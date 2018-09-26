Log in
AptarGroup, Inc.

APTARGROUP, INC. (ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage to Exhibit at Gulfood Dubai, November 6-8

0
09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

Aptar Food + Beverage will once again participate at the Gulfood Manufacturing tradeshow in Dubai from November 6-8. We look forward to showcasing our wide range of dispensing solutions and technologies to brands in the Middle East. Meet us at booth E2-13 (Hall 2) and discover our wide range of innovative packaging solutions that are delighting consumers worldwide with differentiation, safety and convenience.

Dual Pour: an innovative transparent closure with colored insert, designed to differentiate edible oils on the shelf and give consumers a superior oil dispensing experience.

Neo: A customizable closure that features an in-molded scoop. Neo has been especially designed for infant formula consumers as it provides a hygienic application and product integrity. Available in 99mm and 127mm.

Uno 38mm: A one-piece sports cap that provides transparency to brand thanks to its PP material. Uno is suitable for both H2O2 decontamination and Claranor Puls'Full Cap® sterilization.

Flip Lid: a uniquely simple and child-friendly beverage closure designed to remain united with the bottle through its lifecycle, helping to increase the percentage of closures being recycled.

Contact us at info.fb@aptar.com with any questions, and we look forward to seeing you at Gulfood!

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:40:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 747 M
EBIT 2018 370 M
Net income 2018 225 M
Debt 2018 889 M
Yield 2018 1,20%
P/E ratio 2018 31,84
P/E ratio 2019 24,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
Capitalization 6 763 M
Chart APTARGROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
AptarGroup, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APTARGROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target -4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan B. Tanda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George L. Fotiades Chairman
Robert W. Kuhn Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Stephen J. Hagge Director
Alain Chevassus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APTARGROUP, INC.26.05%6 763
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 803
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-18.73%6 284
RPC GROUP PLC-5.52%4 457
FP CORP14.97%2 741
ZOJIRUSHI CORPORATION40.83%1 066
