AptarGroup : 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

07/30/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is shown below. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's SEC filings.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

AptarGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

($ In Thousands)

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net Sales

$

1,841,616

$

2,076,719

$

2,337,183

$

2,331,036

$

2,520,013

$

2,597,809

$

2,317,149

$

2,330,934

$

2,469,283

$

2,764,761

$

2,859,732

Reported net income

$

124,597

$

173,589

$

183,630

$

162,420

$

171,926

$

191,624

$

199,295

$

205,604

$

220,029

$

194,766

$

242,227

Reported income taxes

59,461

80,796

91,312

78,953

92,457

94,677

95,276

74,893

74,796

71,254

99,842

Reported income before income taxes

184,058

254,385

274,942

241,373

264,383

286,301

294,571

280,497

294,825

266,020

342,069

Adjustments:

Restructuring initiatives

7,563

93

(71)

4,678

14,525

2,208

63,829

20,472

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

5,381

1,892

5,640

9,598

3,927

Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog

4,305

2,577

14,172

1,202

Gain on insurance recovery

(2,900)

(10,648)

Change in inventory valuation method

(7,427)

Adjusted earnings before income taxes

191,621

254,478

274,871

255,737

278,908

286,301

286,136

288,714

286,385

353,619

367,670

Interest expense

16,485

14,371

17,300

18,950

20,514

21,029

34,615

35,237

40,597

32,626

35,489

Interest income

(3,333)

(3,248)

(5,722)

(2,996)

(3,233)

(4,797)

(5,596)

(2,643)

(5,470)

(7,056)

(4,174)

Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)

204,773

265,601

286,449

271,691

296,189

302,533

315,155

321,308

321,512

379,189

398,985

Depreciation and amortization

133,013

132,959

134,243

147,231

135,446

152,218

138,893

154,802

153,094

171,747

194,552

Backlog amortization included in Depreciation and amortization above

(1,202)

Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted

EBITDA)

$

337,786

$

398,560

$

420,692

$

418,922

$

431,635

$

454,751

$

454,048

$

476,110

$

474,606

$

550,936

$

592,335

Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)

18.3%

19.2%

18.0%

18.0%

17.1%

17.5%

19.6%

20.4%

19.2%

19.9%

20.7%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

AptarGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Income before Income Taxes

$

184,058

$

254,385

$

274,942

$

241,373

$

264,383

$

286,301

$

294,571

$

280,497

$

294,825

$

266,020

$

342,069

Adjustments:

Restructuring initiatives

7,563

93

(71)

4,678

14,525

2,208

63,829

20,472

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

5,381

1,892

5,640

9,598

3,927

Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog

4,305

2,577

14,172

1,202

Gain on insurance recovery

(2,900)

(10,648)

Change in inventory valuation method

(7,427)

Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes

$

191,621

$

254,478

$

274,871

$

255,737

$

278,908

$

286,301

$

286,136

$

288,714

$

286,385

$

353,619

$

367,670

Provision for Income Taxes

$

59,461

$

80,796

$

91,312

$

78,953

$

92,457

$

94,677

$

95,276

$

74,893

$

74,796

$

71,254

$

99,842

Adjustments:

Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes

(6,821)

3,295

(7,900)

Restructuring initiatives

2,443

28

(26)

1,258

2,930

642

17,936

5,753

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

1,961

640

1,483

1,475

505

Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog

1,569

859

3,219

218

Gain on insurance recovery

(1,022)

(3,666)

Change in inventory valuation method

(2,420)

Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

$

61,904

$

80,824

$

91,286

$

83,741

$

88,566

$

94,677

$

92,474

$

80,530

$

63,872

$

93,884

$

106,318

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

$

26

$

(108)

$

53

$

192

$

68

$

34

$

53

$

(14)

$

1

$

(21)

$

(25)

Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.

$

124,623

$

173,481

$

183,683

$

162,612

$

171,994

$

191,658

$

199,348

$

205,590

$

220,030

$

194,745

$

242,202

Adjustments:

Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes

6,821

(8,268)

7,900

Restructuring initiatives

5,120

65

(45)

3,420

11,595

1,566

45,893

14,719

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

3,420

1,252

4,157

8,123

3,422

Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog

2,736

1,718

10,953

984

Gain on insurance recovery

(1,878)

(6,982)

Change in inventory valuation method

(5,007)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.

$

129,743

$

173,546

$

183,638

$

172,187

$

190,410

$

191,658

$

193,715

$

203,197

$

222,514

$

259,714

$

261,327

Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding

69,785

69,815

69,274

68,395

68,208

65,009

62,585

64,849

64,596

64,958

66,150

Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share

$

1.79

$

2.48

$

2.65

$

2.38

$

2.52

$

2.85

$

3.09

$

3.17

$

3.41

$

3.00

$

3.66

Adjustments:

Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes

0.10

(0.13)

0.12

Restructuring initiatives

0.07

0.05

0.17

0.02

0.71

0.22

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

0.05

0.02

0.06

0.12

0.05

Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog

0.04

0.03

0.17

0.02

Gain on insurance recovery

(0.03)

(0.11)

Change in inventory valuation method

(0.08)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share

$

1.86

$

2.48

$

2.65

$

2.52

$

2.79

$

2.85

$

3.00

$

3.13

$

3.44

$

4.00

$

3.95

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Supplemental Information

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 21:40:03 UTC
