APQ Global : Interim results for period ending 30 June 2019

RNS Number : 1602O APQ Global Limited 30 September 2019 APQ Global Limited ('APQ Global' or the 'Company') Interim results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Book Value at 30 June 2019 was $72.5m, a decrease of $3.9m from $76.4m at the start of the period. The term 'book value' herein includes the assets of APQ Global Limited and its subsidiaries net of any liabilities. The results include the net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, presented in US dollars. Book Value per share in the period decreased by 5.17 cents from 97.84 to 92.67 cents. Loss per share for the period was 13.48 cents (for the six months ended 30 June 2018 - loss per share was 19.13 cents). Dividends paid in GBP totalled 3.00 pence (3.93 cent) per share and were declared and paid during the period as follows: · 1.50 pence (1.97 cent) per share Ex Dividend 31 January 2019 Paid 1 March 2019 · 1.50 pence (1.96 cent) per share Ex Dividend 2 May 2019 Paid 31 May 2019 After the period end, a further dividend of 1.50 pence (1.95 cents) per share was declared on 18 July 2019 in relation to the quarter ended 30 June 2019. In the period covered by these financial statements, the share price of the Company has consistently traded at a discount over the prevailing Book Value of the Company. There have been further AIM market trades since 30 June 2019, details of these can be found on the London Stock Exchange website by following the link below. Monthly book values and quarterly reports are also made available as they fall due. http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/prices-and-markets/stocks/summary/company-summary/GG00BZ6VP173GGGBXASQ1.html For further enquiries, please contact: APQ Global Limited

Claire Torode 01481 737 279 Investor Relations IR@apqglobal.com Notes to Editors APQ Global Limited APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets. For more information, please visit apqglobal.com. International Advisory Council (IAC) Established in February 2017, the IAC assists in locating the best investment opportunities across the globe. The panel of advisors, chaired by Tania Rotherwick, contribute insights from their own areas of geographical and sector expertise to support APQ Global's business strategy. SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 REVIEW INTRODUCTION The Company ended the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 with fairly defensive positioning. Accounting for GBP/USD exchange rate movements and the dividend paid, the Company returned -1.3% to its shareholders for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019, measured in USD. The Company paid dividends of 3.93 cents (3.00p) during the period and its book value was 92.67 cents per share at 30 June 2019. During the period the Company slightly increased its exposure to risk assets across the board, particularly equities and emerging market ('EM') currencies while maintaining a very healthy cash position. During the period under review, exposure to credit markets made 6.5%, whilst equity investments returned 4.6%. EM Currency exposure contributed 1.0%. Local currency bond exposure returned 0.4%. The Company is well on track to meet its target annual dividend yield of 6.0% and the dividend is well covered by economic income in the portfolio. Net of funding costs, 61% of total income is stemming from the FX portfolio, 21% from the credit portfolio and the remaining 18% from the Equity and Strategic portfolios. As at 30 June 2019, the Company's exposure to credit and government bonds was 29.9% of book value. Local currency bond exposure was 13.3% of book value. EM equities accounted for 28.2% of book value and EM Currency exposure 76.2% of Book Value. LIQUID MARKETS PORTFOLIO During the period, the Company selectively added to its EM equity exposure, adding some single name exposure across Brazil, Russia and Mexico. The Company kept its position in City of London Investment Group. Additionally, we elected to add to our exposure to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, taking advantage of growing momentum. The Company believes that the medium-term global economic growth outlook will be supportive for emerging markets equities. However, we remain conscious of the multitude of risks around the world: the US-China trade war shows little signs of abating, the monetary policy outlook in the US and Europe increasingly points to a significant slowdown in the world economy going into next year and President Trump continues to throw the book at the post-war economic order. From a sector perspective, the bulk of the Company's emerging market exposure is in Financials, followed by Materials and Energy, after taking into account the sector composition of the MSCI EM & Brazilian Index exposure. The Company's emerging markets credit book is well diversified for stable income growth and the largest position is in Pemex, accounting for 2.8% of book value. Geographically, the credit portfolio is also well diversified with the largest positions