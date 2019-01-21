APQ Global : Dividend Declaration

APQ Global Limited

(the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

21 January 2019

The Board has declared a dividend of 1.5 pence per share in respect of the quarter to 31 December 2018. This dividend is payable on 1 March 2019 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 1 February 2019 and the corresponding Ex-Dividend Date will be 31 January 2019.

Notes to Editors

APQ Global Limited

APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets.

For more information, please visit apqglobal.com.

International Advisory Council (IAC)

Established in February 2017, the IAC assists in locating the best investment opportunities across the globe. The panel of advisors, chaired by Tania Rotherwick, contribute insights from their own areas of geographical and sector expertise to support APQ Global's business strategy.