Applus Services : + strengthens its presence in Algeria by taking part in the ninth edition of NAPEC

During March, Applus+ took part in the ninth North Africa Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (NAPEC) in Algeria. Our role as an exhibitor gave us the opportunity to showcase our products, services and solutions in a range of sectors, provoking a good deal of interest among the other businesses and experts in attendance.

Applus+ also had the chance to participate in several seminars, which gave the company direct access to the leading players in North Africa's oil and gas industry, as well as a forum in which to demonstrate the extensive global experience it has accumulated over several decades. Applus+ chose Khalid Chougrani and Jan Pols as speakers on the strength of their technical knowledge. They presented the company's services at expert workshops, thereby adding great value to our presence at NAPEC.

Khalid Chougrani , Chief Technology Officer at Applus+, took part in a number of round tables on innovation alongside the CEOs of other large companies. These events provided a forum for participants to share their views on the value of digital transformation to the oil and gas industry.

For his part, Jan Pols (Technical Authority Global Project Services) presented Applus+ RTD's Trekscan system, one of the most specialist systems in the Applus+ portfolio, generating good results from its very first use. This ultrasonic testing method constitutes a reliable and precise pipeline inspection solution.

Furthermore, the imminent opening of a new Applus+ office in Algeria will allow us to remain in direct contact with businesses in the region and to secure new agreements with the experts we met at the conference. In addition to the aforementioned speakers and our local associates Mustapha Kerkouche and Salim Lakhchakheche, also in attendance at NAPEC were Julián Mayor, Ernesto Fenellós, Manuel Reina, Peter Dagefoerde, Michiel Harinck, Sid Ahmed Meguellati and Salim Barr.