APRANGA

(APG1L)
07/01 07:44:13 am
1.67 EUR   +0.91%
07:58aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2019
06/03APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2019
05/14APRANGA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2019

07/01/2019 | 07:58am EDT

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group reached EUR 20.2 million in June 2019 and has increased by 11.5% comparing to June 2018.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 58.8 million in 2nd quarter 2019 or by 7.6% more than in 2018.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group was EUR 108.6 million in January through June 2019 or by 7.3% more than in 2018.

In January-June 2019, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 64.5 million and increased by 9.6% year-on-year.

In 1st half 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 25.4 million and increased by 6.3% year-on-year.

In 1st half 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 18.7 million and increased by 1.4% year-on-year.

In 6 months 2019, Apranga Group opened 16 stores, renovated 6 stores and closed 9 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 189 stores (111 in Lithuania, 49 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.4 thousand sq. m., or by 7.1% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Director
+370 5 2390801

APB Apranga published this content on 01 July 2019
Financials
Sales 2019 706 M
EBIT 2019 29,0 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M
Finance 2019 7,34 M
Yield 2019 5,58%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 316 M
