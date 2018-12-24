APRIL : Press release - 24/12/18

APRIL

APRIL announces that, on late Friday afternoon, it received notification from the French tax authorities of a proposed tax reassessment following investigations on the territoriality of the reinsurance business conducted by Axeria Re, its subsidiary in Malta, for financial years 2007 to 2015. The proposed reassessment does not call into question the reality of the operations conducted on site, either with regard to the involvement of employees or with regard to policy handling, but concerns the qualification of these activities, including technical concepts of effective management.

The APRIL group is contesting this interpretation on the grounds that its local reinsurance business is overseen by the Malta Financial Services Authority, that it is in compliance with applicable EU regulations and market practices and that management and governance bodies are located in Malta.

On the basis of the current interpretation adopted by the tax authorities in its proposition, an additional tax charge of €69.8m is proposed, which is not yet due and payable. The APRIL group intends to assert its arguments and ensure the defence of its interests. It studies the different legal remedies available and plans to record a provision amounting to €15m in its financial accounts at end 2018.

This information has no impact on the group's outlook. In that respect the APRIL group confirms its target of current EBIT growth in the upper end of a 6 to 10% range for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

