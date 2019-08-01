Log in
APRANGA

APRANGA

(APG1L)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA - 08/01 03:25:59 am
1.85 EUR   +0.82%
APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2019
PU
07/30APRANGA : interim information for the six months of 2019
PU
07/01APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2019
PU
Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2019

08/01/2019

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 20.3 million in July 2019 and increased by 7.1% in comparison to July 2018.

In January through July 2019, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) reached EUR 129.0 million and increased by 7.3% year-to-year.

In January-July 2019, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 9.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 7.8% and in Estonia by 1.3%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 187 stores (111 in Lithuania, 47 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 88.5 thousand sq. m., or by 5.1% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Director
+370 5 2390801

Disclaimer

APB Apranga published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 07:09:05 UTC
