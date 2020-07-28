Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Applus Services, S.A.    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.

(APPS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applus Services S A : 3655 28/07/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Half Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:21am EDT

Applus+ Group

H1 2020

Results Presentation

28 JULY 2020

Disclaimer

This document may contain statements that constitute forward looking statements about Applus Services, SA ("Applus+" or "the Company"). These statements are based on financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations, which refer to estimates regarding, among others, future growth in the different business lines and the global business, market share, financial results and other aspects of the activity and situation relating to the Company.

Such forward looking statements, by its nature, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual developments or results to differ from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in fuller disclosure documents filed by Applus+ with the relevant Securities Markets Regulators, and in particular, with the Spanish Market Regulator, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores.

Applus+ does not undertake to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected performance, conditions or events expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

This document contains summarised information or information that has not been audited. In this sense this information is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with other publicly available information including if necessary any fuller disclosure document published by Applus+.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

Results Presentation H1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Highlights

  • Coronavirus impacted every division but recovery is under way
  • Q2 revenue down 29% with a good June improvement and with tight cost control delivered a small adjusted operating profit
  • Strong cash generation, Net Debt reduced with available liquidity remaining high
  • Significant new awards in Energy & Industry division
  • Auto Aragon in Spain contract renewed for 10 years on same terms
  • Government of Catalonia preparing to tender new 20 year concession for IDIADA
  • Acquisition process resumed

4

Highlights

  • H1 2020 Results:
    • Revenue of €741.2 million down 15.4%
    • Operating profit1 of €34.5 million down 64.9%
    • Operating profit1 margin of 4.7% (11.2% H1 2019)
    • Adjusted Net profit €2.1 million (€54.1m H1 2019)
    • Adjusted1 free cash flow of €86.9 million (€66.5m H1 2019)
    • Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.4x and liquidity of €666 million
    • Impairment2 of €148 million linked to a challenging Oil & Gas and Auto OEM end markets and COVID-19
    1. Adjusted for Other Results, amortisation of acquisition intangibles and impairment
    2. Net of deferred tax liabilities

5

Results Presentation H1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Joan Amigó

Chief Financial Officer

H1 2020. Revenue Bridge

EUR Million

Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates(1)

Peak coronavirus impact in April-May

0.4%

Q1

APR

MAY

JUN

(12.4)%

(37.9)% (34.6)%

(1) Year on Year change

7

H1 2020. Adjusted Operating Profit Bridge

EUR Million

Margin impact reduced following cost initiatives

8

H1 2020. Summary of Income Statement information

EUR Million

H1 2020

H1 2019

Other (1)

Statutory

+/- % Adj.

EUR Million

Adj. Results

Adj. Results

Results

results

results

Revenue

741.2

741.2

875.8

(15.4)%

Operating Profit

34.5

(196.4)

(161.9)

98.2

(64.9)%

Net financial expenses

(11.6)

(11.6)

(11.5)

Profit Before Taxes

22.9

(196.4)

(173.6)

86.7

Income Tax

(13.8)

24.5

10.7

(21.5)

Non controlling interests

(7.0)

(7.0)

(11.1)

Net Profit

2.1

(171.9)

(169.9)

54.1

EPS, in Euros

0.01

(1.19)

0.38

(1) Other results within Operating Profit includes an impairment of €165 million plus the PPA amortisation of €29.2 million and others

9

H1 2020. Cash Flow

EUR Million

H1

2020

2019

Change

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

85.4

146.7

(61.4)

(41.8)%

Strong cash flow driven by

Change in Working Capital

19.6

(30.1)

working capital inflows,

Capex - Operational

(14.5)

(24.8)

reduced spending on capex

Capex - Net new vehicle stations

1.9

(0.4)

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

92.4

91.3

1.0

1.1%

and lower tax payments

Taxes

(0.3)

(19.6)

Interest

(5.2)

(5.2)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

86.9

66.5

20.4

30.7%

Extraordinaries & Others

(2.6)

0.7

Dividends to Minorities

(3.4)

(6.0)

Operating Cash Generated

80.9

61.2

19.7

32.2%

Acquisitions

(4.5)

(13.3)

Cash b/Changes in Financing & FX

76.4

47.9

Payments of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

(26.9)

(27.3)

Other Changes in financing

137.5

(23.9)

Currency translations

(3.8)

0.2

Cash increase

183.1

(3.1)

  1. Adjusted EBITDA is stated as Operating Profit before depreciation, amortization, impairment and Other results

10

Leverage and Liquidity at 30 June

EUR Million

Net Debt at 30 June

Due Date

Drawn

(€ Million)

