Apricus Biosciences Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRI) has today reported that it obtained stockholder approval as required pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. and the related securities purchase agreement with selected investors or necessary under Nevada law, in order to complete the merger, the financing and related matters. The Company announced that over 95% of the votes cast were in favor of the merger with Seelos, over 85% of the votes cast were in favor of the reverse stock split and over 75% of the votes cast were in favor of each other proposal.



“We are pleased that our responding stockholders indicated their support of the merger with Seelos by an overwhelming majority,” stated Richard W. Pascoe, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that this strategic combination with Seelos is in the best interest of our stockholders, as it will provide an opportunity to create value from a diversified pipeline of late-stage clinical assets in areas of high unmet need, and we will continue to work with Seelos management in the coming weeks to complete the merger.”

About the Proposed Merger

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the holders of Seelos’ outstanding capital stock immediately prior to the merger will receive shares of common stock of Apricus upon closing of the merger. On a pro forma and fully-diluted basis, Seelos stockholders are expected to own approximately 85% of the merged company and current Apricus stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the merged company, subject to customary adjustments of net cash upon closing.

Upon closing, current Apricus stockholders will receive one Contingent Value Right (CVR) per share of Apricus common stock owned. The CVR is comprised of the following payments:

CVR holders will be entitled to receive 90% of any cash payments (or the fair market value of any non-cash payments) exceeding $500,000 received, during a period of ten years from the closing of the merger, based on the sale or out-licensing of the Vitaros assets, including any milestone payments, less reasonable transaction expenses, as fully described in the CVR Agreement that will be entered into among Apricus, Seelos and the Rights Agent.

In order to be eligible for the CVR, an Apricus stockholder must be a holder of record at the close of business immediately prior to the closing of the merger between Apricus and Seelos.

The proposed merger has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close in January 2019, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Apricus. Paul Hastings LLP is acting as legal advisor to Seelos.

About Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The Company’s robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York. For more information, please visit our website: www.SeelosTx.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company historically focused on seeking to advance innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. For more information, please visit our website: www.apricusbio.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

