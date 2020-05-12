Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : 2020 Bank of America Health Care Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

Investor Relations Presentation

Bank of America Healthcare Conference

Stephan Tanda, CEO

May 12, 2020

Matt DellaMaria, SVP IR & Communications

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.

A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.comon the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations / Presentations).

2

Aptar Snapshot

"We reimagine packaging solutions to improve everyday life for people everywhere."

THE LEADER IN CONSUMER DISPENSING AND DRUG DELIVERY

75-year history of innovation

Providing brand differentiation and consumer / patient convenience

Consistent long-term focus, stability

and financial results

SERVING BEST KNOWN GLOBAL & LOCAL BRANDS

RESEARCH AND IP-DRIVEN

R & D

3%

Approximately

Of Annual Revenue 1,250

Patent Families

ATTRACTIVE MARKETS

$2.9 bil

SALES BY REGION

INNOVATION-CENTRIC PORTFOLIO

32%

56%

5%

7%

3

Pharma

($1.1 bil 2019 Annual Sales)

Broad Portfolio

Drug Delivery

Dispensing

Sealing

Active Packaging

Business Segments

Aligned by End Markets

Multidose Nasal Spray Devices

Unidose / Bidose Devices

Metered Dose Inhaler Valves

Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispensers

Elastomeric Components

Active Packaging (stability, moisture

control, etc.)

Electronic e-Devices

Connected c-Devices

Beauty + Home

Food + Beverage

($1.4 bil 2019 Annual Sales)

($0.4 bil 2019 Annual Sales)

Lotion / Sanitizer Dispensers

Food Dispensing Closures

Fine Mist Spray Pumps

Flexible (Pouch) Fitments & Closures

Airless Solutions

Beverage Closures

Dispensing Closures

Pump Systems

Spray Valves & Accessories

Pressurized Food Packaging

Flexible Solutions

Flow-controlling Valves

Color Cosmetic Solutions

Anti-Microbial Food Trays

Sampling & Promotion

Bonded Aluminum to Plastic (BAP) Seals

4

Aptar is Part of Essential Critical Infrastructure

  • Basic chemicals
  • Specialty chemicals
  • Agricultural chemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Consumer products

Aptar's Products Are Critical During this Time

Medicines

Sanitizers & Cleaners

Food & Beverage

Engaging with customers and suppliers to ensure the supply chain

6

6

Aptar Pharma Today

SALES BY REGION (2020)

31%

64%

3%

2%

SALES BY MARKET (2020)

12%

46%

Prescription

19%

Consumer Health

Care

Injectables

Active Packaging

23%

CUSTOMERS (Approx. 1500)

PATIENT / CONSUMER

EXPERIENCE

Over

8 Billion

Solutions per Year

PATENTS

Managing close to

750

Patent Families

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Successful long-term track record with over 150 approved NDAs, ANDAs and INDs in past five years

7

7

Leader in Delivery Systems for Traditional Therapies

Nasal Delivery Solutions

Pulmonary Delivery Solutions

Eye Care Delivery Solutions

Global leader in nasal devices

Global leader in aerosol metering

The Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser

for Allergic Rhinitis, Aptar

valves for pressurized metered dose

is the leading device for

inhalers (pMDIs). We address the

preservative-free multidose

Pharma delivers across a wide

Asthma and COPD therapy markets

prescription medications and OTC

spectrum of nasal needs, from

with a broad range of devices based

eye care products. It is accepted by

respiratory and allergy

on metering valves for pMDIs, Dry

regulatory authorities worldwide

treatments to vaccines and

Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Breath

with close to 250 market references

crisis medications.

Actuated Inhalers (BAIs), and

launched globally.

mechanical and electronic add-on

devices.

8

Growing Our Share of the Injectables Market

Proven injectables partner

  • 550+ customers in 70+ countries worldwide
  • Working with all of the top 10 Pharma players in injectables
  • 70 of the 100 top molecules, mostly life saving treatments

COVID-19 Opportunities

• > 100 injectable vaccines / antiviral treatments being explored

• Increase in emergency / antibiotics treatments

• QuickStart™ turnkey solution for clinical development

Added-value solutions to meet most stringent market requirements around the development of complex & highly sensitive drug formulations

  • PremiumCoat™
  • Premium Fill®
  • Premium Vision™
    Global manufacturing network
    expansion to meet fast
    growing demand

9

Expanding Our Pharma Services Platform

Guiding you through every step of drug product development

through

drug

development

A global provider of

A leading provider of

A full-servicecGMP

innovative

orally inhaled &

lab specializing in

drug delivery

nasal drug product

analytical testing of

systems and service

design & development

drug delivery

solutions.

services.

systems.

