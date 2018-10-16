AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage Named Daisy Brand Sour Cream's Supplier of ...

Daisy Brand Sour Cream recently recognized Aptar Food + Beverage as their Supplier of the Year for 2017.

Aptar's site in Mukwonago, Wisconsin supplies the closure, valve and ring-pull fitment for the Daisy Squeeze Sour Cream pouch. Aptar was given the award in recognition of our outstanding working relationship in the areas of quality, delivery and customer service. Aptar departments that were recognized include customer service, quality, plant management, project management and engineering.

'The customer focus and perseverance by our Aptar teams gained us this exciting recognition,' explained Mark Kitzis, President, North America, Aptar Food + Beverage

The five-time award-winning Daisy Squeeze Sour Cream pouch is a revolutionary package design, featuring an innovative dispensing solution by Aptar. The sleek-looking closure features a SimpliSqueeze® valve, providing a clean and controlled dispense. The dispensing solution also includes an easy-to-remove tamper evident pull-ring. The new sour cream package boasts 'no spoon required' further highlighting the convenience and ease of sour cream in an inverted pouch format.