Term Loan (€200m)

27/06/2025

200.0

RCF (€400m)

27/06/2025

250.0

USPP- 7 Years

27/06/2025

150.0

USPP- 10 Years

27/06/2028

80.0

Bilateral Facility

20/04/2023

50.0

Other Debt

28.1

TOTAL GROSS DEBT

758.1

Cash

(331.6)

TOTAL NET DEBT b/ IFRS 16(1)

426.6

IFRS 16

181.2

TOTAL NET DEBT

607.8

LTM EBITDA b/ IFRS 16

180.2

Net Debt / Ebitda(2)

2.4x

Liquidity

Cash at 30 June 2020 (1)

331.6

Undrawn facilities

334.6

Available liquidity

666.2

  • Net debt reduced by €47 Million in H1 2020
  • Syndicate facility of €600 million extended one year to 2025 at no cost
  • Leverage Covenant set at 4.0x b/IFRS 16, tested in June and December
    • Net debt /EBITDA 2.4x at June
  • Undrawn facilities include new €100 million bilateral.
  1. Stated at annual average rates and excluding IFRS 16 as defined by bank covenant
  2. Leverage including IFRS 16 2.6x

11

Results Presentation H1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

H1 2020. Splits by Division, End Market and Geography

Revenue by Division

Revenue By Geography

Middle East &

Labs 5%

Energy &

Africa 11%

Spain 22%

*5%

Industry 62%

*10%

*22%

IDIADA 14%

*59%

Asia Pacific

*13%

12%

*11%

LatAm

11%

*11%

Auto 19%

North

Rest of

*23%

America

Europe

19%

25%

*18%

*28%

Adj. Op. Profit by Division

Revenue By End Market

Energy &

Others 16%

O&G Opex 25%

Labs 8%

*14%

*25%

Industry 30%

*5%

Aerospace 3%

IDIADA 8%

*35%

*3%

*14%

Construction 6%

*4%

Power 8%

*9%

Automotive OEM

O&G Capex 9%

14%

Auto 54%

*9%

*13%

*46%

Statutory Vehicle

Inspection 19%

* H1 2019

*23%

13

Energy & Industry Division

30%

Revenue

Adj.Op.

62%

Profit

EUR Million

Financial Highlights

Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates (1)

3.9%

Q1

APR

MAY

JUN

(18.3)%

(23.6)%

(29.3)%

  • Results impacted by COVID-19 and low oil price, with improvement in June
  • Growth retained in Construction, Mining and Renewables with Oil & Gas and Nuclear down. All regions continue to be impacted
  • Cost reductions across the division based on activity levels.
  • Significant new awards:
    • O&G - LNG Canada Capex and Abu Dhabi Opex inspection on offshore pipelines
    • Power - Canada nuclear refurbishment and global MSA for testing new wind towers
    • Construction - Portugal railway line construction services

(1) Year on Year change

14

Automotive Division

Revenue

Adj.Op.

EUR Million

Financial Highlights

19%Profit

54%

Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates (1)

13.1%

Q1

APR

MAY

JUN

(10.2)%

(52.5)%

(78.5)%

  • Q2 heavily impacted by COVID-19 with nearly all stations closed in April. Re-opening started mid-May and by June revenue was up
  • New health and safety requirements, compensated by extending opening hours where possible
  • Spain, Costa Rica, Uruguay, US, Denmark and Finland recovering well. Argentina, Chile and Ecuador still significantly impacted
  • Ireland will be fully open from the end of July and is now under new contract conditions
  • Aragon concession (€5M annual revenue) has been extended until 2030 on same terms

(1) Year on Year change

15

IDIADA Division

EUR Million

Financial Highlights

14%8%

Adj.Op.

RevenueProfit

(1)

Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates

0.8%

Q1

APR

MAY

JUN

(25.7)%

(30.7)%

(35.4)%

  • Q2 impacted by COVID-19 with small improvement in June.
  • Proving Ground and crash testing business most impacted by restrictions on international customers mobility to Spain. The transition from combustion to electric vehicles continues with an increasing number of EV crash testing contracts being negotiated
  • Government of Catalonia preparing to tender new 20 year concession for IDIADA

(1) Year on Year change

16

Laboratories Division

EUR Million

Financial Highlights

5%8%

Adj.Op.