concentrated in China (23.2%), Sri-Lanka (14.0%) and Mexico (9.2%). From a sector perspective, the credit exposure is concentrated in government entities, financials and corporations in the energy sector. The portfolio stress tests indicate that the Company would lose -3.56% of book value for a 10% sell-off in the S&P equity index, -0.02% in value if credit spreads were to widen 10% and -0.75% in value if interest rates in the US were to increase by 1%. STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: • the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the group as required by DTR 4.2.4R; • the half yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by: (a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and (b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period. For and on behalf of the Board WayneBulpitt

Chairman, APQ Global Limited 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Note For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 $ $ Turnover 4 6,265,886 4,885 Net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 11 (4,532,368) (13,492,036) Administrative expenses 5 (2,002,185) (991,473) Operating loss for the period before tax (268,667) (14,478,624) Interest receivable 6 350,046 693,170 Interest payable 7 (1,135,266) (1,148,292) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (1,053,887) (14,933,746) Tax on loss on ordinary activities - - Loss on ordinary activities after taxation for the financial period (1,053,887) (14,933,746) Basic and diluted earnings per share 8 (0.01348) (0.19132) The notes on pages 13 to 24 form an integral part of the Financial Statements. There is no other comprehensive income. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)---- As at 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Note $ $ Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 21,971 25,721 Leased assets 17 123,713 - Investments 11 103,898,757 74,154,302 Total non-current assets 104,044,441 74,180,023 Current assets Trade and other receivables 12 1,012,124 33,839,280 Cash and cash equivalents 570,132 511,871 Total current assets 1,582,256 34,351,151 Total assets 105,626,697 108,531,174 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 (868,425) (253,384) Total current liabilities (868,425) (253,384) Long term liabilities Long term lease liabilities 17 (41,064) - 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 14 (32,257,873) (31,834,626) Total long-term liabilities (32,298,937) (31,834,626) Net assets 72,459,335 76,443,164 Equity Share capital 15 99,664,954 99,596,856 Equity component of 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 14 6,919,355 6,919,355 Other capital reserves 295,088 264,076 Retained earnings (29,492,549) (25,409,610) Exchange reserve (4,927,513) (4,927,513) Total equity 72,459,335 76,443,164 Net asset value per ordinary share 92.67c 97.84c The Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors of APQ Global Limited and signed on September 2019 on its behalf by: ___________________ ___________________ Bart Turtelboom Wesley Davis Chief Executive Officer Director Date: September 2019 The notes on pages 13 to 24 form an integral part of the Financial Statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Share capital $ CULS equity component $ Other capital reserves $ Retained earnings $ Exchange reserve $ Total $ At 1 January 2018 99,494,707 4,285,225 - 1,141,163 (4,927,513) 99,993,582 Comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - - (14,933,746) - (14,933,746) Total comprehensive income for the period 99,494,707 4,285,225 - (13,792,583) (4,927,513) 85,059,836 Contributions by and distributions to owners CULS equity component - 2,634,130 - - - 2,634,130 Dividends - - - (3,291,184) - (3,291,184) As at 30 June 2018 99,494,707 6,919,355 - (17,083,767) (4,927,513) 84,402,782 At 1 January 2019 99,596,856 6,919,355 264,076 (25,409,610) (4,927,513) 76,443,164 Comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period - - - (1,053,887) - (1,053,887) Total comprehensive income for the period 99,596,856 6,919,355 264,076 (26,463,497) (4,927,513) 75,389,277 Contributions by and distributions to owners Share based payments - - 105,846 - - 105,846 Share based payments settled in cash - - (6,736) - - (6,736) Issue of share awards 68,098 - (68,098) - - - Dividends - - - (3,029,052) - (3,029,052) As at 30 June 2019 99,664,954 6,919,355 295,088 (29,492,549) (4,927,513) 72,459,335 The notes on pages 13 to 24 form an integral part of the Financial Statements. