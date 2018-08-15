APQ Global : Book value report

APQ Global Limited

APQ Global is an emerging markets growth company incorporated in Guernsey (company registration number 62008) which is listed on The International Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on AIM.

The Company hereby announces that as at the close of business on 31 July 2018, the unaudited book value per Ordinary Share was 109.26 US Dollar cents*, equivalent to 83.29 Pounds Sterling pence. This estimate includes the accrual for a 1.5 Pound Sterling pence dividend (2.0 US Dollar cent equivalent**), payable on the 24 August 2018.

*The term 'book value' herein includes the assets of APQ Global and its subsidiaries net of any liabilities. The figure in this announcement is an estimate, and is based on unaudited estimated valuations in accordance with the Company's valuation policy as stated in the Company's AIM Admission Document. In September 2017, APQ Global Ltd issued 4,018 units of £5,000 nominal 3.5 per cent convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 ('CULS') to raise £20.09 million. In January 2018, APQ Global Ltd issued a further 1,982 CULS units at a price of £5,150 per £5,000 nominal to raise £10.21 million. Under IFRS, the CULS is a financial instrument and has been accounted for under IAS 32 Financial Instruments: Presentation and IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement. Therefore, the fair value of the CULS liability component has been calculated, with the difference between this and the fair value of the compound financial instrument as a whole being taken to equity.

Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. No person has authority to give any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, and all liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, none of the Company, the Corporate Services Provider or any of its/their respective members, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise the above estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

