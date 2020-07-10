Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : Aptar Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey as EVP General Counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced today that Kimberly Y. Chainey will join the company as its Executive Vice President, Global General Counsel, effective July 27, 2020. Chainey will be responsible for the company's global legal affairs and will become a member of Aptar’s Executive Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005063/en/

Aptar Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey as EVP General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire).

Aptar Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey as EVP General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire).

“We are delighted to welcome Kim Chainey to Aptar. Her breadth of experience across multiple industries as the lead attorney for global mergers and acquisitions, strategy, innovation, intellectual property and compliance will strengthen our leadership team and better position us to achieve our strategic priorities,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Chainey brings over 15 years of international and domestic experience advising c-suite executives and boards of directors of Global 100 and Fortune 500 companies, venture companies, and government entities. She has held progressively senior roles with law firms and companies such as Morgan Lewis, The Hershey Company, Avis and most recently with Panasonic Avionics Corporation as their Vice President and General Counsel.

Chainey holds an A.B. in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard University, a Law Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APTARGROUP, INC.
08:31aAPTARGROUP : Aptar Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey as EVP General Counsel
BU
06:54aAPTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage Announces Market Launch of SEAWELL(TM), an Ac..
AQ
06/22APTARGROUP : Aptar Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
06/17APTARGROUP : Aptar Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
06/04APTARGROUP : Aptar Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative
AQ
06/03APTARGROUP : Aptar Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Joining Force..
BU
05/19APTARGROUP : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
PU
05/12APTARGROUP : 2020 Bank of America Health Care Conference
PU
05/08APTARGROUP : Aptar Submits Application for Emergency Use Authorization to the Ge..
BU
05/07APTARGROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 742 M - -
Net income 2020 205 M - -
Net Debt 2020 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 7 302 M 7 302 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 115,22 $
Last Close Price 113,76 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.-1.61%7 302
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-9.12%5 719
FP CORPORATION32.82%3 323
SCIENTEX-2.43%1 116
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED9.65%814
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.11%492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group