Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Applus Services SA    APPS   ES0105022000

APPLUS SERVICES SA

(APPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applus Services : + strengthens its presence in Algeria by taking part in the ninth edition of NAPEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT

During March, Applus+ took part in the ninth North Africa Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (NAPEC) in Algeria. Our role as an exhibitor gave us the opportunity to showcase our products, services and solutions in a range of sectors, provoking a good deal of interest among the other businesses and experts in attendance.

Applus+ also had the chance to participate in several seminars, which gave the company direct access to the leading players in North Africa's oil and gas industry, as well as a forum in which to demonstrate the extensive global experience it has accumulated over several decades. Applus+ chose Khalid Chougrani and Jan Pols as speakers on the strength of their technical knowledge. They presented the company's services at expert workshops, thereby adding great value to our presence at NAPEC.

Khalid Chougrani , Chief Technology Officer at Applus+, took part in a number of round tables on innovation alongside the CEOs of other large companies. These events provided a forum for participants to share their views on the value of digital transformation to the oil and gas industry.

For his part, Jan Pols (Technical Authority Global Project Services) presented Applus+ RTD's Trekscan system, one of the most specialist systems in the Applus+ portfolio, generating good results from its very first use. This ultrasonic testing method constitutes a reliable and precise pipeline inspection solution.

Furthermore, the imminent opening of a new Applus+ office in Algeria will allow us to remain in direct contact with businesses in the region and to secure new agreements with the experts we met at the conference. In addition to the aforementioned speakers and our local associates Mustapha Kerkouche and Salim Lakhchakheche, also in attendance at NAPEC were Julián Mayor, Ernesto Fenellós, Manuel Reina, Peter Dagefoerde, Michiel Harinck, Sid Ahmed Meguellati and Salim Barr.

Disclaimer

Applus Services SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 08:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLUS SERVICES SA
04:08aAPPLUS SERVICES : + strengthens its presence in Algeria by taking part in the ni..
PU
03/25APPLUS SERVICES : + acquires French laboratory A2M Industrie, specialists in mat..
PU
02/21APPLUS SERVICES SA : annual earnings release
01/10APPLUS SERVICES : + TST conducts a demonstration of ventilation and smoke contro..
PU
01/08APPLUS SERVICES : + appointed by ISED (Canada) as Foreign Certification Body for..
PU
01/08APPLUS SERVICES : + acquires Talon Test Laboratories in the USA, specialists in ..
PU
2018APPLUS SERVICES : Shanghai IT laboratory receives ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation to..
PU
2018APPLUS SERVICES : + evaluates security of new TMC chip under Common Criteria EAL..
PU
2018APPLUS SERVICES : 271.203 05/11/2018 Resignation of proprietary director
PU
2018APPLUS SERVICES : + team in Angola celebrate Spanish National Holiday at Spanish..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 770 M
EBIT 2019 163 M
Net income 2019 63,0 M
Debt 2019 435 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 24,89
P/E ratio 2020 21,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 1 526 M
Chart APPLUS SERVICES SA
Duration : Period :
Applus Services SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLUS SERVICES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,7 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Basabe Armijo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Cole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joan Amigó i Casas Chief Financial Officer
Ernesto Gerardo Mata López Independent Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Hofmeister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLUS SERVICES SA10.11%1 711
WORLDPAY INC48.91%35 719
CINTAS CORPORATION22.86%21 655
LG CORP--.--%11 886
EDENRED29.03%11 114
BUREAU VERITAS23.41%10 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About