Revenue

Profit

Q1 & Monthly Revenue at constant rates(1)

8.9%

Q1

APR

MAY

JUN

(0.4)%

(26.6)%

(34.4)%

  • Q2 impacted by COVID-19 with severe lock down in Spain (70% of division revenue).
  • Improvement in June supported by the success of remote working
  • Most end markets recovering. Aerospace (15%) and Automotive EMC (13%) remain most impacted

(1) Year on Year change

17

Results Presentation H1 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL REVIEW

BUSINESS REVIEW

SUMMARY & OUTLOOK

Fernando Basabe

Chief Executive Officer

Summary & Outlook 2020

Summary of H1 2020

  • From the April low, gradual monthly recovery driven by the Automotive division
  • Strong cash flow and liquidity with reduction in net debt
  • Significant new awards in Energy & Industry, Auto Aragon concession renewed and increasing EV work in IDIADA
  • Well positioned to win the expected new 20 year IDIADA tender

Outlook for H2 2020 (assuming no further severe lockdowns)

  • Continued gradual recovery expected led by the Automotive division
  • H2 margin expected to be higher than H1
  • Cash flow expected to be positive in H2
  • M&A process resumed

19

www.applus.com

H1 2020. Adjustments to Statutory results

EUR Million

H1 2020

H1 2019

Other

Statutory

Other

Statutory

+/- % Adj.

EUR Million

Adj. Results

Adj. Results

Results

results

results

results

results

Revenue

741.2

0.0

741.2

875.8

0.0

875.8

(15.4)%

Ebitda

85.4

0.0

85.4

146.7

0.0

146.7

(41.8)%

Operating Profit

34.5

(196.4)

(161.9)

98.2

(30.6)

67.7

(64.9)%

Net financial expenses

(11.6)

0.0

(11.6)

(11.5)

0.0

(11.5)

Profit Before Taxes

22.9

(196.4)

(173.6)

86.7

(30.6)

56.2

(73.6)%

Current Income tax

(13.8)

7.5

(6.3)

(21.5)

6.7

(14.8)

Extraordinary Income tax

0.0

17.0

17.0

0.0

Non controlling interests

(7.0)

0.0

(7.0)

(11.1)

0.0

(11.1)

Net Profit

2.1

(171.9)

(169.9)

54.1

(23.9)

30.3

(96.1)%

Number of Shares

143,018,430

143,018,430

143,018,430

143,018,430

EPS, in Euros

0.01

(1.19)

0.38

0.21

(96.1)%

Current Income Tax/PBT

(60.3)%

3.6%

(24.8)%

(26.3)%

21

H1 2020. Impairment

  • Due to the current challenging Oil & Gas, Auto OEM end markets situation and COVID-19, the company has updated the business plans of the Cash Generating Units
  • Based on that, the following impairment has been registered:

E&I :

137.1

M€

Idiada:

27.9

M€

GROSS IMPAIRMENT

165.0 M€

Tax Liability:

(17.0)

M€

TOTAL Impairment

148.0 M€

22

H1 2020. Revenue and Ad. Op. Profit by Division

EUR Million

Growth

Revenue

ACTUAL 2020

Organic

Acquisitions

Disposals

FX

Total

ACTUAL 2019

Energy & Industry

456.2

(11.6)%

0.8%

(0.1)%

(0.6)%

(11.5)%

515.2

Laboratories

40.7

(10.7)%

3.3%

0.0%

(0.0)%

(7.4)%

44.0

Auto

144.0

(26.6)%

0.6%

0.0%

(1.1)%

(27.1)%

197.5

Idiada

100.3

(15.3)%

0.0%

0.0%

(0.5)%

(15.8)%

119.1

Total Revenue

741.2

(15.5)%

0.8%

(0.0)%

(0.7)%

(15.4)%

875.8

Growth

Adj. Op. Profit

ACTUAL 2020

Organic

Acquisitions

Disposals

FX

Total

ACTUAL 2019

Energy & Industry

14.2

(65.8)%

2.5%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

(63.5)%

38.8

Laboratories

3.8

(36.9)%

2.5%

0.0%

(0.1)%

(34.5)%

5.8

Auto

25.8

(50.5)%

0.3%

0.0%

0.2%

(50.0)%

51.6

Idiada

4.0

(75.1)%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

(75.0)%

15.9

Holding

(13.2)

(4.3)%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

(4.3)%

(13.9)

