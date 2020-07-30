AptarGroup : 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
0
07/30/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The calculation of these measures, and a reconciliation to previously reported comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is shown below. The Company believes that this information, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that this information should be used in conjunction with the Company's SEC filings.
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
($ In Thousands)
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Sales
$
1,841,616
$
2,076,719
$
2,337,183
$
2,331,036
$
2,520,013
$
2,597,809
$
2,317,149
$
2,330,934
$
2,469,283
$
2,764,761
$
2,859,732
Reported net income
$
124,597
$
173,589
$
183,630
$
162,420
$
171,926
$
191,624
$
199,295
$
205,604
$
220,029
$
194,766
$
242,227
Reported income taxes
59,461
80,796
91,312
78,953
92,457
94,677
95,276
74,893
74,796
71,254
99,842
Reported income before income taxes
184,058
254,385
274,942
241,373
264,383
286,301
294,571
280,497
294,825
266,020
342,069
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
7,563
93
(71)
4,678
14,525
2,208
63,829
20,472
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
5,381
1,892
5,640
9,598
3,927
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog
4,305
2,577
14,172
1,202
Gain on insurance recovery
(2,900)
(10,648)
Change in inventory valuation method
(7,427)
Adjusted earnings before income taxes
191,621
254,478
274,871
255,737
278,908
286,301
286,136
288,714
286,385
353,619
367,670
Interest expense
16,485
14,371
17,300
18,950
20,514
21,029
34,615
35,237
40,597
32,626
35,489
Interest income
(3,333)
(3,248)
(5,722)
(2,996)
(3,233)
(4,797)
(5,596)
(2,643)
(5,470)
(7,056)
(4,174)
Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)
204,773
265,601
286,449
271,691
296,189
302,533
315,155
321,308
321,512
379,189
398,985
Depreciation and amortization
133,013
132,959
134,243
147,231
135,446
152,218
138,893
154,802
153,094
171,747
194,552
Backlog amortization included in Depreciation and amortization above
(1,202)
Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted
EBITDA)
$
337,786
$
398,560
$
420,692
$
418,922
$
431,635
$
454,751
$
454,048
$
476,110
$
474,606
$
550,936
$
592,335
Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)
18.3%
19.2%
18.0%
18.0%
17.1%
17.5%
19.6%
20.4%
19.2%
19.9%
20.7%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
AptarGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Income before Income Taxes
$
184,058
$
254,385
$
274,942
$
241,373
$
264,383
$
286,301
$
294,571
$
280,497
$
294,825
$
266,020
$
342,069
Adjustments:
Restructuring initiatives
7,563
93
(71)
4,678
14,525
2,208
63,829
20,472
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
5,381
1,892
5,640
9,598
3,927
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog
4,305
2,577
14,172
1,202
Gain on insurance recovery
(2,900)
(10,648)
Change in inventory valuation method
(7,427)
Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes
$
191,621
$
254,478
$
274,871
$
255,737
$
278,908
$
286,301
$
286,136
$
288,714
$
286,385
$
353,619
$
367,670
Provision for Income Taxes
$
59,461
$
80,796
$
91,312
$
78,953
$
92,457
$
94,677
$
95,276
$
74,893
$
74,796
$
71,254
$
99,842
Adjustments:
Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes
(6,821)
3,295
(7,900)
Restructuring initiatives
2,443
28
(26)
1,258
2,930
642
17,936
5,753
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
1,961
640
1,483
1,475
505
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog
1,569
859
3,219
218
Gain on insurance recovery
(1,022)
(3,666)
Change in inventory valuation method
(2,420)
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
$
61,904
$
80,824
$
91,286
$
83,741
$
88,566
$
94,677
$
92,474
$
80,530
$
63,872
$
93,884
$
106,318
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
$
26
$
(108)
$
53
$
192
$
68
$
34
$
53
$
(14)
$
1
$
(21)
$
(25)
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
124,623
$
173,481
$
183,683
$
162,612
$
171,994
$
191,658
$
199,348
$
205,590
$
220,030
$
194,745
$
242,202
Adjustments:
Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes
6,821
(8,268)
7,900
Restructuring initiatives
5,120
65
(45)
3,420
11,595
1,566
45,893
14,719
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
3,420
1,252
4,157
8,123
3,422
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog
2,736
1,718
10,953
984
Gain on insurance recovery
(1,878)
(6,982)
Change in inventory valuation method
(5,007)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.
$
129,743
$
173,546
$
183,638
$
172,187
$
190,410
$
191,658
$
193,715
$
203,197
$
222,514
$
259,714
$
261,327
Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding
69,785
69,815
69,274
68,395
68,208
65,009
62,585
64,849
64,596
64,958
66,150
Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share
$
1.79
$
2.48
$
2.65
$
2.38
$
2.52
$
2.85
$
3.09
$
3.17
$
3.41
$
3.00
$
3.66
Adjustments:
Net effect of items included in the Provision for Income Taxes
0.10
(0.13)
0.12
Restructuring initiatives
0.07
0.05
0.17
0.02
0.71
0.22
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
0.05
0.02
0.06
0.12
0.05
Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquired companies' inventory and backlog
0.04
0.03
0.17
0.02
Gain on insurance recovery
(0.03)
(0.11)
Change in inventory valuation method
(0.08)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share