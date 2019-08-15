Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  APQ Global Ltd    APQ   GG00BZ6VP173

APQ GLOBAL LTD

(APQ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/14 11:35:17 am
68.5 GBp   --.--%
02:17aAPQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
07/18APQ GLOBAL : Quarterly Update
PU
07/18APQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

APQ Global : Book value report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:17am EDT

APQ Global Limited

('APQ Global' or the 'Company')

Book value report

APQ Global is an emerging markets growth company incorporated in Guernsey (company registration number 62008) which is listed on The International Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on AIM.

The Company hereby announces that as at the close of business on 31 July 2019, the unaudited book value per Ordinary Share was 90.33 US Dollar cents*, equivalent to 73.77 Pounds Sterling pence. This estimate includes the accrual for a 1.5 Pound Sterling pence dividend (1.9 US Dollar cent equivalent**), declared on 18 July 2019 and payable on the 23 August 2019.

- End -

Enquiries:

ir@apqglobal.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Important Notice:

*The term 'book value' herein includes the assets of APQ Global and its subsidiaries net of any liabilities. The figure in this announcement is an estimate and is based on unaudited estimated valuations in accordance with the Company's valuation policy as stated in the Company's AIM Admission Document. The Group has measured its private investments in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. In September 2017, APQ Global Ltd issued 4,018 units of £5,000 nominal 3.5 per cent convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 ('CULS') to raise £20.09 million. In January 2018, APQ Global Ltd issued a further 1,982 CULS units at a price of £5,150 per £5,000 nominal to raise £10.21 million. Under IFRS, the CULS is a financial instrument and has been accounted for under IAS 32 Financial Instruments: Presentation and IFRS 9 (as effective for periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018). Therefore, the fair value of the CULS liability component has been calculated, with the difference between this and the fair value of the compound financial instrument as a whole being taken to equity. Additionally, this figure includes the amounts awarded in accordance with the Company's Share-Based compensation scheme as adopted by the board on 19th April 2017 and accounted for in accordance with IFRS 2. Shares awarded under the scheme vest quarterly across 5 years. As of July 31st, 2019, the total shares issued under the scheme amounted to 159,469.

Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. No person has authority to give any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, and all liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, none of the Company, the Corporate Services Provider or any of its/their respective members, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise the above estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

**USD Carrying Value at 31 July 2019

Disclaimer

APQ Global Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 06:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APQ GLOBAL LTD
02:17aAPQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
07/18APQ GLOBAL : Quarterly Update
PU
07/18APQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
07/16APQ GLOBAL : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding
PU
07/01APQ GLOBAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/27APQ GLOBAL : Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
06/14APQ GLOBAL : Book Value Report
PU
04/23APQ GLOBAL : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding
PU
03/15APQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
01/21APQ GLOBAL : Dividend Declaration
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 53,6 M
Chart APQ GLOBAL LTD
Duration : Period :
APQ Global Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APQ GLOBAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 68,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Gerard Turtelboom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wayne Bulpitt Non-Executive Chairman
Wesley Thompson Davis Finance Director
Philip Soulsby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APQ GLOBAL LTD-14.38%65
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES38.28%26 398
BAJAJ FINANCE21.80%26 209
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL47.83%23 008
ACOM CO., LTD.5.98%5 432
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC60.81%5 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group