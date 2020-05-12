AptarGroup : 2020 Bank of America Health Care Conference
0
05/12/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
Investor Relations Presentation
Bank of America Healthcare Conference
Stephan Tanda, CEO
May 12, 2020
Matt DellaMaria, SVP IR & Communications
Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP
Financial Measures
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented.
A significant amount of Europe sales end up in Asia in
luxury and travel
SALES BY MARKET (2020)
7%
48%
45%
Beauty
Personal Care
Home Care
CUSTOMERS (6,000+)
PATENTS
Over
400
Patent Families
CONSUMER EXPERIENCE
INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Over
16 Billion
Solutions per year
13
Broad Portfolio of Brand-differentiating Solutions
Beauty
Global leader in the beauty packaging
industry, known for combining
functional dispensing with premium aesthetics. We provide solutions for the luxury facial skin care, cosmetic and perfumery markets, as well as turnkey solutions ideal for indie brands and the fast beauty market.
Personal Care Essentials
Home Care Staples
Aptar Beauty + Home provides
Aptar Beauty + Home provides
pumps, closures and fine mist sprays
dispensing systems for staples such
for liquid soaps, sanitizers, sun
as surface cleaners and
protection, shampoo's and other hair
disinfectants, air fresheners, and
care products, and body lotions. Aptar
pet care.
pumps are currently being used on
refillable personal care products for
TerraCycle's Loop platform.
14
Strategic Steps to Strengthen Our Beauty Business
BTY
Recently acquired a 49% equity interest in BTY
Leading Chinese manufacturer of high quality, decorative metal components, metal-plasticsub-assemblies, and complete color cosmetics packaging solutions for the beauty industry
FusionPKG
Recently acquired FusionPKG, leader in high quality, prestige airless and color cosmetics packaging, with conception-to-launch and turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market
Proven creativity, engineering, formulation and fast go-to-market capabilities - 'fast-beauty'
Existing relationships with both global cosmetic and skin care customers and with many indie brands
Potential to scale this beyond North America to other regions
North America Footprint
Consolidation
Closing our Stratford and Torrington, Connecticut sites and will absorb and rationalize production capacities into other North American facilities
Transfer of production is planned to be completed by the end of the year
Better positions us to serve our North American Beauty + Home customers and focus on long-term, profitable growth
Continuation of other steps we have made to streamline our Beauty + Home footprint
15
Aptar Beauty + Home
Q1 2020
Results
Sales
Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin %
$400
$368
16%
$325
15%
$320
Reported
millions
-12%
12%
11%
$240
Core
-9%
in
Acquisitions
8%
$160
0%
$
Currency
4%
$80
Effects
-3%
$0
0%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Metric
3 Year
2020
Long-term
Average
Target
(1) Excludes acquisitions and currency effects.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs,
(>200 clients with top 20 representing 65% of sales)
Over
150
Patent Families
CONSUMER EXPERIENCE
INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS
Over
7 Billion
Solutions per Year
17
Consumer-focused,Value-driven Applications
Fridge and Pantry Staples
On-The-Go Beverage
Food Protection
Aptar Food + Beverage uses our
Aptar serves the beverage market
Aptar Food + Beverage is focused on
innovative technologies to reinvent
by providing closures for sports
utilizing our active packaging systems
everyday staples. Our solutions
drinks, drinkable dairy, juices and
to improve food safety. This
provide product differentiation for
bottled water. We reinvent and
technology protects fresh cut produce
customers on the grocery store
improve the drinking experience
from harmful pathogens like bacteria,
shelf and improved functionality for
with tethered caps, child-friendly
fungi and viruses.
the end user.
closures and e-commerce ready
solutions.
18
Sustainable and Convenient Solutions
Tethered Solutions
Our tethered solutions improve the recyclability of bottle caps as they stay connected to the bottle throughout its lifecycle.
Flexible Packaging
As a leader in the development of flexibles, Aptar focuses on the innovation of functional pouches. These solutions are ideal for customers on-the-go that are still looking for convenience and child friendly packaging.
19
Aptar Food + Beverage
Q1 2020
Results
Sales
$104
$100
18%
$100
$80
Reported
-4%
in millions
12%
$60
Core
-2%
$40
Acquisitions
6%
$
0%
$20
Currency
Effects
-2%
0%
$0
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin %
16%
15%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
3 Year
Long-term
(1) Excludes acquisitions and currency effects.
Metric
Average
2020
Target
(2) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs,
2 - Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs, acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments.
3 - Return on invested capital = adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes, less tax effect / average capital (average of beginning of year and end of year capital) [capital = equity plus debt less cash].
4 - Cash dividends paid / adjusted earnings per share.
21
Revenue Near-term Sensitivity Related to COVID-19
Least
Affected
Magnitude of Impact
Most
Affected
Our Markets
% of Revenue*
Key Drivers
Pharma
38%
Stable across most medicines and categories; Most prescription drugs and OTC
products are easily available for delivery; Potential upside should injectable
treatments be developed / grow.
Home Care
4%
Stable across most categories; Potential upside with increased demand for cleaners.
Food
10%
Major categories such as Condiments, Dairy and Infant Nutrition are stable; Food
Service (certain closures and trays) negatively impacted by confinement and
restaurant closings.
Personal Care
19%
Major categories such as Grooming (including Haircare, Shaving) and Sunscreens
are negatively impacted by confinement; Partially offset by higher demand for
sanitizers and soaps.
Beverage
5%
Majority of Beverage business is related to on-the-go beverages, including functional
beverages and premium bottled water, all negatively impacted from confinement.
Beauty
24%
Prestige and Mass Beauty products significantly impacted by reduced travel (travel
retail sales), confinement and store closings (less usage, less opportunity to purchase
and e-commerce volumes not offsetting retail product sales declines).
Q1: Crisis
Q2: Crisis
Early
H2: Gradual Recovery
Low Point
Stage
* Based on 2019 annual sales
22
Cost Containment Actions
Reducing temporary labor headcount
Pulling in subcontracted work
Modifying production schedules
Regional and site-specific furloughs and wage reductions
Vacation time being taken
Eliminated business travel
Reduced all non-essential spending
Passing through price adjustments
23
Liquidity
Debt Structure
•
Total debt of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2020
•
Comprised of mainly private placement agreements
•
Average interest rate = 2.6%
•
Fixed / variable = 85% / 15%
Near-term Maturities
$56 million maturing in 2020 and 2021 related to our outstanding term loan
Financial Covenants*
Net Debt/EBITDA = 1.7x → maximum 3.5X
EBITDA/Interest Payable =16.3x → minimum 3x
Other covenants based on subsidiary debt levels
Liquidity
•
$411 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2020 (less than half earmarked for
FusionPKG acquisition which closed on April 1, 2020)
•
$100 million capacity (undrawn) on US Revolving Credit Facility
• €150m capacity (undrawn) on EUR Revolving Credit Facility
Working Capital Focus
AP - much closer management of purchases to mirror any reduction in demand from
customers and adherence to supplier payment terms. Ongoing supplier payment term
negotiations.
AR - close monitoring of customer due dates and terms
* See Aptar's SEC filings for details about Debt Covenants.
24
Free Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Highlights
• Free cash flow was $23 million, compared to $26 million in the prior year
• Balance sheet remains strong and we are generating cash
• Could borrow additional funds under our existing agreements
• Current dividend policy remains unchanged
• Temporarily paused our share repurchasing program as a precautionary measure given near-term uncertainties
• Capital expenditures estimated range for 2020 is $220 - $240 million
• Depreciation & amortization estimate for 2020 is $220 - $230 million