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Note $ $ Cash flow from operating activities Cash generated from operations Loss for the financial period (1,053,887) (14,933,746) Adjustments for non-cash income and expenses Equity settled share-based payments 16 105,846 - Depreciation 10 6,885 5,713 Net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 11 4,532,368 13,492,036 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Increase in trade and other receivables 12 (894,705) (21,016) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 13 532,392 (230,259) Cash generated/(used in) from operations 3,228,899 (1,687,272) Interest receivable 6 (350,046) (693,170) Interest payable 7 1,135,266 1,148,292 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 4,014,119 (1,232,150) Cash flow from investing activities Payments to acquire investments 11 (904,466) - Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment 10 (3,135) (19,019) Interest received 6 350,046 693,170 Loan to APQ Cayman Limited 12 349,504 (9,177,615) Net cash outflow from investing activities (208,051) (8,503,464) Cash flow from financing activities Equity component of CULS 14 - 2,634,130 Issue of CULS 14 - 9,936,752 Equity dividends paid 9 (3,029,052) (3,291,184) Interest on CULS 14 (681,109) (684,506) Cash settled share-based payments 16 (6,736) - Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (3,716,897) 8,595,192 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 89,171 (1,140,422) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 511,871 4,005,434 Exchange rate fluctuation on CULS 14 (30,910) - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 570,132 2,865,012 Non-current loans and borrowings Brought forward 31,834,626 22,135,311 Cash flows (681,109) 10,628,741 Non cash flows 1,104,356 (228,203) Closing balance 32,257,873 32,535,849 The notes on pages 13 to 24 form an integral part of the Financial Statements. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 1. Corporate information The interim consolidated financial statements of APQ Global Limited (the 'Group') for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on 30 September 2019. The Company is incorporated as a limited company in Guernsey. The Company was incorporated on 10 May 2016 for an unlimited duration in accordance with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. The Company's registered office is at 1st Floor, Tudor House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1DB. The objective of the Company is to steadily grow its earnings to seek to deliver attractive returns and capital growth through a combination of building growing businesses in emerging markets as well as earning revenue from income generating operating activities. The Company and its subsidiaries have no investment restrictions and no maximum exposure limits will apply to any investments made by the Group, unless otherwise determined and set by the Board from time to time. No material change will be made to the Company's or subsidiaries objective or investing policy without the approval of Shareholders by ordinary resolution. The Group's investment activities are managed by the Board. The shares are quoted on The International Stock Exchange for informational purposes. The ordinary shares are admitted to trading on AIM. 2. Significant accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation These interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They do not include all disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report. Taking account of the financial resources available to the Company, the directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook. After making enquiries the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than twelve months from the date of this report. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed financial statements. 2.2 Basis of accounting APQ Global Limited has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in its interim consolidated financial statements as in its 2018 annual financial statements, except for those that relate to new standards and interpretations effective for the first time for periods beginning on (or after) 1 January 2019 and will be adopted in the 2019 annual financial statements. The only new standard impacting the Group that will be adopted in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, and which have given rise to changes in the Group's accounting policies is IFRS 16 'Leases'. On 1 January 2019, the Group adopted all of the requirements of IFRS 16 - Leases. IFRS 16 Leases was issued in January 2016 and provides a single lessee accounting model, requiring lessees to recognize assets and liabilities for all leases unless the lease term is 12 months or less or the underlying asset has a low value. To determine the split between principal and interest in the lease the Company is required to estimate the interest it would have to pay in order to finance payments under the new lease. The interest rate used by the Company is based on the implicit interest rate utilised in calculating the Company's most recent issue of convertible loan stock. The impact of the estimated interest rate is currently considered to be immaterial to the financial statements, but the Directors will review this approach as appropriate. The Group has taken advantage of the transition exemptions available on the implementation of IFRS 16 and have adopted the modified retrospective approach. This will mean that the Group has not needed to restate the comparatives stated in these financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 in the 2019 interim consolidated financial statements. The effect of the adoption of IFRS 16 has resulted in the increase of both assets and liabilities by $124k and accelerated the expense recognised within the Statement of Comprehensive Income. