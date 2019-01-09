Log in
APTARGROUP, INC. (ATR)
01/09 04:00:00 pm
93.365 USD   -0.17%
2018APTARGROUP, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018APTARGROUP, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018APTARGROUP, INC. : annual earnings release
AptarGroup : Aptar Announces Quarterly Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information

01/09/2019 | 05:01pm EST

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) announced the dates and times of quarterly conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will be communicated in subsequent press releases.

Quarterly Conference Calls

   

Press Release (1)

    

Conference Call (2)
4th Quarter and Annual 2018 Results February 20, 2019

February 21, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT

1st Quarter 2019 Results April 30, 2019 May 1, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT
2nd Quarter 2019 Results July 31, 2019 August 1, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT
3rd Quarter 2019 Results October 31, 2019

November 1, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT

(1)  

Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

 
(2)

Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone. Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Aptar website at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the website.

 

Annual Meeting

The Board also announced that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at Aptar’s corporate headquarters, 265 Exchange Drive, Suite 100, Crystal Lake, Illinois, on May 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. CT. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 8, 2019.

Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2019
