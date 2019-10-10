Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  AppTech Corp.    APCX

APPTECH CORP.

(APCX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/07 11:12:13 am
0.202 USD   -63.27%
07:00pAppTech Corp. Terminates Escrow
GL
09/23AppTech Corp. Announces Launch of Up to $10 Million Offering
GL
06/14AppTech Corp. Terminates LOI to Acquire Alliance Financial Network, Inc.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AppTech Corp. Terminates Escrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX) today announces that it is no longer pursuing the purchase of its current facility and has mutually agreed to terminate escrow. AppTech anticipates moving its headquarters and acquiring a more attractive facility during the first quarter of 2020. This new facility will support the growth of AppTech’s secure text payment solution technology.

For more information on AppTech’s secure text payment solution or interest in integrating third-party platforms with AppTech’s solution, please email info@apptechcorp.com.

About AppTech
AppTech Corp. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company with a foundation in electronic processing technologies and merchant services. AppTech has expanded its core merchant processing services to include enterprise-grade, patent-protected software and intellectual property for secure short message system (SMS) payments and advanced text messaging for lead generation. AppTech’s patent protected software and technology manages text messaging for notification, response, authentication, marketing, advertising, information queries and reports. Additional patent protected software and processes incorporate more advanced intellectual property to transact mobile payments via secure text messaging based on NSA multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
(760) 707-5959
media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:
(760) 707-5955
ir@apptechcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPTECH CORP.
07:00pAppTech Corp. Terminates Escrow
GL
09/23AppTech Corp. Announces Launch of Up to $10 Million Offering
GL
06/15APPTECH : Terminates LOI to Acquire Alliance Financial Network, Inc.
AQ
06/14AppTech Corp. Terminates LOI to Acquire Alliance Financial Network, Inc.
GL
05/10APPTECH : Launches Text Message Operations
AQ
05/09APPTECH : Launches Text Message Operations
AQ
04/23APPTECH : Enters into Escrow to Purchase Current Facility
AQ
04/22AppTech Corp. Enters into Escrow to Purchase Current Facility
GL
01/29APPTECH : Engages Maxim Group for Investment Banking Services
AQ
01/28AppTech Engages Maxim Group for Investment Banking Services
GL
More news
Chart APPTECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
AppTech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mickey Gross Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Bedi President & Director
Luke D'Angelo Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Gary Wacha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Sanchez Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPTECH CORP.-56.09%17
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.87%123 730
ACCENTURE30.73%117 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.17%106 610
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.85%68 724
VMWARE, INC.10.92%62 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group