AptarGroup : 2019 Proxy

March 22, 2019

Dear Stockholder,

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend our annual meeting of stockholders on May 1, 2019. At the meeting, we will review AptarGroup's performance for fiscal year 2018 and our outlook for the future.

We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders over the Internet. We believe that this e-proxy process expedites stockholders' receipt of proxy materials, while also lowering the costs and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting. Today, we mailed to most of our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (''Notice'') containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and annual report and vote online. All other stockholders will continue to receive a copy of the proxy statement and annual report by mail unless they elect to receive the annual meeting materials over the Internet.

The Notice contains instructions on how you can receive a paper copy of the proxy statement and annual report, if you only received a Notice by mail.

The vote of each stockholder is important to us. Whether or not you expect to attend the annual meeting, I urge you to vote by the Internet or by telephone as soon as possible. If you received a printed copy of the proxy materials, you may also complete, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the envelope that was included with the printed materials.

Help us ''go green'' and reduce costs. For those stockholders who are still receiving paper copies of our proxy statement and annual report, please consider requesting electronic delivery or a Notice which will reduce the amount of paper materials needed to conduct our annual meeting. You may do so by contacting your broker, visitingwww.proxyvote.comor emailing us atinvestorrelations@aptar.com.

I look forward to seeing you on May 1 and addressing your questions and comments.

Sincerely,

/s/ Stephan B. Tanda

Stephan B. Tanda

President and Chief Executive Officer

March 22, 2019

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on May 1, 2019: The Proxy Statement and the 2018 Annual Report/ Form 10-K are available atwww.proxyvote.com.

The annual meeting of stockholders of AptarGroup, Inc. (''Aptar'') will be held on May 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. (local time), at Aptar's corporate headquarters, 265 Exchange Drive, Suite 100, Crystal Lake, IL 60014, to consider and take action on the following:

1. To elect the three director nominees named in the proxy statement to terms of office expiring at the annual meeting in 2022;

2. To approve, on an advisory basis, Aptar's executive compensation;

3. To ratify the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm for 2019; and

4. To transact any other business that is properly raised at the meeting or any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. Your Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR all of the director nominees, FOR the resolution on executive compensation and FOR the ratification of the appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm for 2019. Stockholders owning our common stock as of the close of business on March 8, 2019 are entitled to vote at the annual meeting. Each stockholder has one vote per share. If you would like to attend the annual meeting, you will be asked to present a photo ID when you check in at the security desk. We will have signs posted that direct you to the meeting room for the annual meeting. We will not permit cameras or other recording devices in the meeting room. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote your shares by using the Internet (which is the preferred voting method), by calling the toll free telephone number or by completing and mailing a paper proxy card.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Robert W. Kuhn

Robert W. KuhnSecretary

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Proxy Summary......................................................... 1

Annual Meeting Information............................................... 4

Whoisentitledtovote? ............................................... 4

WhatamIvotingon? ................................................. 4

How does the Board of Directors recommend I vote on the proposals? . . . . . . . . . . . 5

HowdoIvote? ..................................................... 5

Whatisaquorum? ................................................... 6

Howaresharesina401(k)planvoted? ................................... 6

How are shares held in a broker account voted? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

How many votes are required to approve each proposal? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

Whowillcountthevotes? ............................................. 7

How can I help reduce the environmental impact of our annual meeting? . . . . . . . . . 7

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors.......................................... 8

NomineesforElection ................................................ 9

DirectorsWhosePresentTermsContinue .................................. 12

CorporateGovernance ................................................ 17

BoardMeetingAttendance ............................................. 26

BoardCompensation ................................................. 27

Proposal 2 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation......................... 29

Proposal 3 - Ratification of the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2019....................... 30

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31

Executive Officer Compensation............................................ 32

CompensationDiscussionandAnalysis .................................... 32

CompensationCommitteeReport ........................................ 50

2018SummaryCompensationTable ...................................... 51

2018GrantsofPlan-BasedAwards ....................................... 55

2018 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

2018OptionExercisesandStockVested .................................. 60

EmploymentAgreements .............................................. 61

PensionBenefits ..................................................... 63

Potential Payments upon Termination of Employment . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66

CEOPayRatio ...................................................... 72

Equity Compensation Plan Information...................................... 74

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners, Directors and Management......... 75

Transactions with Related Persons.......................................... 77

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance........................ 77

Audit Committee Report.................................................. 78

Other Matters.......................................................... 79

ProxySolicitation .................................................... 79

AnnualReport/Form10-K ............................................. 79

StockholderProposalsandNominations ................................... 79

PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.

2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Information

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (local time) Place: AptarGroup, Inc. Corporate Headquarters, 265 Exchange Drive, Suite 100, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Record Date: March 8, 2019 Voting Matters

Proposals

Page Number for Board Additional Recommendation Information 1. Election of Directors FOR 8 2. Advisory vote on executive compensation FOR 29 3. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for 2019 FOR 30 Our Director Nominees

Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Isabel Marey-Semper Stephan B. Tanda

63 2010

51 -

53 2017

Independent Consultant Former L'Oreal Executive President and CEO, AptarGroup, Inc.

YES YES NO

CC

- - -

AC = Audit CommitteeMDC = ManagementCGC = Corporate Governance CommitteeCC = Committee Chair

Development and Compensation Committee

Our Corporate Governance Facts

9 of 11 directors are independent

27% and 45% of the Board is comprised of directors added in the past 2 years and 5 years, respectively (as of the end of 2018)

Majority voting for directors and director resignation policy in uncontested elections Separate independent Chairman & CEO

Director age limits

27% of the Board is comprised of women; if our director nominees are elected at our annual meeting, 40% of our Board will be comprised of women

Independent directors meet regularly in executive session

Annual Board and Committee self-evaluations; in 2018, an outside expert facilitated Board evaluations through interviews with each member of the Board

Annual ''Say-on-Pay Vote'' on executive compensation

Stock ownership requirements for directors and executive officers Prohibits directors and executive officers from hedging or pledging stock

Our Executive Compensation Philosophy and Objectives

Our compensation philosophy and objectives are, first and foremost, to fairly reward our executives for growing our business and increasing value for stockholders, and secondly, to retain our experienced management team. The following factors are supportive of our compensation objectives:

Pay that is reasonable and performance-based;

Significant amount of pay that is at risk (both annual and long-term), with a substantial amount provided in equity (and therefore aligned with stockholders);

Stock ownership guidelines, limits on executive officer stock trading and prohibition of hedging or pledging Aptar equity securities;

Employment and change-in-control agreements that are designed to be competitive in markets in which we compete for executive talent;

Absence of tax gross-up agreements with named executive officers, other than those related to relocation benefits or expatriate assignments;

Reasonable retirement plans; and

Limited perquisites other than common perquisites provided in the context of expatriate assignments or related to relocation.

Recent Executive Compensation Enhancements

In 2018, we made the following executive compensation enhancements:

Annual Performance Incentives

Element Enhancement

Performance Target Setting

To performance target setting based on improvement over prior year from the prior design of assessing performance relative to a fixed three-year average

Metrics

To Adjusted EBITDA* and core sales growth** from return on equity and earnings per share under prior design

Transparency

Incentive curve leverage that is more aligned with market practices (0% for below threshold and 200% of target for maximum performance) as compared to prior design