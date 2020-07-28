Applus Services S A : 3655 28/07/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Half Results Presentation
Applus+ Group
H1 2020
Results Presentation
28 JULY 2020
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
Highlights
Coronavirus impacted every division but recovery is under way
Q2 revenue down 29% with a good June improvement and with tight cost control delivered a small adjusted operating profit
Strong cash generation, Net Debt reduced with available liquidity remaining high
Significant new awards in Energy & Industry division
Auto Aragon in Spain contract renewed for 10 years on same terms
Government of Catalonia preparing to tender new 20 year concession for IDIADA
Acquisition process resumed
Highlights
H1 2020 Results:
Revenue of €741.2 million down 15.4%
Operatingprofit1 of €34.5 million down 64.9%
Operating profit1margin of 4.7% (11.2% H1 2019)
AdjustedNet profit €2.1 million (€54.1m H1 2019)
Adjusted1free cash flow of €86.9 million (€66.5m H1 2019)
Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.4x and liquidity of €666 million
Impairment2 of €148 million linked to a challenging Oil & Gas and Auto OEM end markets and COVID-19
Adjusted for Other Results, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and impairment
Net of deferred tax liabilities
Joan Amigó
Chief Financial Officer
H1 2020. Revenue Bridge
EUR Million
Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates(1)
Peak coronavirus impact in April-May
0.4%
Q1
APR
MAY
JUN
(12.4)%
(37.9)% (34.6)%
(1) Year on Year change
H1 2020. Adjusted Operating Profit Bridge
EUR Million
Margin impact reduced following cost initiatives
H1 2020. Summary of Income Statement information
EUR Million
H1 2020
H1 2019
Other (1)
Statutory
+/- % Adj.
EUR Million
Adj. Results
Adj. Results
Results
results
results
Revenue
741.2
741.2
875.8
(15.4)%
Operating Profit
34.5
(196.4)
(161.9)
98.2
(64.9)%
Net financial expenses
(11.6)
(11.6)
(11.5)
Profit Before Taxes
22.9
(196.4)
(173.6)
86.7
Income Tax
(13.8)
24.5
10.7
(21.5)
Non controlling interests
(7.0)
(7.0)
(11.1)
Net Profit
2.1
(171.9)
(169.9)
54.1
EPS, in Euros
0.01
(1.19)
0.38
(1) Other results within Operating Profit includes an impairment of €165 million plus the PPA amortisation of €29.2 million and others
H1 2020. Cash Flow
EUR Million
H1
2020
2019
Change
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
85.4
146.7
(61.4)
(41.8)%
Strong cash flow driven by
Change in Working Capital
19.6
(30.1)
working capital inflows,
Capex - Operational
(14.5)
(24.8)
reduced spending on capex
Capex - Net new vehicle stations
1.9
(0.4)
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
92.4
91.3
1.0
1.1%
and lower tax payments
Taxes
(0.3)
(19.6)
Interest
(5.2)
(5.2)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
86.9
66.5
20.4
30.7%
Extraordinaries & Others
(2.6)
0.7
Dividends to Minorities
(3.4)
(6.0)
Operating Cash Generated
80.9
61.2
19.7
32.2%
Acquisitions
(4.5)
(13.3)
Cash b/Changes in Financing & FX
76.4
47.9
Payments of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
(26.9)
(27.3)
Other Changes in financing
137.5
(23.9)
Currency translations
(3.8)
0.2
Cash increase
183.1
(3.1)
Adjusted EBITDA is stated as Operating Profit before depreciation, amortization, impairment and Other results
Leverage and Liquidity at 30 June
EUR Million
Net Debt at 30 June
Due Date
Drawn
(€ Million)
Term Loan (€200m)
27/06/2025
200.0
RCF (€400m)
27/06/2025
250.0
USPP- 7 Years
27/06/2025
150.0
USPP- 10 Years
27/06/2028
80.0
Bilateral Facility
20/04/2023
50.0
Other Debt
28.1
TOTAL GROSS DEBT
758.1
Cash
(331.6)
TOTAL NET DEBT b/ IFRS 16(1)
426.6
IFRS 16
181.2
TOTAL NET DEBT
607.8
LTM EBITDA b/ IFRS 16
180.2
Net Debt / Ebitda(2)
2.4x
Liquidity
Cash at 30 June 2020 (1)
331.6
Undrawn facilities
334.6
Available liquidity
666.2
Net debt reduced by €47 Million in H1 2020
Syndicate facility of €600 million extended one year to 2025 at no cost
Leverage Covenant set at 4.0x b/IFRS 16, tested in June and December
Net debt /EBITDA 2.4x at June
Undrawn facilities include new €100 million bilateral.
