Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Apranga    APG1L   LT0000102337

APRANGA

(APG1L)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA - 10/01 03:57:11 am
2.04 EUR   +2.77%
03:33aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2019
PU
09/30APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
09/16APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apranga : Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:33am EDT

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 23.9 million in September 2019 and has increased by 17.5% in comparison to September 2018.

The turnover of September 2019 is a record monthly turnover of Apranga Group in history.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 66.8 million in 3rd quarter 2019 or by 10.7% more than in 2018.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 175.4 million in January through September 2019 and increased by 8.6% year-on-year.

In January through September 2019, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 103.2 million and increased by 10.0% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia has made EUR 42.1 million and increased by 10.3%. The retail turnover in Estonia reached EUR 30.1 million and increased by 1.9% year-on-year.

In January through September 2019, Apranga Group opened 21 stores, renovated 11 stores and closed 12 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 191 stores (110 in Lithuania, 52 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 94.0 thousand sq. m., or by 11.6% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Director
+370 5 2390801

Disclaimer

APB Apranga published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APRANGA
03:33aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2019
PU
09/30APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
09/27APRANGA : Lithuanian Apranga leads trade on Baltic stock exchanges Friday
AQ
09/16APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
09/05IN RIGA &NDASH; THE SECOND STAGE OF : opening eight stores, including Latvia's ..
PU
09/05APRANGA : Notification on manager's related party transactions
AQ
09/05APRANGA : Notification on manager's transactions
AQ
09/02APRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2019
PU
08/28APRANGA : Notification on manager's transactions
AQ
08/23APRANGA : The largest Zara store in Lithuania opens in Akropolis Vilnius
PU
More news
Financials (LTL)
Sales 2019 635 M
EBIT 2019 34,1 M
Net income 2019 26,5 M
Finance 2019 16,8 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart APRANGA
Duration : Period :
Apranga Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,62  LTL
Last Close Price 6,85  LTL
Spread / Highest target 9,30%
Spread / Average Target -3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rimantas Perveneckas General Director & Director
Darius Juozas Mockus Chairman
Saulius Bacauskas CFO, Group Finance & Economics Director
Ilona imkuniene Director & Purchasing Director
Ramunas Gaidamavicius Director & Development Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APRANGA24.06%120
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.07%95 859
KERING13.59%63 611
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.18.69%60 264
ROSS STORES32.03%39 447
HENNES & MAURITZ52.40%32 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group