Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in May 2019

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 20.6 million in May 2019 and increased by 4.7% in comparison to May 2018.

In January through May 2019, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) reached EUR 88.5 million and increased by 6.4% year-to-year.

In January-May 2019, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 9.7% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 3.4% and in Estonia decreased by 0.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 189 stores (111 in Lithuania, 49 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 89.5 thousand sq. m., or by 5.8% more than a year ago.