Stated at annual average rates and excluding IFRS 16 as defined by bank covenant
Leverage including IFRS 16 2.6x
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
H1 2020. Splits by Division, End Market and Geography
Revenue by Division
Revenue By Geography
Middle East &
Labs 5%
Energy &
Africa 11%
Spain 22%
*5%
Industry 62%
*10%
*22%
IDIADA 14%
*59%
Asia Pacific
*13%
12%
*11%
LatAm
11%
*11%
Auto 19%
North
Rest of
*23%
America
Europe
19%
25%
*18%
*28%
Adj. Op. Profit by Division
Revenue By End Market
Energy &
Others 16%
O&G Opex 25%
Labs 8%
*14%
*25%
Industry 30%
*5%
Aerospace 3%
IDIADA 8%
*35%
*3%
*14%
Construction 6%
*4%
Power 8%
*9%
Automotive OEM
O&G Capex 9%
14%
Auto 54%
*9%
*13%
*46%
Statutory Vehicle
Inspection 19%
* H1 2019
*23%
13
Energy & Industry Division
30%
Revenue
Adj.Op.
62%
Profit
EUR Million
Financial Highlights
Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates(1)
3.9%
Q1
APR
MAY
JUN
(18.3)%
(23.6)%
(29.3)%
Results impacted by COVID-19 and low oil price, with improvement in June
Growth retained in Construction, Mining and Renewables with Oil & Gas and Nuclear down. All regions continue to be impacted
Cost reductions across the division based on activity levels.
Significant new awards:
O&G - LNG Canada Capex and Abu Dhabi Opex inspection on offshore pipelines
Power - Canada nuclear refurbishment and global MSA for testing new wind towers
Construction - Portugal railway line construction services
(1) Year on Year change
14
Automotive Division
Revenue
Adj.Op.
EUR Million
Financial Highlights
19%Profit
54%
Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates(1)
13.1%
Q1
APR
MAY
JUN
(10.2)%
(52.5)%
(78.5)%
Q2 heavily impacted by COVID-19 with nearly all stations closed in April. Re-opening started mid-May and by June revenue was up
New health and safety requirements, compensated by extending opening hours where possible
Spain, Costa Rica, Uruguay, US, Denmark and Finland recovering well. Argentina, Chile and Ecuador still significantly impacted
Ireland will be fully open from the end of July and is now under new contract conditions
Aragon concession (€5M annual revenue) has been extended until 2030 on same terms
(1) Year on Year change
15
IDIADA Division
EUR Million
Financial Highlights
14%8%
Adj.Op.
RevenueProfit
(1)
Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates
0.8%
Q1
APR
MAY
JUN
(25.7)%
(30.7)%
(35.4)%
Q2 impacted by COVID-19 with small improvement in June.
Proving Ground and crash testing business most impacted by restrictions on international customers mobility to Spain. The transition from combustion to electric vehicles continues with an increasing number of EV crash testing contracts being negotiated
Government of Catalonia preparing to tender new 20 year concession for IDIADA
(1) Year on Year change
16
Laboratories Division
EUR Million
Financial Highlights
5%8%
Adj.Op.
