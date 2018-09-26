AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage to Exhibit at Gulfood Dubai, November 6-8

Aptar Food + Beverage will once again participate at the Gulfood Manufacturing tradeshow in Dubai from November 6-8. We look forward to showcasing our wide range of dispensing solutions and technologies to brands in the Middle East. Meet us at booth E2-13 (Hall 2) and discover our wide range of innovative packaging solutions that are delighting consumers worldwide with differentiation, safety and convenience.
Dual Pour: an innovative transparent closure with colored insert, designed to differentiate edible oils on the shelf and give consumers a superior oil dispensing experience.
Neo: A customizable closure that features an in-molded scoop. Neo has been especially designed for infant formula consumers as it provides a hygienic application and product integrity. Available in 99mm and 127mm.
Uno 38mm: A one-piece sports cap that provides transparency to brand thanks to its PP material. Uno is suitable for both H2O2 decontamination and Claranor Puls'Full Cap® sterilization.
Flip Lid: a uniquely simple and child-friendly beverage closure designed to remain united with the bottle through its lifecycle, helping to increase the percentage of closures being recycled.
Contact us at info.fb@aptar.com with any questions, and we look forward to seeing you at Gulfood!