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) 2.3 Functional and presentational currency As of 1 January 2017, the Company changed its presentational and functional currency from Pounds Sterling to US Dollars. During the year ended 31 December 2017, the Company also changed the currency in which it presents its financial statements from Pounds Sterling to US Dollars, to bring the presentational currency in line with its functional currency. A change in presentational currency is a change in accounting policy which is accounted for retrospectively. 2.4 Fair value measurement The Company measures its investment in APQ Cayman Limited at fair value at each reporting date, which is considered to be the carrying value of the net assets of APQ Cayman Limited. APQ Cayman Limited measures its underlying investments at fair value. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either in the principal market for the asset or liability or, in the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability. The principal or the most advantageous market must be accessible to the Company. The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest. The fair value for financial instruments traded in active markets at the reporting date is based on their quoted price (bid price for long positions and ask price for short positions), without any deduction for transaction costs. For all other financial instruments not traded in an active market, the fair value is determined by using valuation techniques deemed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Valuation techniques include the market approach (i.e., using recent arm's length market transactions adjusted as necessary and reference to the current market value of another instrument that is substantially the same) and the income approach (i.e., discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models making as much use of available and supportable market data as possible). For assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, the Company identifies transfers between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing the categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole), and deems transfers to have occurred at the beginning of each reporting period. 3. Segment Information For management purposes, the Group is organised into one main operating segment, which invests in equities and credit, government and local currency bonds. All of the Group's activities are interrelated, and each activity is dependent on the others. Accordingly, all significant operating decisions are based upon analysis of the Group as one segment. The financial results from this segment are equivalent to the financial statements of the Group as a whole. The following table analyses the Group's assets by geographical location. The basis for attributing the assets are the place of listing for the securities or for non-listed securities, country of domicile. 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Group $ $ Cayman 102,227,611 107,109,483 United Kingdom 461,313 417,338 Guernsey 2,937,773 1,004,353 105,626,697 108,531,174 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 4. Analysis of turnover For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 $ $ Dividends received from APQ Cayman Limited 5,963,216 - Rental income (674) 4,885 Other income from BARTR business operations 303,344 - 6,265,886 4,885 5. Analysis of administrative expenses For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 $ $ Personnel expenses 239,620 170,383 Finance lease expenses 45,168 - Operating lease expenses - 49,743 Depreciation expenses 6,885 5,713 Audit fees 48,350 42,463 Audit related services 8,273 6,931 Nominated advisor fees 32,424 48,755 Expenses incurred in relation to investment in BARTR Holdings Limited 599,097 - Administration fees and expenses 94,035 35,068 Director's fees for Bart Turtelboom 38,927 62,158 Director's fees for Wayne Bulpitt 26,130 20,575 Director's fees for Richard Bray - 20,575 Director's fees for Philip Soulsby 11,334 12,001 Director's fees for Wesley Davis 36,000 - Other expenses 191,058 133,232 Professional fees 389,720 286,272 Share based payment expenses 105,846 - Insurance 5,500 5,824 Recharge of expenses to APQ Cayman Limited (171,751) - Net exchange losses 295,569 91,780 2,002,185 991,473 6. Interest receivable For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 $ $ Loan interest receivable from APQ Cayman Limited (note 12) 350,046 693,132 Bank interest received - 38 350,046 693,170 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 7. Interest payable For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 $ $ Interest on 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2024 1,135,266 1,148,292 8. Earnings Per Share The basic and diluted earnings per shares are calculated by dividing the profit or loss by the average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 $ $ Total comprehensive income for the period (1,053,887) (14,933,746) Average number of shares in issue 78,170,417 78,055,000 Earnings per share (0.01348) (0.19132) For the current period the effect of share awards vested but not yet issued is not dilutive as the effect of this dilution would be to decrease the loss per share. For the prior period there was no dilution per ordinary share. 