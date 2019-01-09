AptarGroup : Aptar Announces Quarterly Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) announced the dates and times of quarterly
conference calls for the year. Any updates to these dates or times will
be communicated in subsequent press releases.
Quarterly Conference Calls
Press Release (1)
Conference Call (2)
4th Quarter and Annual 2018 Results
February 20, 2019
February 21, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT
1st Quarter 2019 Results
April 30, 2019
May 1, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT
2nd Quarter 2019 Results
July 31, 2019
August 1, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT
3rd Quarter 2019 Results
October 31, 2019
November 1, 2019, at
8:00 a.m. CT
Press releases will be issued on the dates noted after
the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Times shown are in the Central U.S. time zone.
Conference calls will last approximately one hour and interested
parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the
Investor Relations page of the Aptar website at www.aptar.com.
Replay of the conference calls can also be accessed on the
Investor Relations page of the website.
Annual Meeting
The Board also announced that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
will be held at Aptar’s corporate headquarters, 265 Exchange Drive,
Suite 100, Crystal Lake, Illinois, on May 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. CT. The
record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 8,
2019.
Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative
dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty,
personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care,
injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design,
engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that
build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful
difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the
world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over
13,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more
information, visit www.aptar.com.
