AppTech Corp. Terminates Escrow

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX) today announces that it is no longer pursuing the purchase of its current facility and has mutually agreed to terminate escrow. AppTech anticipates moving its headquarters and acquiring a more attractive facility during the first quarter of 2020. This new facility will support the growth of AppTech’s secure text payment solution technology.



For more information on AppTech’s secure text payment solution or interest in integrating third-party platforms with AppTech’s solution, please email info@apptechcorp.com .

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company with a foundation in electronic processing technologies and merchant services. AppTech has expanded its core merchant processing services to include enterprise-grade, patent-protected software and intellectual property for secure short message system (SMS) payments and advanced text messaging for lead generation. AppTech’s patent protected software and technology manages text messaging for notification, response, authentication, marketing, advertising, information queries and reports. Additional patent protected software and processes incorporate more advanced intellectual property to transact mobile payments via secure text messaging based on NSA multi-factor authentication (MFA) technology. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