  1. full-servicecGMP lab providing industry- leading particulate detection & predictive analytical services.

A global leader in

patient onboarding and adherence programs.

Aptar Pharma Services

Device &

Regulatory

Market launch &

formulation

Clinical trials

filings

post-launch

development

10

Multiple New Drug Delivery Launches

Bidose Nasal Spray Device

Protective Active Packaging Container and

Nasal Unidose Device

Activ-Blister™ Packaging Solution for Oral

(Anti-depressant therapy)

Unidose Powder System Device

(Epilepsy seizure treatment)

Solid Dose

(Severe hypoglycemia treatment)

(HIV prevention medicine)

11

11

Aptar Pharma

Q1 2020 Results

Sales

$297

$273

40%

$280

Reported

$240

+9%

30%

in millions

$200

$160

Core

7%

20%

$120

Acquisitions

$

4%

$80

10%

Currency

$40

Effects

-2%

$0

0%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin %

36%

36%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

3 Year

Long-term

Metric

Average

2020

Target

Core sales growth1

10%

7%

6-10%

Adj. EBITDA2 margin

35%

36%

32-36%

    1. Excludes acquisitions and currency effects.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs,

acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments.

12

Aptar Beauty + Home Today

SALES BY REGION (2020)

25%

58%

6%

11%

A significant amount of Europe sales end up in Asia in

luxury and travel

SALES BY MARKET (2020)

7%

48%

45%

Beauty

Personal Care

Home Care

CUSTOMERS (6,000+)

PATENTS

Over

400

Patent Families

CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Over

16 Billion

Solutions per year

13

Broad Portfolio of Brand-differentiating Solutions

Beauty

Global leader in the beauty packaging

industry, known for combining

functional dispensing with premium aesthetics. We provide solutions for the luxury facial skin care, cosmetic and perfumery markets, as well as turnkey solutions ideal for indie brands and the fast beauty market.

Personal Care Essentials

Home Care Staples

Aptar Beauty + Home provides

Aptar Beauty + Home provides

pumps, closures and fine mist sprays

dispensing systems for staples such

for liquid soaps, sanitizers, sun

as surface cleaners and

protection, shampoo's and other hair

disinfectants, air fresheners, and

care products, and body lotions. Aptar

pet care.

pumps are currently being used on

refillable personal care products for

TerraCycle's Loop platform.

14

Strategic Steps to Strengthen Our Beauty Business

BTY

  • Recently acquired a 49% equity interest in BTY
  • Leading Chinese manufacturer of high quality, decorative metal components, metal-plasticsub-assemblies, and complete color cosmetics packaging solutions for the beauty industry

FusionPKG

  • Recently acquired FusionPKG, leader in high quality, prestige airless and color cosmetics packaging, with conception-to-launch and turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market
  • Proven creativity, engineering, formulation and fast go-to-market capabilities - 'fast-beauty'
  • Existing relationships with both global cosmetic and skin care customers and with many indie brands
  • Potential to scale this beyond North America to other regions

North America Footprint

Consolidation

  • Closing our Stratford and Torrington, Connecticut sites and will absorb and rationalize production capacities into other North American facilities
  • Transfer of production is planned to be completed by the end of the year
  • Better positions us to serve our North American Beauty + Home customers and focus on long-term, profitable growth
  • Continuation of other steps we have made to streamline our Beauty + Home footprint

15

Aptar Beauty + Home

Q1 2020

Results

Sales

Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin %

$400

$368

16%

$325

15%

$320

Reported

millions

-12%

12%

11%

$240

Core

-9%

in

Acquisitions

8%

$160

0%

$

Currency

4%

$80

Effects

-3%

$0

0%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Metric

3 Year

2020

Long-term

Average

Target

(1) Excludes acquisitions and currency effects.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs,

Core sales growth(1)

3%

-9%

3-6%

acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting

adjustments.

