Applus Services S A : + to oversee construction of Delaro wind farm in Mexico

One of Mexico's leading renewable energy companies has contracted Applus+ to supervise the construction of the Delaro wind farm, which will have a 117 MW power rating thanks to its 4 to 4.5 MW turbines.

