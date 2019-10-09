Log in
Applus Services S A : + to oversee construction of Delaro wind farm in Mexico

10/09/2019 | 03:19am EDT

One of Mexico's leading renewable energy companies has contracted Applus+ to supervise the construction of the Delaro wind farm, which will have a 117 MW power rating thanks to its 4 to 4.5 MW turbines.

The project, known as 'Parque Eólico DELARO' (DELARO Wind Farm), is located on a 3,300-hectare site approximately 47 kilometres from Reynosa, Mexico, next to the Reynosa-Monterrey highway in the so-called 'Brecha del Becerro'.
Applus+ is charged with ensuring that the project complies with the expected quality standards, budget and schedule and with supporting and advising the client throughout the process. To achieve this, Applus+ will produce quality control and quality assurance reports and ensure financial compliance as well as compliance with the health and safety, public works construction and electrical construction plans.
Applus+ must also ensure due compliance with the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and the balance of plant (BOP) and transitional services agreement (TSA) contracts, collectively known as the 'management fee'.

Applus Services SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