Adj. EBITDA(2) margin

13%

11%

15-17%

16

Aptar Food + Beverage Today

SALES BY REGION (2020)

58%

29%

5%

8%

SALES BY MARKET (2020)

29%

Food

Beverage

71%

CUSTOMERS

PATENTS

(>200 clients with top 20 representing 65% of sales)

Over

150

Patent Families

CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

Over

7 Billion

Solutions per Year

17

Consumer-focused,Value-driven Applications

Fridge and Pantry Staples

On-The-Go Beverage

Food Protection

Aptar Food + Beverage uses our

Aptar serves the beverage market

Aptar Food + Beverage is focused on

innovative technologies to reinvent

by providing closures for sports

utilizing our active packaging systems

everyday staples. Our solutions

drinks, drinkable dairy, juices and

to improve food safety. This

provide product differentiation for

bottled water. We reinvent and

technology protects fresh cut produce

customers on the grocery store

improve the drinking experience

from harmful pathogens like bacteria,

shelf and improved functionality for

with tethered caps, child-friendly

fungi and viruses.

the end user.

closures and e-commerce ready

solutions.

18

Sustainable and Convenient Solutions

Tethered Solutions

Our tethered solutions improve the recyclability of bottle caps as they stay connected to the bottle throughout its lifecycle.

Flexible Packaging

As a leader in the development of flexibles, Aptar focuses on the innovation of functional pouches. These solutions are ideal for customers on-the-go that are still looking for convenience and child friendly packaging.

19

Aptar Food + Beverage

Q1 2020

Results

Sales

$104

$100

18%

$100

$80

Reported

-4%

in millions

12%

$60

Core

-2%

$40

Acquisitions

6%

$

0%

$20

Currency

Effects

-2%

0%

$0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin %

16%

15%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

3 Year

Long-term

(1) Excludes acquisitions and currency effects.

Metric

Average

2020

Target

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs,

Core sales growth(1)

5%

-2%

6-10%

acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting

adjustments.

Adj. EBITDA(2) Margin

16%

15%

18-21%

20

Consolidated

Financial

Targets

3 Year

Long-term

Metric

Average

2019

Q1 2020

Target

Core sales growth1

5%

3%

-2%

4-7%

Adj. EBITDA2 /Sales %

20%

21%

20%

20-22%

ROIC3

13%

11%

11%

13-15%

Dividend Payout Ratio

36%

36%

39%

30-40%

Leverage Ratio

≈ 2X

≈ 2X

≈ 2X

1-3X

1 - Excludes acquisitions and currency effects.

2 - Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs, acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments.

3 - Return on invested capital = adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes, less tax effect / average capital (average of beginning of year and end of year capital) [capital = equity plus debt less cash].

4 - Cash dividends paid / adjusted earnings per share.

21

Revenue Near-term Sensitivity Related to COVID-19

Least

Affected

Magnitude of Impact

Most

Affected

Our Markets

% of Revenue*

Key Drivers

Pharma

38%

Stable across most medicines and categories; Most prescription drugs and OTC

products are easily available for delivery; Potential upside should injectable

treatments be developed / grow.

Home Care

4%

Stable across most categories; Potential upside with increased demand for cleaners.

Food

10%

Major categories such as Condiments, Dairy and Infant Nutrition are stable; Food

Service (certain closures and trays) negatively impacted by confinement and

restaurant closings.

Personal Care

19%

Major categories such as Grooming (including Haircare, Shaving) and Sunscreens

are negatively impacted by confinement; Partially offset by higher demand for

sanitizers and soaps.

Beverage

5%

Majority of Beverage business is related to on-the-go beverages, including functional

beverages and premium bottled water, all negatively impacted from confinement.

Beauty

24%

Prestige and Mass Beauty products significantly impacted by reduced travel (travel

retail sales), confinement and store closings (less usage, less opportunity to purchase

and e-commerce volumes not offsetting retail product sales declines).

