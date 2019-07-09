Applus Services : + 2019 Notification of First Half Results Announcement

To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details.
Telephone
To listen to the presentation by telephone, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 3961619.
Calling from:
Spain ++34 91 414 6280
UK +44 (0) 844 571 8892
France +33 (0) 1 76 70 07 94
Germany +49 (0) 692 4437 351
US +1 631 510 7495
Standard International Line +44 (0) 207 192 8000
If you have any technical problems during the live call, please email robert.pera@applus.com. For anything else, please email aston.swift@applus.com
Road Show in London
Following the publication of the results, the management of Applus+ will be meeting investors in London on a road show organised by J.P. Morgan. For a meeting request please contact J.P. Morgan EMEA Investor Access on jpm.emea.investor.access@jpmorgan.com
Alternatively, contact Aston Swift at aston.swift@applus.com
Future reporting dates. Before market open:
Third Quarter 2019 - 29 October 2019
Full Year 2019 - 25 February 2020
Disclaimer
Applus Services SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 13:17:04 UTC