Total Adj. OP. Profit

34.5

(66.2)%

1.1%

(0.0)%

0.2%

(64.9)%

98.2

23

Q1 & Q2 2020. Revenue by Division and Adj. Op. Profit

EUR Million

Q1

Q2

Growth

Revenue

ACTUAL 2020

Organic

Acquisitions

Disposals

FX

Total

ACTUAL 2019

Energy & Industry

248.3

3.3%

0.8%

(0.1)%

0.2%

4.2%

238.2

Laboratories

22.3

2.7%

6.2%

0.0%

0.3%

9.2%

20.4

Auto

88.1

(10.1)%

0.0%

0.0%

(0.9)%

(11.0)%

99.0

Idiada

58.2

0.8%

0.0%

0.0%

(0.1)%

0.7%

57.8

Total Revenue

416.9

(0.3)%

0.8%

(0.1)%

(0.1)%

0.3%

415.4

Adj. Op. Profit

27.7

(29.7)%

1.3%

0.0%

0.4%

(28.0)%

38.4

Growth

Revenue

ACTUAL 2020

Organic

Acquisitions

Disposals

FX

Total

ACTUAL 2019

Energy & Industry

207.9

(24.7)%

0.9%

0.0%

(1.1)%

(24.9)%

277.0

Laboratories

18.4

(22.4)%

0.8%

0.0%

(0.2)%

(21.8)%

23.5

Auto

55.9

(43.3)%

1.3%

0.0%

(1.2)%

(43.2)%

98.5

Idiada

42.1

(30.6)%

0.0%

0.0%

(0.7)%

(31.3)%

61.3

Total Revenue

324.3

(29.3)%

0.8%

0.0%

(1.0)%

(29.5)%

460.3

Adj. Op. Profit

6.8

(89.6)%

1.0%

0.0%

0.0%

(88.6)%

59.8

24

Q1, Q2 & H1 2020. Summary Income Statement

EUR Million

Q1

2020

2019

Change

Revenue

416.9

415.4

0.3%

Adj. Operating Profit

27.7

38.4

(28.0)%

Adj.Op.Profit margin

6.6%

9.3%

-262 bps

PPA Amortisation

(14.6)

(14.8)

Impairment

0.0

0.0

Other results

(0.4)

(0.2)

Operating profit

12.6

23.5

(46.2)%

Finance result

(6.2)

(5.4)

Profit before tax

6.5

18.1

(64.4)%

Income taxes

Net Profit

Minorities

Net Profit Group

Adjusted Net Profit Group

Q2

2020

2019

Change

324.3

460.3

(29.5)%

6.8

59.8

(88.6)%

2.1%

13.0%

-1088 bps

(14.5)

(14.8)

(165.0)

0.0

(1.9)

(0.8)

(174.6)

44.2

(495.2)%

(5.4)

(6.1)

(180.0)

38.0

(573.2)%

H1

2020

2019

Change

741.2

875.8

(15.4)%

34.5

98.2

(64.9)%

4.7%

11.2%

(65,594.9)%

(29.2)

(29.5)

(165.0)

0.0

(2.2)

(1.0)

(161.9)

67.7

(339.3)%

(11.6)

(11.5)

(173.6)

56.2

(409.0)%

10.7 (14.8)

(162.9)

41.4

(493.6)%

(7.0)

(11.1)

(169.9)

30.3

(661.1)%

2.1

54.1

(96.1)%

EPS in €

Adjusted EPS in €

(1.19)

0.21

(661.1)%

0.01

0.38

(96.1)%

25

H1 2020. Currency Exposure

% Revenue by Actual Currency

21%

21%

4%

4%

4%

4%

(2)

26%

24%

OTHER

AUD

CAD

47%

USD (1)

45%

EUR

H1 2020

H1 2019

  1. Includes currencies pegged to USD
  2. None above 4%

Average FX Exchange rates vs Euro

JAN - JUN JAN - JUN

Change

JAN - DEC

2020

2019

2019

USD

1.101

1.129

2.5%

1.120

CAD

1.503

1.506

0.2%

1.486

AUD

1.679

1.599

(4.8)%

1.610

26

H1 2020. Statutory Cash Flow

EUR Million

H1

2020

2019

Profit Before taxes

(173.6)

56.2

Non cash items

254.6

90.9

Increase in working capital

19.8

(30.6)

Taxes Paid

(0.3)

(19.6)

Operating Cash Flow

100.5

96.8

Capex

(17.3)

(25.3)

Asset sales

4.7

0.0

Business combination

1.5

1.0

Acquisitions/Disposals of subsidiaries

(4.5)

(13.3)

Cash Flow from Investing activities

(15.6)

(37.6)

Dividends to Minorities

(3.4)

(6.0)

Interest paid

(5.2)

(5.2)

Changes in financing

110.5

(51.2)

