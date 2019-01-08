APQ Global : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding

8 January 2019

APQ Global Limited

('APQ Global' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding

APQ Global Limited, an emerging markets growth company based in Guernsey, has issued a total of 26,578 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to employees as part of a management share-based compensation scheme, including Bart Turtelboom, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, who has received 23,366 Ordinary Shares.

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, Mr Turtelboom is interested in 22,098,463 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 28.27 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will occur and dealings in the Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 11 January 2019 ('Admission').

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 78,161,313 Ordinary Shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Following Admission, the above figure of 78,161,313 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

APQ Global Limited

APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets.

