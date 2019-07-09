Log in
APPLUS SERVICES SA

(APPS)
Applus Services : + 2019 Notification of First Half Results Announcement

07/09/2019

To access the presentation by webcast, follow the link below and register your details.

Telephone

To listen to the presentation by telephone, call a number below corresponding to the country you are calling from and quoting the access code 3961619.

Calling from:
Spain ++34 91 414 6280

UK +44 (0) 844 571 8892

France +33 (0) 1 76 70 07 94

Germany +49 (0) 692 4437 351

US +1 631 510 7495

Standard International Line +44 (0) 207 192 8000

If you have any technical problems during the live call, please email robert.pera@applus.com. For anything else, please email aston.swift@applus.com

Road Show in London
Following the publication of the results, the management of Applus+ will be meeting investors in London on a road show organised by J.P. Morgan. For a meeting request please contact J.P. Morgan EMEA Investor Access on jpm.emea.investor.access@jpmorgan.com

Alternatively, contact Aston Swift at aston.swift@applus.com

Future reporting dates. Before market open:

Third Quarter 2019 - 29 October 2019

Full Year 2019 - 25 February 2020

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 13:17:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 791 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 60,3 M
Debt 2019 616 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 719 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,9  €
Last Close Price 12,0  €
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,15%
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES SA24.25%1 938
WORLDPAY INC67.94%39 938
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%26 676
CINTAS CORPORATION42.59%25 048
EDENRED40.33%12 056
TELEPERFORMANCE24.93%11 436