9. Dividends Dividends were declared in the period ended 30 June 2019 as follows: Ex-dividend date Payment date Dividend (£) Dividend ($) Dividend per share (£) Dividend per share ($) First dividend 31 January 2019 1 March 2019 1,172,420 1,511,601 0.015 0.020 Second dividend 2 May 2019 31 May 2019 1,172,818 1,517,451 0.015 0.020 2,345,238 3,029,052 0.030 0.040 The stated dividend policy of the Company is to target an annualised dividend yield of 6% based on the Placing Issue Price. The past two dividend payments of £0.015 are on target with the stated policy. In addition, the Company declared a further dividend of 1.5 pence (1.95 cent) per share on 18 July 2019 in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2019. There is no guarantee that any dividends will be paid in respect of any financial period. The ability to pay dividends is dependent on a number of factors including the level of income returns from the Group's investments. There can be no guarantee that the Group will achieve the target rates of return referred to in this document or that it will not sustain any capital losses through its activities. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 10. Property, plant and equipment Office equipment Furniture and fixtures Leasehold improvements Total $ $ $ $ Cost At 1 January 2019 58,021 19,352 34,588 111,961 Additions during the period 3,135 - - 3,135 At 30 June 2019 61,156 19,352 34,588 115,096 Accumulated depreciation At 1 January 2019 37,676 13,976 34,588 86,240 Charge for the period 6,013 872 - 6,885 At 30 June 2019 43,689 14,848 34,588 93,125 Net book value At 30 June 2019 17,467 4,504 - 21,971 At 31 December 2018 20,345 5,376 - 25,721 11. Investments APQ Cayman Limited APQ Corporate Services Limited BARTR Holdings Limited Total $ $ $ $ At 1 January 2019 73,387,622 - 766,680 74,154,302 Additions 33,372,357 904,466 - 34,276,823 Fair value movement (4,532,368) - - (4,532,368) 102,227,611 904,466 766,680 103,898,757 APQ Cayman Limited was acquired during the year ended 31 December 2016. APQ Global Limited wholly owns APQ Cayman Limited whose registered office of the Company is at the offices of Mourant Ozannes Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited, 94 Solaris Avenue, Camana Bay, PO Box 1348, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. The Company meets the definition of an investment entity. Therefore, it does not consolidate APQ Cayman Limited and recognises it as an investment at fair value through profit or loss. APQ Global Limited is the managing partner of APQ Partners LLP whose registered office is at 22-23 Old Burlington Street, London, W1S 2JJ. This subsidiary is consolidated into the group financial statements. On the 19 November 2018, the Company invested $766,680 in BARTR Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales, whose registered office is Tobias House St. Marks Court, Thornaby, Stockton-On-Tees, United Kingdom, TS17 6QW. This capital interest represents a 40% shareholding and equivalent voting rights. BARTR Holdings Limited wholly owns two subsidiaries, BARTR Connect Limited, whose registered office is Tobias House St. Marks Court, Thornaby, Stockton-On-Tees, Stockton-On-Tees, United Kingdom, TS17 6QW, and BARTR Technologies Limited, whose registered office is 156 Great Charles Street Queensway, Birmingham, England, B3 3HN, the Company therefore has an indirect 40% interest in these subsidiaries. On 10 January 2019, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary APQ Corporate Services Limited for the purpose of acting as a holding company for new investments. In addition, on 1 March 2019, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary APQ Knowledge Limited also for the purpose of acting as a holding company for new investments. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 11. Investments (continued) On 21 December 2018, the Group entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the following 5 entities; Palladium Trust Services, a Company incorporated in England and Wales, Palladium Trust Company (NZ) Limited, a company incorporated and domiciled in New Zealand, Palladium Corporate Service (Singapore) Pte Limited, a company incorporated and domiciled in Singapore, Palladium Finance Group Limited (Seychelles), a company incorporated and domiciled in the Seychelles and Palladium Trust Company (BVI) Limited, a company incorporated and domiciled in the British Virgin Islands. The completion of this purchase was finalised on 22 February 2019. The total consideration of the purchase agreement was $290,518 (£222,500). All 5 of the entities are 100% owned by APQ Corporate Services Limited. On 26 February 