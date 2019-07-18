Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  APQ Global Ltd    APQ   GG00BZ6VP173

APQ GLOBAL LTD

(APQ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/18 03:00:00 am
70 GBp   --.--%
02:55aAPQ GLOBAL : Quarterly Update
PU
02:10aAPQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
07/16APQ GLOBAL : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

APQ Global : Quarterly Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 02:55am EDT

APQ Global Limited

('APQ Global' or the 'Company')

Quarterly Update

18 July 2019

APQ Global has today published its quarterly update to the end of June 2019. Please follow the link to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website: https://www.apqglobal.com/investors/reports-presentations/

For further enquiries, please contact:

APQ Global Limited Bart Turtelboom - Chief Executive Officer

020 3478 9708

N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser and Broker James Maxwell / Justin McKeegan

Carey Group - TISE sponsor Claire Torode

01481 737 277

- End -

Notes to Editors

APQ Global Limited

APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets.

For more information, please visit apqglobal.com.

International Advisory Council (IAC)

Established in February 2017, the IAC assists in locating the best investment opportunities across the globe. The panel of advisors, chaired by Tania Rotherwick, contribute insights from their own areas of geographical and sector expertise to support APQ Global's business strategy.

Disclaimer

APQ Global Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 06:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APQ GLOBAL LTD
02:55aAPQ GLOBAL : Quarterly Update
PU
02:10aAPQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
07/16APQ GLOBAL : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding
PU
07/01APQ GLOBAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/27APQ GLOBAL : Final results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
06/14APQ GLOBAL : Book Value Report
PU
04/23APQ GLOBAL : Issue of Equity and PDMR/Director Shareholding
PU
03/15APQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
01/21APQ GLOBAL : Dividend Declaration
PU
01/21APQ GLOBAL : Book value report
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 54,7 M
Chart APQ GLOBAL LTD
Duration : Period :
APQ Global Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APQ GLOBAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 70,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart Gerard Turtelboom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wayne Bulpitt Non-Executive Chairman
Wesley Thompson Davis Finance Director
Philip Soulsby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APQ GLOBAL LTD-12.50%0
BAJAJ FINANCE30.38%29 178
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES37.23%26 089
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL53.58%24 567
ACOM CO., LTD.9.69%5 642
LENDINGTREE INC90.93%5 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About