Revenue
Profit
Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates(1)
8.9%
Q1
APR
MAY
JUN
(0.4)%
(26.6)%
(34.4)%
Q2 impacted by COVID-19 with severe lock down in Spain (70% of division revenue).
Improvement in June supported by the success of remote working
Most end markets recovering. Aerospace (15%) and Automotive EMC (13%) remain most impacted
(1) Year on Year change
17
Fernando Basabe
Chief Executive Officer
Summary & Outlook 2020
Summary of H1 2020
From the April low, gradual monthly recovery driven by the Automotive division
Strong cash flow and liquidity with reduction in net debt
Significant new awards in Energy & Industry, Auto Aragon concession renewed and increasing EV work in IDIADA
Well positioned to win the expected new 20 year IDIADA tender
Outlook for H2 2020 (assuming no further severe lockdowns)
Continued gradual recovery expected led by the Automotive division
H2 margin expected to be higher than H1
Cash flow expected to be positive in H2
M&A process resumed
www.applus.com
H1 2020. Adjustments to Statutory results
EUR Million
H1 2020
H1 2019
Other
Statutory
Other
Statutory
+/- % Adj.
EUR Million
Adj. Results
Adj. Results
Results
results
results
results
results
Revenue
741.2
0.0
741.2
875.8
0.0
875.8
(15.4)%
Ebitda
85.4
0.0
85.4
146.7
0.0
146.7
(41.8)%
Operating Profit
34.5
(196.4)
(161.9)
98.2
(30.6)
67.7
(64.9)%
Net financial expenses
(11.6)
0.0
(11.6)
(11.5)
0.0
(11.5)
Profit Before Taxes
22.9
(196.4)
(173.6)
86.7
(30.6)
56.2
(73.6)%
Current Income tax
(13.8)
7.5
(6.3)
(21.5)
6.7
(14.8)
Extraordinary Income tax
0.0
17.0
17.0
0.0
Non controlling interests
(7.0)
0.0
(7.0)
(11.1)
0.0
(11.1)
Net Profit
2.1
(171.9)
(169.9)
54.1
(23.9)
30.3
(96.1)%
Number of Shares
143,018,430
143,018,430
143,018,430
143,018,430
EPS, in Euros
0.01
(1.19)
0.38
0.21
(96.1)%
Current Income Tax/PBT
(60.3)%
3.6%
(24.8)%
(26.3)%
H1 2020. Impairment
Due to the current challenging Oil & Gas, Auto OEM end markets situation and COVID-19, the company has updated the business plans of the Cash Generating Units
Based on that, the following impairment has been registered:
E&I :
137.1
M€
Idiada:
27.9
M€
GROSS IMPAIRMENT
165.0 M€
Tax Liability:
(17.0)
M€
TOTAL Impairment
148.0 M€
22
H1 2020. Revenue and Ad. Op. Profit by Division
EUR Million
Growth
Revenue
ACTUAL 2020
Organic
Acquisitions
Disposals
FX
Total
ACTUAL 2019
Energy & Industry
456.2
(11.6)%
0.8%
(0.1)%
(0.6)%
(11.5)%
515.2
Laboratories
40.7
(10.7)%
3.3%
0.0%
(0.0)%
(7.4)%
44.0
Auto
144.0
(26.6)%
0.6%
0.0%
(1.1)%
(27.1)%
197.5
Idiada
100.3
(15.3)%
0.0%
0.0%
(0.5)%
(15.8)%
119.1
Total Revenue
741.2
(15.5)%
0.8%
(0.0)%
(0.7)%
(15.4)%
875.8
Growth
Adj. Op. Profit
ACTUAL 2020
Organic
Acquisitions
Disposals
FX
Total
ACTUAL 2019
Energy & Industry
14.2
(65.8)%
2.5%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
(63.5)%
38.8
Laboratories
3.8
(36.9)%
2.5%
0.0%
