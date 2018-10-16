Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AptarGroup, Inc.    ATR

APTARGROUP, INC. (ATR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage Named Daisy Brand Sour Cream's Supplier of ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:53pm CEST

Daisy Brand Sour Cream recently recognized Aptar Food + Beverage as their Supplier of the Year for 2017.

Aptar's site in Mukwonago, Wisconsin supplies the closure, valve and ring-pull fitment for the Daisy Squeeze Sour Cream pouch. Aptar was given the award in recognition of our outstanding working relationship in the areas of quality, delivery and customer service. Aptar departments that were recognized include customer service, quality, plant management, project management and engineering.

'The customer focus and perseverance by our Aptar teams gained us this exciting recognition,' explained Mark Kitzis, President, North America, Aptar Food + Beverage

The five-time award-winning Daisy Squeeze Sour Cream pouch is a revolutionary package design, featuring an innovative dispensing solution by Aptar. The sleek-looking closure features a SimpliSqueeze® valve, providing a clean and controlled dispense. The dispensing solution also includes an easy-to-remove tamper evident pull-ring. The new sour cream package boasts 'no spoon required' further highlighting the convenience and ease of sour cream in an inverted pouch format.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 16:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APTARGROUP, INC.
06:53pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage Named Daisy Brand Sour Cream's Supplier of ....
PU
10/12APTARGROUP : Aptar Launches the New Flip Lid Beverage Closure
PU
10/09APTARGROUP : Overcoming E-commerce Challenges with Strategic Packaging Decisio....
PU
10/09APTARGROUP : Aptar Pharma QuickStart™, an injectable device development ki..
PU
10/02APTARGROUP : Aptar Honors the Legacy of Chicago Recovery Alliance Founder, Dan....
PU
10/02APTARGROUP : Aptar Introduces the UNO 38mm Sport Closure
PU
10/02APTARGROUP : Aptar Pharma Launches PureHale, a New Portable and Ready-to-Use U....
PU
10/01JOIN APTAR PHARMA&RSQUO;S LIVE WEBIN : Solutions for ...
PU
10/01APTARGROUP : Aptar Food + Beverage will Present at the Pack Expo Innovation St....
PU
09/28APTARGROUP : Withstanding the Rigors of the E-Commerce Supply Chain | How to D....
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05IEA : Plastic use driving oil demand to 2050 
09/10DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : AptarGroup Inc. 
08/01August 2018 Dividend Champions List 
08/01Dividend Champions For August 2018 
07/304 Double-Digit Payout Increases Expected In August 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 747 M
EBIT 2018 370 M
Net income 2018 229 M
Debt 2018 889 M
Yield 2018 1,27%
P/E ratio 2018 29,21
P/E ratio 2019 23,39
EV / Sales 2018 2,62x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 6 321 M
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Stephen J. Hagge Director
Alain Chevassus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.18.39%6 321
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 733
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-26.30%5 679
RPC GROUP PLC-14.24%4 039
FP CORP-2.14%2 350
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 020
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.