2019, the Group entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of Frontier Consultancy Limited, a Company incorporated in England and Wales. The total consideration of the purchase agreement was $613,947 (£463,742). The entity is 100% owned by APQ Knowledge Limited. On 12 April 2019, APQ Corporate Services Limited incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, GEO Strategic Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in the Isle of Man. Valuation techniques APQ Cayman Limited has a portfolio of tradable assets and liabilities which it values at fair value using the same policies as the Company. The Company is able to redeem its holding of APQ Cayman Limited at its net asset value. Fair value of the investment in APQ Cayman Limited is therefore measured at its Net Asset Value. The investment in BARTR Holdings Limited was completed on 19 November 2018. There have been no significant changes to the circumstances of BARTR Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, or to wider market conditions. Its carrying value at acquisition therefore approximates its fair value. The investment in APQ Corporate Services Limited was completed on 10 January 2019. There have been no significant changes to the circumstances of APQ Corporate Services Limited and its subsidiaries, or to wider market conditions. Its carrying value at acquisition therefore approximates its fair value. Unlisted managed funds The Company classifies its investments into the three levels of the fair value hierarchy based on: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2: Those involving inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices); and Level 3: Those with inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The Company has classified its investments in APQ Cayman Limited, BARTR Holdings Limited and APQ Corporate Services Limited as level 3 because its net asset value is deemed to be an unobservable input. The most significant unobservable input used in the fair value of the investment in APQ Cayman is the NAV. The movement in the investments in the year are shown above. The movement of investments classified under level 3 is the same as the table above. Sensitivity The most significant unobservable input used in the fair value is the NAV of APQ Cayman Limited. A reasonable change of 5% in the NAV will have an impact of $5,111,381 (31 December 2018 - $3,669,381) on the fair value of the investment. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 12. Trade and other receivables 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 $ $ Trade debtors 117,930 21,808 Loan to APQ Cayman Limited - 33,721,861 Prepayments and accrued income 861,628 59,044 Other debtors 32,566 36,567 1,012,124 33,839,280 During the period, the Company converted the $33,372,357 loan with APQ Cayman Limited, from the proceeds of the CULS issue to an investment. In addition, the Company charged interest of $350,046 (six months ended 30 June 2018 - $693,132) to APQ Cayman Limited for the period ended 30 June 2019. This was fully received during the period and no balance was outstanding at period end. Interest is accrued on the outstanding balance of the loan at such rate as is required to enable the Company to meet its obligations to holders of its convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 in relation to the payment of interest thereon. 13. Trade and other payables 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 $ $ Trade creditors 130,495 115,046 Other creditors 63,262 37,315 Loan from APQ Corporate Services Limited 98,258 - Loan from APQ Knowledge Limited 424,348 - Accruals 69,413 101,023 Finance lease liabilities 82,649 - 868,425 253,384 14. 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2024 Nominal number of CULS Liability component Equity component $ $ $ As at 1 January 2019 41,446,167 31,834,626 6,919,355 Amortisation of discount on issue and issue expenses - 1,135,266 - Interest paid during the period - (681,109) - Exchange differences - (30,910) - As at 30 June 2019 41,446,167 32,257,873 6,919,355 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 14. 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2024 (continued) At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4 September 2017, Resolutions were passed approving the issue of 4,018 3.5 per cent. convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 ('CULS') to raise £20,090,000 before expenses. The CULS were admitted to trading on the International Securities Market, the London Stock Exchange's market for fixed income securities and dealings commenced at 8.00 a.m. on 5 September 2017. Following Admission there were 4,018 CULS in issue. Holders of the CULS are entitled to convert their CULS into Ordinary Shares on a quarterly basis throughout the life of the CULS, commencing 31 December 2017, and all outstanding CULS will be repayable at par (plus any accrued interest) on 30 September 2024. The initial conversion price is 105.358 pence, being a 10 per cent. premium to the unaudited Book Value per Ordinary Share on 31 July 