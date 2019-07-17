Log in
APPLUS SERVICES SA

(APPS)
Applus Services : + delivers NDT for new Covestro chemical plant

07/17/2019 | 03:45am EDT

Applus+ RTD in Germany is delivering non-destructive testing (NDT) for the construction of a new chemical plant for Covestro, formerly part of German chemical producer, Bayer Leverkusen. Covestro's new plant is in the north German harbour city of Brunsbüttel and is intended to increase its global market share of MDI products.

Applus+ RTD will provide services including NDT on piping, new construction and work during the assembly phase of the project. In view of the tight schedule, Applus+ is partnering with the UK company, SafeRad Ltd, whose qualified system allows for radiographic techniques to be used with a minimum of radiographic exposure. Radiographic Testing (RT) can be performed during day and night shifts, in parallel with the work of the piping companies.

The ambitious project schedule requires constant NDT progress. The preparation phase of the project suffered major delays in engineering, planning and materials supply, making it crucial that NDT is delivered on time. The unique partnership of Applus+ and the SafeRad Ltd technique represents the best means of meeting the project deadline.

Applus+ has proven itself a highly reliable project partner, fulfilling all safety, quality and timeline requirements. Its flexibility is also evident in the volume of call-out staff available. The site managers are central to this reliability and flexibility, as they work in close partnership with the client.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 07:44:03 UTC
