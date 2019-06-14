Log in
APPTECH CORP

(APCX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 06/13 03:39:10 pm
0.45 USD   -35.71%
AppTech Corp. Terminates LOI to Acquire Alliance Financial Network, Inc.

06/14/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (OTC PINK SHEETS: APCX) announces it has terminated the letter of intent to acquire 100% of the equity, liabilities, and subsidiaries of Alliance Financial Network, including eXPO™.

AppTech Corp continues to work with multiple companies to acquire technology that will enhance development for their multiple payment platforms.

For more information about AppTech, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

About AppTech

AppTech Corp. is a FinTech company providing electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services. The company recently expanded its core services to include global SMS patented text messaging and secure mobile payments based on multi-factor authentication technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “predict”, “should” and “‘will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties concerning the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact
(760) 707-5959
media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact
(760) 707-5955
ir@apptechcorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
