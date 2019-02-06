AppYea, Inc. Enters into CBD Distribution Agreement

FORT WORTH, TX, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Appyea, Inc. (OTCPK: APYP, or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a distribution agreement with Dallas, TX based Hempori, Inc. (“Hempori”) which will allow Appyea, Inc. to source new CBD based products and services to be sold and distributed through Hempori’s distribution channels and retail stores bringing a new revenue stream to the Company.

“This agreement opens new channels for products and services for vendors we are currently working with and are looking for outlets for their unique CBD/Hemp based products. These products range from skin care to infused beverages,” says Doug McKinnon, the Company’s CEO.

“I am excited to plug Appyea as well as Doug McKinnon into our product sourcing and development strategy. Doug has intimate knowledge of the Hemp based products and services space from his working at an executive level for both private and public companies within the Hemp Industry space. We look forward to the business collaboration and the fruits that we expect it to bring,” said Grant Magers, CEO Hempori.

About Hempori

The Hempori brand is active in the Hemp industry and has over 75 products that are sold in its own stores and other retail locations throughout the state of Texas, online via Hempori.com, and other online sales channels under development. Hempori is also in the process of developing additional unique proprietary products in the Hemp industry. In addition, the management team of Hempori provides private and public business development consulting services in the Hemp and CBD industries. Grant Magers is the CEO and Co-Founder of Hempori, Inc. and has multiple degrees including an MBA from Southern Methodist University as well as an MS and BA from Texas Tech University. As CEO of Hempori, Mr. Magers’ primary responsibility to his partners and shareholders is to grow profitability while maintaining operational efficiency, budgetary integrity, and legislative compliance.

About AppYea, Inc.



AppYea, Inc., founded in 2012, is engaged in mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms and marketing certain products and services to healthcare providers. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Diagnostic Centers, Inc., AppYea markets comprehensive diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and trades under the symbol APYP. For more information about AppYea, visit website: http://appyea.com/about/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