Q1: Crisis

Q2: Crisis

Early

H2: Gradual Recovery

Low Point

Stage

* Based on 2019 annual sales

22

Cost Containment Actions

  • Reducing temporary labor headcount
  • Pulling in subcontracted work
  • Modifying production schedules
  • Regional and site-specific furloughs and wage reductions
  • Vacation time being taken
  • Eliminated business travel
  • Reduced all non-essential spending
  • Passing through price adjustments

23

Liquidity

Debt Structure

Total debt of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2020

Comprised of mainly private placement agreements

Average interest rate = 2.6%

Fixed / variable = 85% / 15%

Near-term Maturities

$56 million maturing in 2020 and 2021 related to our outstanding term loan

Financial Covenants*

Net Debt/EBITDA = 1.7x maximum 3.5X

EBITDA/Interest Payable =16.3x minimum 3x

Other covenants based on subsidiary debt levels

Liquidity

$411 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2020 (less than half earmarked for

FusionPKG acquisition which closed on April 1, 2020)

$100 million capacity (undrawn) on US Revolving Credit Facility

• €150m capacity (undrawn) on EUR Revolving Credit Facility

Working Capital Focus

AP - much closer management of purchases to mirror any reduction in demand from

customers and adherence to supplier payment terms. Ongoing supplier payment term

negotiations.

AR - close monitoring of customer due dates and terms

* See Aptar's SEC filings for details about Debt Covenants.

24

Free Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Highlights

• Free cash flow was $23 million, compared to $26 million in the prior year

• Balance sheet remains strong and we are generating cash

• Could borrow additional funds under our existing agreements

• Current dividend policy remains unchanged

• Temporarily paused our share repurchasing program as a precautionary measure given near-term uncertainties

• Capital expenditures estimated range for 2020 is $220 - $240 million

• Depreciation & amortization estimate for 2020 is $220 - $230 million

25

Strategic Priorities

Asia

Beauty + Home

Food + Beverage

Pharma

ActivShieldTM

26

Sustainable Solutions

Stock Black Closure

Designed to Recycle

Mono Material

Portfolio (PCR)

Stay-with / Tethered

Circular Economy

Post Consumer

Recycled (Food grade)

27

Sustainability leader in

our industry, committed to accelerate our efforts

Sustainable

Initiatives and

Recognition

Better measuring the impacts of existing products

One of Barron's

Top 100 Most

ESG rating of "A"

Sustainable U.S.

by MSCI ESG Research

Companies

LLC

(2019, 2020)

Partnering with global

Better identifying new

organizations working

material opportunities

toward a circular

for future products

economy

We invite you to read our 2018 Corporate Sustainability Reporton our website.

28

Diversity and Inclusion

  • ATR included in the SPDR® SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
  • Board of Directors comprised of 40% Women Directors
  • Director Maritza Montiel named One of the 15 Most Influential Hispanic Leaders by Latino Leaders
  • sHero Award for Best Place to Work for Female Executives in China
  • Partnering with Catalyst organization
  • Workplace Survey focused on career advancement, job satisfaction, diversity and leadership

29

Long-term Value Creator

**

* See 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures under investors.aptar.com under Events & Presentations ; ** As of Dec. 31, 2019, Aptar's market capitalization was approximately $7 Billion

30

Matt DellaMaria

SVP, Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: 815-479-5530

Email: Matt.Dellamaria@aptar.com

31

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APTARGROUP, INC.
12:25pAPTARGROUP : 2020 Bank of America Health Care Conference
PU
05/08APTARGROUP : Aptar Submits Application for Emergency Use Authorization to the Ge..
BU
05/07APTARGROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
05/01APTARGROUP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
04/30APTARGROUP : Q1 Press Release Presentation
PU
04/30APTARGROUP : 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
04/30APTARGROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30APTARGROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/30APTARGROUP : Aptar Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Continues to Provide Esse..
BU
04/28APTARGROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 742 M
EBIT 2020 339 M
Net income 2020 205 M
Debt 2020 980 M
Yield 2020 1,41%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
EV / Sales2021 2,65x
Capitalization 6 824 M
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 114,22  $
Last Close Price 106,31  $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-7.00%6 824
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-10.89%5 607
FP CORPORATION-2.57%3 053
SCIENTEX0.71%1 007
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED-0.40%727
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-27.46%433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group