AptarGroup : Aptar Announces Capital Markets Day and Confirms Third Quarter Conference Call Date

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions, announced today that the company will host its Capital Markets Day in New York City, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Senior executives from the company will speak and then answer questions from the audience. Interested parties can access the presentation slides and listen live by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. A replay of this event will be available on the website for 30 days.

As previously announced, Aptar plans to report its 2019 third quarter results after trading on the New York Stock Exchange has closed on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CDT (9:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the third quarter results. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Aptar website. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in innovative dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 14,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “future” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005633/en/