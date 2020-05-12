AptarGroup : 2020 Bank of America Health Care Conference 0 05/12/2020 | 12:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Investor Relations Presentation Bank of America Healthcare Conference Stephan Tanda, CEO May 12, 2020 Matt DellaMaria, SVP IR & Communications Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions in light of information currently available to management. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, among other factors, those described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. The Company does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify such statements to reflect new events, information or circumstances after the date of this presentation. During the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial information will be presented. A reconciliation of those numbers to GAAP financial measures is available on the company's website at www.aptar.comon the Investor's page (click on Events & Presentations / Presentations). 2 Aptar Snapshot "We reimagine packaging solutions to improve everyday life for people everywhere." THE LEADER IN CONSUMER DISPENSING AND DRUG DELIVERY 75-year history of innovation Providing brand differentiation and consumer / patient convenience Consistent long-term focus, stability and financial results SERVING BEST KNOWN GLOBAL & LOCAL BRANDS RESEARCH AND IP-DRIVEN R & D 3% Approximately Of Annual Revenue 1,250 Patent Families ATTRACTIVE MARKETS $2.9 bil SALES BY REGION INNOVATION-CENTRIC PORTFOLIO 32% 56% 5% 7% 3 Pharma ($1.1 bil 2019 Annual Sales) Broad Portfolio Drug Delivery Dispensing Sealing Active Packaging Business Segments Aligned by End Markets Multidose Nasal Spray Devices Unidose / Bidose Devices Metered Dose Inhaler Valves Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispensers Elastomeric Components Active Packaging (stability, moisture control, etc.) Electronic e-Devices Connected c-Devices Beauty + Home Food + Beverage ($1.4 bil 2019 Annual Sales) ($0.4 bil 2019 Annual Sales) Lotion / Sanitizer Dispensers Food Dispensing Closures Fine Mist Spray Pumps Flexible (Pouch) Fitments & Closures Airless Solutions Beverage Closures Dispensing Closures Pump Systems Spray Valves & Accessories Pressurized Food Packaging Flexible Solutions Flow-controlling Valves Color Cosmetic Solutions Anti-Microbial Food Trays Sampling & Promotion Bonded Aluminum to Plastic (BAP) Seals 4 Aptar is Part of Essential Critical Infrastructure Basic chemicals

Specialty chemicals

Agricultural chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer products Source: https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19 5 Aptar's Products Are Critical During this Time Medicines Sanitizers & Cleaners Food & Beverage Engaging with customers and suppliers to ensure the supply chain 6 6 Aptar Pharma Today SALES BY REGION (2020) 31% 64% 3% 2% SALES BY MARKET (2020) 12% 46% Prescription 19% Consumer Health Care Injectables Active Packaging 23% CUSTOMERS (Approx. 1500) PATIENT / CONSUMER EXPERIENCE Over 8 Billion Solutions per Year PATENTS Managing close to 750 Patent Families INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS Successful long-term track record with over 150 approved NDAs, ANDAs and INDs in past five years 7 7 Leader in Delivery Systems for Traditional Therapies Nasal Delivery Solutions Pulmonary Delivery Solutions Eye Care Delivery Solutions Global leader in nasal devices Global leader in aerosol metering The Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser for Allergic Rhinitis, Aptar valves for pressurized metered dose is the leading device for inhalers (pMDIs). We address the preservative-free multidose Pharma delivers across a wide Asthma and COPD therapy markets prescription medications and OTC spectrum of nasal needs, from with a broad range of devices based eye care products. It is accepted by respiratory and allergy on metering valves for pMDIs, Dry regulatory authorities worldwide treatments to vaccines and Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Breath with close to 250 market references crisis medications. Actuated Inhalers (BAIs), and launched globally. mechanical and electronic add-on devices. 8 Growing Our Share of the Injectables Market Proven injectables partner 550+ customers in 70+ countries worldwide

customers in countries worldwide Working with all of the top 10 Pharma players in injectables

Pharma players in injectables 70 of the 100 top molecules, mostly life saving treatments COVID-19 Opportunities • > 100 injectable vaccines / antiviral treatments being explored • Increase in emergency / antibiotics treatments • QuickStart™ turnkey solution for clinical development Added-value solutions to meet most stringent market requirements around the development of complex & highly sensitive drug formulations PremiumCoat™

