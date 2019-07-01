Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2019

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group reached EUR 20.2 million in June 2019 and has increased by 11.5% comparing to June 2018.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 58.8 million in 2nd quarter 2019 or by 7.6% more than in 2018.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group was EUR 108.6 million in January through June 2019 or by 7.3% more than in 2018.

In January-June 2019, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 64.5 million and increased by 9.6% year-on-year.

In 1st half 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 25.4 million and increased by 6.3% year-on-year.

In 1st half 2019 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 18.7 million and increased by 1.4% year-on-year.

In 6 months 2019, Apranga Group opened 16 stores, renovated 6 stores and closed 9 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 189 stores (111 in Lithuania, 49 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.4 thousand sq. m., or by 7.1% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801