(0.1)%
(34.5)%
5.8
Auto
25.8
(50.5)%
0.3%
0.0%
0.2%
(50.0)%
51.6
Idiada
4.0
(75.1)%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
(75.0)%
15.9
Holding
(13.2)
(4.3)%
0.0%
0.0%
0.1%
(4.3)%
(13.9)
Total Adj. OP. Profit
34.5
(66.2)%
1.1%
(0.0)%
0.2%
(64.9)%
98.2
Q1 & Q2 2020. Revenue by Division and Adj. Op. Profit
EUR Million
Q1
Q2
Growth
Revenue
ACTUAL 2020
Organic
Acquisitions
Disposals
FX
Total
ACTUAL 2019
Energy & Industry
248.3
3.3%
0.8%
(0.1)%
0.2%
4.2%
238.2
Laboratories
22.3
2.7%
6.2%
0.0%
0.3%
9.2%
20.4
Auto
88.1
(10.1)%
0.0%
0.0%
(0.9)%
(11.0)%
99.0
Idiada
58.2
0.8%
0.0%
0.0%
(0.1)%
0.7%
57.8
Total Revenue
416.9
(0.3)%
0.8%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
0.3%
415.4
Adj. Op. Profit
27.7
(29.7)%
1.3%
0.0%
0.4%
(28.0)%
38.4
Growth
Revenue
ACTUAL 2020
Organic
Acquisitions
Disposals
FX
Total
ACTUAL 2019
Energy & Industry
207.9
(24.7)%
0.9%
0.0%
(1.1)%
(24.9)%
277.0
Laboratories
18.4
(22.4)%
0.8%
0.0%
(0.2)%
(21.8)%
23.5
Auto
55.9
(43.3)%
1.3%
0.0%
(1.2)%
(43.2)%
98.5
Idiada
42.1
(30.6)%
0.0%
0.0%
(0.7)%
(31.3)%
61.3
Total Revenue
324.3
(29.3)%
0.8%
0.0%
(1.0)%
(29.5)%
460.3
Adj. Op. Profit
6.8
(89.6)%
1.0%
0.0%
0.0%
(88.6)%
59.8
Q1, Q2 & H1 2020. Summary Income Statement
EUR Million
Q1
2020
2019
Change
Revenue
416.9
415.4
0.3%
Adj. Operating Profit
27.7
38.4
(28.0)%
Adj.Op.Profit margin
6.6%
9.3%
-262 bps
PPA Amortisation
(14.6)
(14.8)
Impairment
0.0
0.0
Other results
(0.4)
(0.2)
Operating profit
12.6
23.5
(46.2)%
Finance result
(6.2)
(5.4)
Profit before tax
6.5
18.1
(64.4)%
Income taxes
Net Profit
Minorities
Net Profit Group
Adjusted Net Profit Group
Q2
2020
2019
Change
324.3
460.3
(29.5)%
6.8
59.8
(88.6)%
2.1%
13.0%
-1088 bps
(14.5)
(14.8)
(165.0)
0.0
(1.9)
(0.8)
(174.6)
44.2
(495.2)%
(5.4)
(6.1)
(180.0)
38.0
(573.2)%
H1
2020
2019
Change
741.2
875.8
(15.4)%
34.5
98.2
(64.9)%
4.7%
11.2%
(65,594.9)%
(29.2)
(29.5)
(165.0)
0.0
(2.2)
(1.0)
(161.9)
67.7
(339.3)%
(11.6)
(11.5)
(173.6)
56.2
(409.0)%
10.7 (14.8)
(162.9)
41.4
(493.6)%
(7.0)
(11.1)
(169.9)
30.3
(661.1)%
2.1
54.1
(96.1)%
EPS in €
Adjusted EPS in €
(1.19)
0.21
(661.1)%
0.01
0.38
(96.1)%
H1 2020. Currency Exposure
% Revenue by Actual Currency
21%
21%
4%
4%
4%
4%
(2)
26%
24%
OTHER
AUD
CAD
47%
USD (1)
45%
EUR
H1 2020
H1 2019
Includes currencies pegged to USD
None above 4%
Average FX Exchange rates vs Euro
JAN - JUN JAN - JUN
Change
JAN - DEC
2020
2019
2019
USD
1.101
1.129
2.5%
1.120
CAD
1.503
1.506
0.2%
1.486
AUD
1.679
1.599
(4.8)%
1.610
H1 2020. Statutory Cash Flow
EUR Million
H1
2020
2019
Profit Before taxes
(173.6)
56.2
Non cash items
254.6
90.9
Increase in working capital
19.8
(30.6)
Taxes Paid
(0.3)
(19.6)
Operating Cash Flow
100.5
96.8
Capex
(17.3)
(25.3)
Asset sales
4.7
0.0
Business combination
1.5
1.0
Acquisitions/Disposals of subsidiaries
(4.5)
(13.3)
Cash Flow from Investing activities
(15.6)
(37.6)
Dividends to Minorities
