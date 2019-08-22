Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AptarGroup : Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions, announced today that the company will host its Capital Markets Day in New York City, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Senior executives from the company will speak and then answer questions from the audience. Interested parties can access the presentation slides and listen live by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. A replay of this event will be available on the website for 30 days.

As previously announced, Aptar plans to report its 2019 third quarter results after trading on the New York Stock Exchange has closed on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CDT (9:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the third quarter results. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Aptar website. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in innovative dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 14,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “future” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APTARGROUP, INC.
05:01pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conf..
BU
08/09APTARGROUP : Flexibles Face Up To Rigors of E-Commerce
PU
08/01APTARGROUP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/31APTARGROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31APTARGROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31APTARGROUP : Aptar Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
07/30APTARGROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/26APTARGROUP : Aptar's Volcano Flip-Top Lid for Inverted Packaging Launched at F....
PU
07/26APTARGROUP : Aptar's Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Fr..
AQ
07/25APTARGROUP : Aptar's Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needl...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 907 M
EBIT 2019 423 M
Net income 2019 269 M
Debt 2019 955 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 7 642 M
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 120,90  $
Last Close Price 119,33  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Stephen J. Hagge Director
Alain Chevassus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.26.85%7 642
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-16.03%5 272
FP CORP3.34%2 644
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 011
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PLC--.--%600
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.2.91%554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group