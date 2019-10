Applus Services S A : + to oversee construction of Delaro wind farm in Mexico

The project, known as 'Parque Eólico DELARO' (DELARO Wind Farm), is located on a 3,300-hectare site approximately 47 kilometres from Reynosa, Mexico, next to the Reynosa-Monterrey highway in the so-called 'Brecha del Becerro'.

Applus+ is charged with ensuring that the project complies with the expected quality standards, budget and schedule and with supporting and advising the client throughout the process. To achieve this, Applus+ will produce quality control and quality assurance reports and ensure financial compliance as well as compliance with the health and safety , public works construction and electrical construction plans.