APPLUS SERVICES SA

(APPS)
Applus Services : + appointment of new director to the Board

04/10/2019

Madrid, 10 April 2019. Applus Services, S.A. ('Applus+' or 'the Group'), one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in Testing, Inspection and Certification, today announces the appointment of a director to the Board.

The Board has been conducting a selection process to appoint two new independent directors to fill the two vacancies that have recently arisen. Following the appointment of Ms. María José Esteruelas Aguirre in February, today Ms. Essimari Kairisto has been appointed with immediate effect as a Non-Executive Independent Director.

Ms Kairisto was the Chief Financial Officer and a Board Director for Hochtief Solutions AG until 2016 after which she has taken on independent consulting roles. These include since 2015, Supervisory Board Member of Freudenberg, the privately owned German technology company and since 2018, Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Fortum Oyj, the clean energy generation and distribution company that is listed on the Helsinki stock exchange. Additionally, as from May 2019, Ms Kairisto will be a member of the Supervisory Board of TenneT, the Dutch state owned leading European electricity transmission system operator (TSO) with its main activities in Netherlands and Germany.

Prior to her move to Hochtief Solutions in 2013, Ms Kairisto had several high profile roles in finance and general management including at Sasol, RWE and Schlumberger.

She has dual Finnish and German citizenship and studied Business Administration in Germany at Fachhochschule Bielefeld and speaks English, German, Swedish, Norwegian as well as her native Finnish.

Chris Cole, Chairman of Applus+, said:

'After a rigorous selection process led by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, I am delighted that Essimari has agreed to join our Board. She is a high calibre individual with relevant industry and financial experience and will be a good complement to the Board. Following this appointment and the expected forthcoming addition of our Group Chief Financial Officer, Joan Amigó to the Board as an Executive Director, we have a strong and diverse Board that complies with best practice and I am proud to be their Chairman.'

The appointment of Ms Kairisto will be submitted for ratification at the next shareholders' meeting of Applus which is expected to be the Annual General Meeting in Madrid on 30 May 2019.

Media

Kreab, Madrid, +34 917 027 170

Applus+ Investor Relations:

About Applus+ Group

Applus+ is one of the world's leading and most innovative companies in the Testing, Inspection and Certification sector. It provides solutions for customers in all types of industries to ensure that their assets and products meet quality, health & safety and environmental standards and regulations.

Headquartered in Spain, Applus+ operates in more than 70 countries and employs over 22,800 people. Applus+ operates through four global divisions, all of which operate under the Applus+ brand name. For the full year of 2018, Applus+ recorded revenue of €1,676 million and adjusted operating profit of €171 million.

Applus+ is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges (Mercado Continuo). The total number of shares is 143,018,430.

ISIN: ES0105022000

Symbol: APPS-MC

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 09:52:09 UTC
