APQ Global : Quarterly Update

APQ Global has today published its quarterly update to the end of June 2019. Please follow the link to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website: https://www.apqglobal.com/investors/reports-presentations/

APQ Global (ticker: APQ LN) is a global emerging markets income company with interests across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company's objective is to steadily grow earnings to deliver attractive returns and capital growth to shareholders. This objective is achieved through a combination of revenue generating operating activities and investing in growing businesses across emerging markets. APQ Global run a well-diversified and liquid portfolio, take strategic stakes in selected businesses and plan to take operational control of companies through the acquisition of minority and majority stakes in companies with a focus on emerging markets.

International Advisory Council (IAC)

Established in February 2017, the IAC assists in locating the best investment opportunities across the globe. The panel of advisors, chaired by Tania Rotherwick, contribute insights from their own areas of geographical and sector expertise to support APQ Global's business strategy.