up 45 bps (organic1 +34 bps)
    • Adjusted2 free cash flow of €117.4 million up 22.9%

(1)Organic is at constant exchange rates and based on prior year proforma figures including IFRS16

(2)Adjusted for Other Results, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and based on Last Year Proforma figures including IFRS 16 see slides 8 & 9

4

Results Presentation YTD Q3 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Joan Amigó

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:56:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 784 M
EBIT 2019 198 M
Net income 2019 59,5 M
Debt 2019 605 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 1 616 M
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,14  €
Last Close Price 11,31  €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.16.72%1 796
CINTAS CORPORATION63.41%28 130
TELEPERFORMANCE44.84%13 272
EDENRED44.60%12 459
BUREAU VERITAS SA27.84%11 133
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.25%10 892
