AptarGroup : Aptar Completes Acquisition of CSP Technologies

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of CSP Technologies S.à r.l. (CSP Technologies), a leader in active packaging technology based on proprietary material science expertise.

As previously reported, this strategic transaction meets Aptar’s disciplined criteria for acquiring companies with strong positions in attractive markets, proprietary technologies, solid margins and robust growth fundamentals. Aptar looks forward to growing CSP Technologies’ existing business in the Pharma and Food Safety markets, and leveraging their active packaging and material science know-how in other end markets.

Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, commented, “As anticipated, the closing of the CSP Technologies acquisition went smoothly and we welcome CSP Technologies’ experienced team to Aptar. We will begin to integrate CSP Technologies into our global network and together we will continue to develop value-creating, differentiated solutions as a global leader in packaging solutions.”

There will be a conference call on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Aptar’s third quarter results for 2018. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food, and beverage markets. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “forward” and “anticipated” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to, the successful integration of the CSP Technologies business; the impact of tax reform legislation; the execution of the business transformation; economic conditions worldwide including potential deflationary conditions in regions we rely on for growth; political conditions worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or our effective tax rate; changes in customer and/or consumer spending levels; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases; fluctuations in the cost of materials, components and other input costs; the availability of raw materials and components; our ability to successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects; our ability to increase prices, contain costs and improve productivity; changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations; volatility of global credit markets; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and reporting systems; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations, including changes in tax rates; direct or indirect consequences of acts of war or terrorism; work stoppages due to labor disputes; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005458/en/