Capital increase

0.0

0.0

Cash Flow from Financing activities

102.0

(62.5)

Currency translations

(3.8)

0.2

Cash Increase / (Decrease)

183.1

(3.1)

27

H1 2020. Balance Sheet

EUR Million

EUR Million

H1 2020

FY 2019

H1 2020

FY 2019

Goodwill

529.9

609.3

Equity

642.4

824.5

Other intangible assets

373.1

474.3

Long Term Provisions

28.4

26.9

PPA

309.5

406.3

Bank borrowings

721.6

545.9

Other intangible assets

63.6

68.0

Leasing Liabilities

136.0

124.5

Rights of use

164.8

152.9

Other financial liabilities

24.5

26.0

Tangible assets

217.4

226.7

Deferred Tax Liabilities

115.7

137.4

Investments accounted for using the equity method

0.6

0.7

Deferred Tax Liabilities PPA

75.3

100.0

Non current Financial Assets

16.0

30.0

Deferred Tax Liabilities Others

40.4

37.4

Deferred Tax Assets

70.5

65.5

Other non current liabilities

32.6

29.5

Total Non-Current Assets

1,372.3

1,559.4

Total Non-Current Liabilities

1,058.8

890.2

Short term provisions

2.8

2.5

Inventories

9.2

8.5

Bank borrowings

19.2

59.2

Trade & Other receivables

368.7

424.1

Leasing Liabilities

45.2

45.7

Corporate Income Tax assets

13.8

23.4

Trade & Other payables

300.8

330.0

Current financial assets

3.3

11.9

Income Tax Liabilities

19.0

13.8

Cash & Cash equivalents

328.3

145.2

Other current liabilities

7.4

6.6

Total Current Assets

723.3

613.1

Total Current Liabilities

394.4

457.8

Total Assets

2,095.6

2,172.5

Total Equity & Liabilities

2,095.6

2,172.5

28

Alternative Performance Metrics

Applus' financial disclosures contain magnitudes and metrics drafted in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and others based on the Group's disclosure model referred to as Alternative Performance Metrics

  • EBITDA, measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
  • Operating Profit, measure of earnings before interest and taxes
  • Adjusted measures are stated before other results
  • Other results are those impacts corrected from the relevant measures to provide a better understanding of the underlying results of the Group, for example: amortisation of acquisition intangibles, restructuring, impairment and transaction & integration costs
  • PPA correspond to the Purchase Price Allocation referred to acquisitions, allocated to intangible assets and amortised
  • Capex, realized investments in property, plant & equipment or intangible assets
  • Operating Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment and working capital variation

29

Alternative Performance Metrics

  • Free Cash Flow, operating cash generated after capex investment, working capital variation and tax & interest payments
  • Net Debt, current and non current financial debt, other institutional debt less cash. As per bank covenant definition, calculated at annual average exchange rates
  • Leverage, calculated as Net Debt/LTM Ebitda as per bank covenant definition
  • AOP, Adjusted Operating Profit
  • EPS, Earnings per share
  • NDT, Non destructive testing
  • P.A., per annum
  • FX, Foreign exchange
  • LTM, Last twelve months

30

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
02:21aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 3655 28/07/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Half Results Presentati..
PU
02:21aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 3654 28/07/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Half Results Announceme..
PU
02:11aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2020 First Half Results Announcement
PU
07/14APPLUS SERVICES S A : + incorporates into its pathology reports the 3D modelling..
PU
07/10APPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2020 Notification of First Half Results Announcement
PU
07/10APPLUS SERVICES S A : 3349 10/07/2020 Notification of First Half 2020 Results An..
PU
06/22APPLUS SERVICES S A : 9999 22/06/2020 The Government of Catalonia has initiated ..
PU
05/29APPLUS SERVICES S A : 2493 29/05/2020 Resolutions approved by the General Shareh..
PU
05/05APPLUS SERVICES S A : 1978 05/05/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Quarter Results Present..
PU
05/05APPLUS SERVICES S A : 1975 05/05/2020 Applus+ 2020 First Quarter Results Announc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 564 M 1 835 M 1 835 M
Net income 2020 3,00 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
Net Debt 2020 519 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2020 452x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 921 M 1 083 M 1 080 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Applus Services, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,69 €
Last Close Price 6,45 €
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES, S.A.-43.42%1 083
CINTAS CORPORATION10.85%31 293
TELEPERFORMANCE10.03%16 228
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.22%12 853
EDENRED-6.23%12 361
UNITED RENTALS-3.53%11 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group