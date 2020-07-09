Log in
APPTECH CORP.

APPTECH CORP.

(APCX)
AppTech Corp. Files Application for OTCQB Uplisting

07/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX), a fintech company, announced today that it has applied to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market. As the company continues to release and launch additional business lines, Gary Wachs, CFO of AppTech Corp. comments: “This application is another milestone in AppTech’s growth process as the company continues to meet its goals for 2020.”

About AppTech
AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
(760) 707-5959
media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:
(760) 707-5955
ir@apptechcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
