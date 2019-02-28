APT Systems Inc. Announcing Reorganization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK - APTY), a publicly traded, fully reporting fintech company, announced it is reorganizing its authorized share structure and the CEO will be returning to the treasury from personal holdings, 47 Million common shares.



The Company filed its preliminary Schedule Form 14C filing as part of the next steps to complete an increase in authorized shares to help attract and secure direct investment from accredited investors for its newest subsidiary, AUREX Trading and Recovery Inc.

While embracing its newest revenue opportunity of acquiring e-scrap for precious metal recovery, management of APT Systems also reaffirms its commitment to building financial platforms and further shaping the founder’s vision of delivering modern tools to modern traders. We appreciate and value the ongoing support of our shareholders.

About APT Systems Inc.: APT Systems Inc. is a financial technology company that is developing platforms, including trader access to proprietary charting tools, via the KenCharts application, and plans to launch its innovative trading application, Intuitrader. Verifundr is an escrow and payments platform and Tyrtrade is an interchange for minting and delivering Spera, a stable coin. Management also strategically reviews other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products and partners that would enhance our operations. Management launched its subsidiaries SNAPT Games, Inc. and RCPS Management, Inc. to further facilitate new products, acquisitions and long-term goals. AUREX Trading and Recovery is leveraging industry-leading recycling technology to provide liquidity and pricing transparency to the precious metals recovery industry.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

On Twitter follow @APTYsys

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Links to Investor Information:

http://AUREXtrading.com

https://Sperastablecoin.com

http://www.aptsystemsinc.com/online-investor-kit-for-apt-systems-inc-apty/