2017. Following conversion of 80 per cent. or more of the nominal amount of the CULS originally issued, the Company will be entitled to require remaining CULS Holders to convert their outstanding CULS into Ordinary Shares after they have been given an opportunity to have their CULS redeemed. On 22 January 2018, the Company raised a further £10,207,300 ($14,492,418) before expenses through the issue of 1,982 units of 3.5 per cent. convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 in denominations of £5,000 ($7,099) nominal each, at an issue price of £5,150 ($7,312) per unit. 15. Share Capital The issued share capital of the Company is 78,187,891 ordinary shares of no par value listed on The International Stock Exchange and AIM. Quantitative information about the Company's capital is provided in the statement of changes in equity and in the tables below. The shares are entitled to dividends when declared and to payment of a proportionate share of the Companies net asset value on any approved redemption date or upon winding up of the Company. The Company's objectives for managing capital are: • To invest the capital in investments meeting the description, risk exposure and expected return indicated in its listing documents. • To maintain sufficient liquidity to meet the expenses of the Company, pay dividends and to meet redemption requests as they arise. • To maintain sufficient size to make the operation of the Company cost-efficient. • The Board has authority to purchase up to 14.99 per cent. of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company. The Board intends to seek a renewal of this authority at each annual general meeting of the Company. No buy backs occurred during the period under review. Ordinary shares No £ $ As at 1 January 2019 78,134,735 76,697,133 99,596 856 Shares issued from share awards during the period 53,156 50,340 68,098 At 30 June 2019 78,187,891 76,747,473 99,664,954 During the period ended 30 June 2019, 53,156 (period ended 30 June 2018 - nil) shares were issued as part of the share award scheme as detailed in note 16. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 16. Share awards On 19 April 2017 (and amended 17 July 2018), the Company established a share award scheme for the employees of the Company. The scheme grants the Board the authority to allot share awards or share options with service conditions attached. Share awards or options can only be awarded for performance periods whereby the book value per share (excluding dividend transactions) exceeds the book value per share for all previous performance period ends. The maximum amount of share awards or options is determined by reference to 20% of the increased performance of the current book value per share against all previous performance periods. The Board retains the right to settle these awards in either shares or cash. The first share awards were granted in 2018 with respect to the performance period ended 31 December 2017. Grant date Type of award No. of instruments Fair value of instrument granted pence Vesting conditions Final vesting date 1 January 2018 Shares 584,141 128.11 Awards vest quarterly over 5 years provided the employee is still in service of the Group. 31 December 2022 Charge for awards to be settled in Equity Charge for awards to be settled in Cash Total charge for share based awards $ $ $ At 1 January 2019 366,225 10,103 376,328 Six month period ended 30 June 2019 99,110 6,736 105,846 465,335 16,839 482,174 Fair value for the award dated 1 January 2018 is calculated by reference to the fixed value of cash per share that the Board is at discretion to pay rather than settle the award in shares . The unvested portion of the share awards currently granted is $266,170 (At 31 December 2018 - $372,016). 17. Leases Operating lease commitments The Company's subsidiary, APQ Partners LLP, leases office space and information with regards to this lease is outlined below: Rental lease asset $ Leased asset recognised on adoption of IFRS 16 on 1 January 2019 164,951 Depreciation for the period (41,238) At 30 June 2019 123,713 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 17. Leases (continued) Future minimum undiscounted cash flows 30 June 2019 $ Less than one year 89,089 One to five years 44,545 133,634 Lease liabilities in the Statement of Financial Position $ Current 82,649 Non-current 41,064 123,713 Charges in Statement of Comprehensive Income $ Depreciation of lease asset 41,239 Finance cost on lease liabilities 3,929 Finance lease expenses 45,168 18. Capital Management The Group can raise new capital which may be implemented through the issue of a convertible debt instrument or such other form of equity or debt as may be appropriate. It also has a buy-back authority subject to a maximum buy-back of 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares. The Group's objectives for managing capital are: • To invest the capital into investments through its subsidiary, APQ Cayman Limited. • To maintain sufficient liquidity to meet the expenses of the Group and pay dividends. • To maintain sufficient size to