(3.4)
(6.0)
Interest paid
(5.2)
(5.2)
Changes in financing
110.5
(51.2)
Capital increase
0.0
0.0
Cash Flow from Financing activities
102.0
(62.5)
Currency translations
(3.8)
0.2
Cash Increase / (Decrease)
183.1
(3.1)
H1 2020. Balance Sheet
EUR Million
EUR Million
H1 2020
FY 2019
H1 2020
FY 2019
Goodwill
529.9
609.3
Equity
642.4
824.5
Other intangible assets
373.1
474.3
Long Term Provisions
28.4
26.9
PPA
309.5
406.3
Bank borrowings
721.6
545.9
Other intangible assets
63.6
68.0
Leasing Liabilities
136.0
124.5
Rights of use
164.8
152.9
Other financial liabilities
24.5
26.0
Tangible assets
217.4
226.7
Deferred Tax Liabilities
115.7
137.4
Investments accounted for using the equity method
0.6
0.7
Deferred Tax Liabilities PPA
75.3
100.0
Non current Financial Assets
16.0
30.0
Deferred Tax Liabilities Others
40.4
37.4
Deferred Tax Assets
70.5
65.5
Other non current liabilities
32.6
29.5
Total Non-Current Assets
1,372.3
1,559.4
Total Non-Current Liabilities
1,058.8
890.2
Short term provisions
2.8
2.5
Inventories
9.2
8.5
Bank borrowings
19.2
59.2
Trade & Other receivables
368.7
424.1
Leasing Liabilities
45.2
45.7
Corporate Income Tax assets
13.8
23.4
Trade & Other payables
300.8
330.0
Current financial assets
3.3
11.9
Income Tax Liabilities
19.0
13.8
Cash & Cash equivalents
328.3
145.2
Other current liabilities
7.4
6.6
Total Current Assets
723.3
613.1
Total Current Liabilities
394.4
457.8
Total Assets
2,095.6
2,172.5
Total Equity & Liabilities
2,095.6
2,172.5
Alternative Performance Metrics
Applus' financial disclosures contain magnitudes and metrics drafted in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and others based on the Group's disclosure model referred to as Alternative Performance Metrics
EBITDA, measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
Operating Profit, measure of earnings before interest and taxes
Adjusted measures are stated before other results
Other results are those impacts corrected from the relevant measures to provide a better understanding of the underlying results of the Group, for example: amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring, impairment and transaction & integration costs
PPA correspond to the Purchase Price Allocation referred to acquisitions, allocated to intangible assets and amortised
Capex, realized investments in property, plant & equipment or intangible assets
Operating Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment and working capital variation
Alternative Performance Metrics
Free Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment, working capital variation and tax & interest payments
Net Debt, current and non current financial debt, other institutional debt less cash. As per bank covenant definition, calculated at annual average exchange rates
Leverage, calculated as Net Debt/LTM Ebitda as per bank covenant definition