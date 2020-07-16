Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AptarGroup : Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The payment date is August 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005907/en/

Photo: Aptar's Corporate Headquarters in Crystal Lake, IL (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo: Aptar's Corporate Headquarters in Crystal Lake, IL (Photo: Business Wire)

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company’s second quarter results for 2020. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create dosing, dispensing and protective packaging technologies for the world’s leading brands, in turn making a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of people around the world. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. The company is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 14,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on APTARGROUP, INC.
05:02pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/10APTARGROUP : Aptar Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey as EVP General Counsel
BU
07/10APTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage Announces Market Launch of SEAWELL(TM), an Ac..
AQ
06/22APTARGROUP : Aptar Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
06/17APTARGROUP : Aptar Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
06/04APTARGROUP : Aptar Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative
AQ
06/03APTARGROUP : Aptar Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative, Joining Force..
BU
05/19APTARGROUP : 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
PU
05/12APTARGROUP : 2020 Bank of America Health Care Conference
PU
05/08APTARGROUP : Aptar Submits Application for Emergency Use Authorization to the Ge..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 743 M - -
Net income 2020 206 M - -
Net Debt 2020 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 7 568 M 7 568 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 115,33 $
Last Close Price 117,90 $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Non-Executive Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Joanne C. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralf Klaus Wunderlich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.1.97%7 568
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-2.84%6 114
FP CORPORATION31.28%3 396
SCIENTEX-2.96%1 126
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED6.48%777
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.17%524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group