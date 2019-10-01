Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2019

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 23.9 million in September 2019 and has increased by 17.5% in comparison to September 2018.



The turnover of September 2019 is a record monthly turnover of Apranga Group in history.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 66.8 million in 3rd quarter 2019 or by 10.7% more than in 2018.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 175.4 million in January through September 2019 and increased by 8.6% year-on-year.

In January through September 2019, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 103.2 million and increased by 10.0% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia has made EUR 42.1 million and increased by 10.3%. The retail turnover in Estonia reached EUR 30.1 million and increased by 1.9% year-on-year.

In January through September 2019, Apranga Group opened 21 stores, renovated 11 stores and closed 12 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 191 stores (110 in Lithuania, 52 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 94.0 thousand sq. m., or by 11.6% more than a year ago.

