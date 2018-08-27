AptarGroup : Aptar Completes Acquisition of CSP Technologies

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) today announced it has completed the
previously announced acquisition of CSP Technologies S.à r.l. (CSP
Technologies), a leader in active packaging technology based on
proprietary material science expertise.
As previously reported, this strategic transaction meets Aptar’s
disciplined criteria for acquiring companies with strong positions in
attractive markets, proprietary technologies, solid margins and robust
growth fundamentals. Aptar looks forward to growing CSP Technologies’
existing business in the Pharma and Food Safety markets, and leveraging
their active packaging and material science know-how in other end
markets.
Stephan Tanda, President and CEO, commented, “As anticipated, the
closing of the CSP Technologies acquisition went smoothly and we welcome
CSP Technologies’ experienced team to Aptar. We will begin to integrate
CSP Technologies into our global network and together we will continue
to develop value-creating, differentiated solutions as a global leader
in packaging solutions.”
There will be a conference call on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.
Central Time to discuss Aptar’s third quarter results for 2018. The call
will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to
listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com.
Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on
the Investor Relations page of the website.
Aptar is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative
dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home
care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food, and
beverage markets. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with
manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South
America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as
“forward” and “anticipated” and other similar expressions or future or
conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant
to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are
based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information
currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ
materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking
statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in
our operations and business environment including, but not limited to,
the successful integration of the CSP Technologies business; the impact
of tax reform legislation; the execution of the business transformation;
economic conditions worldwide including potential deflationary
conditions in regions we rely on for growth; political conditions
worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates
or our effective tax rate; changes in customer and/or consumer spending
levels; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations
within our customer or supplier bases; fluctuations in the cost of
materials, components and other input costs; the availability of raw
materials and components; our ability to successfully implement facility
expansions and new facility projects; our ability to increase prices,
contain costs and improve productivity; changes in capital availability
or cost, including interest rate fluctuations; volatility of global
credit markets; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and
reporting systems; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations,
including changes in tax rates; direct or indirect consequences of acts
of war or terrorism; work stoppages due to labor disputes; and
competition, including technological advances. For additional
information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form
10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
