AptarGroup : Aptar Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey as EVP General Counsel

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced today that Kimberly Y. Chainey will join the company as its Executive Vice President, Global General Counsel, effective July 27, 2020. Chainey will be responsible for the company's global legal affairs and will become a member of Aptar’s Executive Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Kim Chainey to Aptar. Her breadth of experience across multiple industries as the lead attorney for global mergers and acquisitions, strategy, innovation, intellectual property and compliance will strengthen our leadership team and better position us to achieve our strategic priorities,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Chainey brings over 15 years of international and domestic experience advising c-suite executives and boards of directors of Global 100 and Fortune 500 companies, venture companies, and government entities. She has held progressively senior roles with law firms and companies such as Morgan Lewis, The Hershey Company, Avis and most recently with Panasonic Avionics Corporation as their Vice President and General Counsel.

Chainey holds an A.B. in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard University, a Law Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