Premium Fill ®

Premium Vision™

Global manufacturing network

expansion to meet fast

growing demand 9 Expanding Our Pharma Services Platform Guiding you through every step of drug product development through drug development A global provider of A leading provider of A full-servicecGMP innovative orally inhaled & lab specializing in drug delivery nasal drug product analytical testing of systems and service design & development drug delivery solutions. services. systems. full-service cGMP lab providing industry- leading particulate detection & predictive analytical services. A global leader in patient onboarding and adherence programs. Aptar Pharma Services Device & Regulatory Market launch & formulation Clinical trials filings post-launch development 10 Multiple New Drug Delivery Launches Bidose Nasal Spray Device Protective Active Packaging Container and Nasal Unidose Device Activ-Blister™ Packaging Solution for Oral (Anti-depressant therapy) Unidose Powder System Device (Epilepsy seizure treatment) Solid Dose (Severe hypoglycemia treatment) (HIV prevention medicine) 11 11 Aptar Pharma Q1 2020 Results Sales $297 $273 40% $280 Reported $240 +9% 30% in millions $200 $160 Core 7% 20% $120 Acquisitions $ 4% $80 10% Currency $40 Effects -2% $0 0% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin % 36% 36% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 3 Year Long-term Metric Average 2020 Target Core sales growth1 10% 7% 6-10% Adj. EBITDA2 margin 35% 36% 32-36% Excludes acquisitions and currency effects. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs, acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments. 12 Aptar Beauty + Home Today SALES BY REGION (2020) 25% 58% 6% 11% A significant amount of Europe sales end up in Asia in luxury and travel SALES BY MARKET (2020) 7% 48% 45% Beauty Personal Care Home Care CUSTOMERS (6,000+) PATENTS Over 400 Patent Families CONSUMER EXPERIENCE INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS Over 16 Billion Solutions per year 13 Broad Portfolio of Brand-differentiating Solutions Beauty Global leader in the beauty packaging industry, known for combining functional dispensing with premium aesthetics. We provide solutions for the luxury facial skin care, cosmetic and perfumery markets, as well as turnkey solutions ideal for indie brands and the fast beauty market. Personal Care Essentials Home Care Staples Aptar Beauty + Home provides Aptar Beauty + Home provides pumps, closures and fine mist sprays dispensing systems for staples such for liquid soaps, sanitizers, sun as surface cleaners and protection, shampoo's and other hair disinfectants, air fresheners, and care products, and body lotions. Aptar pet care. pumps are currently being used on refillable personal care products for TerraCycle's Loop platform. 14 Strategic Steps to Strengthen Our Beauty Business BTY Recently acquired a 49% equity interest in BTY

Leading Chinese manufacturer of high quality, decorative metal components, metal-plasticsub-assemblies, and complete color cosmetics packaging solutions for the beauty industry FusionPKG Recently acquired FusionPKG, leader in high quality, prestige airless and color cosmetics packaging, with conception-to-launch and turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market

conception-to-launch and turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market Proven creativity, engineering, formulation and fast go-to-market capabilities - 'fast-beauty'

go-to-market capabilities - 'fast-beauty' Existing relationships with both global cosmetic and skin care customers and with many indie brands

Potential to scale this beyond North America to other regions North America Footprint Consolidation Closing our Stratford and Torrington, Connecticut sites and will absorb and rationalize production capacities into other North American facilities

Transfer of production is planned to be completed by the end of the year

Better positions us to serve our North American Beauty + Home customers and focus on long-term, profitable growth

long-term, profitable growth Continuation of other steps we have made to streamline our Beauty + Home footprint 15 Aptar Beauty + Home Q1 2020 Results Sales Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin % $400 $368 16% $325 15% $320 Reported millions -12% 12% 11% $240 Core -9% in Acquisitions 8% $160 0% $ Currency 4% $80 Effects -3% $0 0% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Metric 3 Year 2020 Long-term Average Target (1) Excludes acquisitions and currency effects. (2) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs, Core sales growth(1) 3% -9% 3-6% acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments. Adj. EBITDA(2) margin 13% 11% 15-17% 16 Aptar Food + Beverage Today SALES BY REGION (2020) 58% 29% 5% 8% SALES BY MARKET (2020) 29% Food Beverage 71% CUSTOMERS PATENTS (>200 clients with top 20 representing 65% of sales) Over 150 Patent Families CONSUMER EXPERIENCE INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS Over 7 Billion Solutions per Year 17 Consumer-focused,Value-driven Applications Fridge and Pantry Staples On-The-Go Beverage Food Protection Aptar Food + Beverage uses our Aptar serves the beverage market Aptar Food + Beverage is focused on innovative technologies to reinvent by providing closures for sports utilizing our active packaging systems everyday staples. Our solutions drinks, drinkable dairy, juices and to improve food safety. This provide product differentiation for bottled water. We reinvent and technology protects fresh cut produce customers on the grocery store improve the drinking experience from harmful pathogens like bacteria, shelf and improved functionality for with tethered caps, child-friendly fungi and viruses. the end user. closures and e-commerce ready solutions. 18 Sustainable and Convenient Solutions Tethered Solutions Our tethered solutions improve the recyclability of bottle caps as they stay connected to the bottle throughout its lifecycle. Flexible Packaging As a leader in the development of flexibles, Aptar focuses on the innovation of functional pouches. These solutions are ideal for customers on-the-go that are still looking for convenience and child friendly packaging. 19 Aptar Food + Beverage Q1 2020 Results Sales $104 $100 18% $100 $80 Reported -4% in millions 12% $60 Core -2% $40 Acquisitions 6% $ 0% $20 Currency Effects -2% 0% $0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(2) Margin % 16% 15% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 3 Year Long-term (1) Excludes acquisitions and currency effects. Metric Average 2020 Target (2) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs, Core sales growth(1) 5% -2% 6-10% acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments. Adj. EBITDA(2) Margin 16% 15% 18-21% 20 Consolidated Financial Targets 3 Year Long-term Metric Average 2019 Q1 2020 Target Core sales growth1 5% 3% -2% 4-7% Adj. EBITDA2 /Sales % 20% 21% 20% 20-22% ROIC3 13% 11% 11% 13-15% Dividend Payout Ratio 36% 36% 39% 30-40% Leverage Ratio ≈ 2X ≈ 2X ≈ 2X 1-3X 1 - Excludes acquisitions and currency effects. 2 - Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) excludes restructuring costs, acquisition costs, non-recurring purchase accounting adjustments. 3 - Return on invested capital = adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes, less tax effect / average capital (average of beginning of year and end of year capital) [capital = equity plus debt less cash]. 4 - Cash dividends paid / adjusted earnings per share. 21 Revenue Near-term Sensitivity Related to COVID-19 Least Affected Magnitude of Impact Most Affected Our Markets % of Revenue* Key Drivers Pharma 38% Stable across most medicines and categories; Most prescription drugs and OTC products are easily available for delivery; Potential upside should injectable treatments be developed / grow. Home Care 4% Stable across most categories; Potential upside with increased demand for cleaners. Food 10% Major categories such as Condiments, Dairy and Infant Nutrition are stable; Food Service (certain closures and trays) negatively impacted by confinement and restaurant closings. Personal Care 19% Major categories such as Grooming (including Haircare, Shaving) and Sunscreens are negatively impacted by confinement; Partially offset by higher demand for sanitizers and soaps. Beverage 5% Majority of Beverage business is related to on-the-go beverages, including functional beverages and premium bottled water, all negatively impacted from confinement. Beauty 24% Prestige and Mass Beauty products significantly impacted by reduced travel (travel retail sales), confinement and store closings (less usage, less opportunity to purchase and e-commerce volumes not offsetting retail product sales declines). Q1: Crisis Q2: Crisis Early H2: Gradual Recovery Low Point Stage * Based on 2019 annual sales 22 Cost Containment Actions Reducing temporary labor headcount

