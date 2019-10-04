Applus Services S A : + Automotive consolidates its position in Ecuador with new contract

Applus+ Automotive, one of the world's leading statutory vehicle inspection operators, has further strengthened its position in Ecuador. The company has been operating in this South American country since 2002, both as a technological partner of the statutory vehicle inspection concessions in the cities of Quito and Cuenca and, more directly, with its own stations in the canton of Durán (since 2018) and the city of Portoviejo (launching soon).

Applus+ Automotive has now been granted a new 10-year concession agreement by Trasvial EP, the city of Babahoyo's state-owned mobility and transport company, having submitted a bid combining quality and service, both of which are prerequisites for accessing the Ecuadorian market. The new station will have two inspection lines and the capacity to inspect up to 50,000 vehicles per year.

As such, Applus+ continues to consolidate its presence in Ecuador, with both this new vehicle inspection station and sound prospects for securing future contracts.

Customer service, including personalised and immediate attention and the provision of comprehensive information on each aspect of an inspection, is the hallmark of our company. We also offer our clients the chance to evaluate our services through customer satisfaction surveys, available both in the stations themselves and online.