AptarGroup : Aptar Beauty + Home Delivers Its Promise of “Think Local, Lever...

Aptar Beauty + Home, a packaging solutions provider with locations in India, launched its locally designed and developed solutions on May 10th, 2019. The range was influenced by the global and local market trends of on the go, affordable premiumisation and formula protection. The solutions brought together new packaging options for many beauty and personal care needs.

Produced in India, the launch consisted of five key products, designed to cater to a variety of consumer interests. The launch included a pocket-friendly solution for your 'on the go' fragrance needs called PACTO, alongside a simple yet elegant solution called Click, which can recharge any consumer moods through its sleek and elegant design for products ranging from perfume to lotion. The launch also showcased the first of its kind 'designed by the consumer' packaging solution for the hair care market called Pearl4u, which is a sophisticated closure offering a delightful consumer experience as it promises a drip less and mess free application.

The launch fused the regional market with Aptar's global capability via the launch of Alpine and Micro which are solutions globally acclaimed for multiplicity and formula protection.

'We are committed to this market and the power of think local, leverage global,' said Kanwal Tikoo, President of AptarGroup for India and Southeast Asia. 'This launch is a celebration of the fusion of our market needs with our local and global capabilities.'

The event was elevated with the celebrated presence of Aptar customers, who appreciated the range and welcomed it with fervour. Aptar also shared its vision and expansion plans for India with elated audiences.

'Our driving force is customer centricity. We constantly endeavor to outperform on all the three dimensions of excellence - commercial, operational and innovation,' explained Pardeep Wazir, Head Sales, India and Southeast Asia.

The launch featured richly designed solutions with aesthetic appeal, functional benefit and efficient supply chain process through localization. 'Local production of these global and regional packaging solutions, will make new market launches by any consumer goods company a convenient and commercially optimized solution,' explained Moolam V Rao, Aptar Head of Operations, India.

When asked about the response from the industry, Supriya Srivastava, Regional Marketing, India and Southeast Asia remarked, 'Aptar's newly launched range validates the power of premium yet optimized packaging solutions. The response from our brand and commercial partners was encouraging. This endeavor makes business sense for both Aptar and its customers.'

'At Aptar we are hyper-focused on creating consumer value through regionally designed solutions that provide consumer delight, functional benefit and operational excellence driven by consumer and market insight,' said Sukesh Sheth, Director Product Development, India and Southeast Asia.

The event concluded with customers visiting Aptar Beauty + Home's facility that is under construction in Medchul, Hyderabad.

For more information, visit www.aptar.com.