Pulling in subcontracted work

Modifying production schedules

Regional and site-specific furloughs and wage reductions

site-specific furloughs and wage reductions Vacation time being taken

Eliminated business travel

Reduced all non-essential spending

non-essential spending Passing through price adjustments 23 Liquidity Debt Structure • Total debt of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2020 • Comprised of mainly private placement agreements • Average interest rate = 2.6% • Fixed / variable = 85% / 15% Near-term Maturities $56 million maturing in 2020 and 2021 related to our outstanding term loan Financial Covenants* Net Debt/EBITDA = 1.7x → maximum 3.5X EBITDA/Interest Payable =16.3x → minimum 3x Other covenants based on subsidiary debt levels Liquidity • $411 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2020 (less than half earmarked for FusionPKG acquisition which closed on April 1, 2020) • $100 million capacity (undrawn) on US Revolving Credit Facility • €150m capacity (undrawn) on EUR Revolving Credit Facility Working Capital Focus AP - much closer management of purchases to mirror any reduction in demand from customers and adherence to supplier payment terms. Ongoing supplier payment term negotiations. AR - close monitoring of customer due dates and terms * See Aptar's SEC filings for details about Debt Covenants. 24 Free Cash Flow and Capital Allocation Highlights • Free cash flow was $23 million, compared to $26 million in the prior year • Balance sheet remains strong and we are generating cash • Could borrow additional funds under our existing agreements • Current dividend policy remains unchanged • Temporarily paused our share repurchasing program as a precautionary measure given near-term uncertainties • Capital expenditures estimated range for 2020 is $220 - $240 million • Depreciation & amortization estimate for 2020 is $220 - $230 million 25 Strategic Priorities Asia Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Pharma ActivShieldTM 26 Sustainable Solutions Stock Black Closure Designed to Recycle Mono Material Portfolio (PCR) Stay-with / Tethered Circular Economy Post Consumer Recycled (Food grade) 27 Sustainability leader in our industry, committed to accelerate our efforts Sustainable Initiatives and Recognition Better measuring the impacts of existing products One of Barron's Top 100 Most ESG rating of "A" Sustainable U.S. by MSCI ESG Research Companies LLC (2019, 2020) Partnering with global Better identifying new organizations working material opportunities toward a circular for future products economy We invite you to read our 2018 Corporate Sustainability Reporton our website. 28 Diversity and Inclusion ATR included in the SPDR ® SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

(SHE) Board of Directors comprised of 40% Women Directors

Directors Director Maritza Montiel named One of the 15 Most Influential Hispanic Leaders by Latino Leaders

Latino Leaders sHero Award for Best Place to Work for Female Executives in China

Best Place to Work for Female Executives Partnering with Catalyst organization

organization Workplace Survey focused on career advancement, job satisfaction, diversity and leadership 29 Long-term Value Creator ** * See 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures under investors.aptar.com under Events & Presentations ; ** As of Dec. 31, 2019, Aptar's market capitalization was approximately $7 Billion 30 Matt DellaMaria SVP, Investor Relations & Communications Phone: 815-479-5530 Email: Matt.Dellamaria@aptar.com 31 Attachments Original document