make the operation of the Group cost-effective. The Group may utilise borrowings in connection with its business activities. Although there is no prescribed limit in the Articles or elsewhere on the amount of borrowings that the Group may incur, the Directors will adopt a prudent borrowing policy and oversee the level and term of any borrowings of the Group and will review the position on a regular basis. The Group's capital comprises: 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 $ $ Share capital 99,664,954 99,596,856 Equity component of 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2024 6,919,355 6,919,355 Other capital reserves 295,088 264,076 Retained earnings (29,492,549) (25,409,610) Exchange reserve (4,927,513) (4,927,513) Total shareholders' funds 72,459,335 76,443,164 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 19. Related party transactions Richard Bray was a director of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, APQ Cayman Limited, as well as being a director of Active Management Services Limited which is part of the Active Group as is Active Services (Guernsey) Limited. Wayne Bulpitt founded the Active Group; he is also a shareholder of the Company. Bart Turtelboom founded APQ Partners LLP and is also a director of APQ Cayman Limited as well as the largest shareholder of the Company. The Directors are remunerated from the Company in the form of fees, payable monthly in arrears. Bart Turtelboom was entitled to an annual salary of £120,000 as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. From 1 April 2018 this was split between the Company and APQ Cayman Limited. APQ Global Limited - Remuneration APQ Global Limited - Share based remuneration APQ Cayman Limited - Remuneration Total $ $ $ $ For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Bart Turtelboom Chief Executive Officer 38,927 62,158 84,677 - 38,927 20,141 162,531 82,299 Wayne Bulpitt Non-Executive Chairman 26,130 20,575 - - - - 26,130 20,575 Richard Bray Executive Director - 20,575 - - - 2,500 - 23,075 Wesley Davis Executive Director 36,000 - - - 36,000 - 72,000 - Philip Soulsby Non-Executive Director 11,334 12,001 - - - - 11,334 12,001 112,391 115,309 84,677 - 74,927 22,641 271,995 137,950 APQ Global Limited has incurred $47,397 (six months ended 30 June 2018 - $35,068) of fees and expenses to Active Services (Guernsey) Limited as administrator of the Company. As at 30 June 2019, APQ Global Limited owed $9,242 to Active Services (Guernsey) Limited (31 December 2018 - $11,261). During the period, the Company converted the $33,372,357 loan with APQ Cayman Limited, from the proceeds of the CULS issue to an investment. In addition, the Company charged interest of $350,046 (six months ended 30 June 2018 - $693,132) to APQ Cayman Limited for the period ended 30 June 2019. This was fully received during the period and no balance was outstanding at period end. Interest is accrued on the outstanding balance of the loan at such rate as is required to enable the Company to meet its obligations to holders of its convertible unsecured loan stock 2024 in relation to the payment of interest thereon. APQ Global Limited has supported APQ Cayman Limited by paying directors fees of $nil (six months ended 30 June 2018 - $833) during the period to Richard Bray as he was a director of both entities. As described in the Listing Document, and under the terms of the Services Agreement, APQ Partners LLP assist the Board and the Group's management based in Guernsey with the implementation of its business strategy, provide research on business opportunities in emerging markets and provide support for cash management and risk management purposes. APQ Partners LLP are entitled to the reimbursement of expenses properly incurred on behalf of APQ Global Limited in connection with the provision of its services pursuant to the agreement. APQ Partners LLP has recharged expenses of $208,835 (six months ended 30 June 2018 - $311,579) to APQ Global Limited during the period. As at 30 June 2019, APQ Global Limited was owed $152,168 from APQ Partners LLP (31 December 2018 - $229,391). In both the current and prior period amounts have been eliminated on consolidation. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 19. Related party transactions (continued) During the period, APQ Global Limited provided $210,000 (six months ended 30 June 2018 - $nil) to BARTR Connect Limited in the context of an investment in BARTR Holdings Limited, an entity over which the Company has significant influence. At 30 June 2019, $nil (31 December 2018 - $nil) was due to BARTR Connect Limited (See Note 11). During the period, APQ Global Limited invested $290,518 in APQ Corporate Services Limited for its purchase of the 5 Palladium entities, which hasn't been paid in full as the purchase of the Palladium entities has a deferred payment schedule. In addition, APQ Global Limited provided funding of $144,464 to APQ Corporate Services Limited during the period. As at 30 June 2019, $98,258 (31 December 2018 - $nil) was due to APQ Corporate Services Limited (See Note 11). 