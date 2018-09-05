Log in
AptarGroup : Aptar Food + Beverage to Exhibit at PACK EXPO International

09/05/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Aptar Food + Beverage will showcase at PackExpo a wide range of dispensing solutions and technologies that have been designed to bring differentiation, safety, convenience, and a superior functionality to consumers. Visit us on N-6261 and learn how the latest innovations are growing brands worldwide.

  • Sierra for StandCappouch: an inverted pouch solution that offers stability and easy storage, while completely eliminating the need for utensils.
  • EZ Pour : a one-piece dispensing pouch with a built-in tamper evident pull ring, providing great pour ability for dry foods.
  • Olympian Closure: a wide snap top closure that provides a BAP® superior sealing performance and easy-open experience, without the need to change existing production equipment.
  • Guardian Light: with an ergonomic and light-weight design, this non-detachable tamper evident closure is leading the way for sustainable solutions for on-the-go beverages consumption.
  • Flip-Lid: a uniquely simple and child-friendly beverage closure designed to remain united with the bottle through its lifecycle and helps to support the mission of increasing the percentage of closures being recycled.

INNOVATION STAGE

Aptar is excited to be selected to provide attendees with insights on 'How to Overcome E-commerce Challenges with Packaging Innovation' at the Innovation Stage. We would like to invite you to this free-session, which will be held on booth N-4585 on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 1pm.

Contact us at info.fb@aptar.com with any questions. We look forward to seeing you at the show.

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 22:06:05 UTC
07/27AptarGroup Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
