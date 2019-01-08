Log in
APQ GLOBAL LTD
APQ Global : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding

01/08/2019 | 02:24am EST

8 January 2019

APQ Global Limited

('APQ Global' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding

APQ Global Limited, an emerging markets growth company based in Guernsey, has issued a total of 26,578 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to employees as part of a management share-based compensation scheme, including Bart Turtelboom, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, who has received 23,366 Ordinary Shares.

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, Mr Turtelboom is interested in 22,098,463 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 28.27 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will occur and dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 11 January 2019 ('Admission').

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 78,161,313 Ordinary Shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Following Admission, the above figure of 78,161,313 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries, please contact:

APQ Global Limited
Bart Turtelboom

020 3478 9708

N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser and Broker
James Maxwell / Justin McKeegan

020 7496 3000

Carey Group - TISE sponsor
Claire Torode

01481 737 279

Buchanan Communications
Charles Ryland / Henry Wilson

020 7466 5000

Notes to Editors

APQ Global Limited

APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets.

For more information, please visit apqglobal.com.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bart Turtelboom

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

APQ Global Limited

b)

LEI

213800YJQFMQN7AAA148

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value

GG00BZ6VP173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Management share-based compensation scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

23,366 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

APQ Global Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:23:09 UTC
