AptarGroup, Inc.

APTARGROUP, INC.

(ATR)
AptarGroup : Aptar India Launched Five New Products During the Second Edition of "Mega Launch"

02/14/2020 | 03:43pm EST

In support of Aptar's commitment towards customer centricity, Aptar India launched five new products during the second edition of 'Mega Launch', Aptar India's product launch platform that began in May 2019. This edition was centered around customer feedback, 'You said it, we made it' was the promise well delivered.

The event included over 100 of Aptar's customers, suppliers and partners. Presided by Aptar's President and CEO, Stephan Tanda and Chief Human Resources Officer, Shiela Vinczeller, the launch focused on Aptar's commitment and investment in India, new product development and a focus on talent and leadership.

Kanwal Tikoo, President of India & Southeast Asia, Aptar, presented the company's strategic direction for India and provided a glimpse into where the team stood against its promise made during the Mega Launch1 event in May 2019. 'We are listening and will continue to connect with you to help transform your vision into reality,' said Kanwal Tikoo.

The evening was elevated further with an entertaining launch event followed by a product presentation by Sukesh Sheth, Regional Director Product Development, India and Southeast Asia, and Supriya Srivastava, Regional Marketing, India and Southeast Asia. The presentation of the new products - designed based on customer needs and validated by extensive consumer research - took the audience through all of the intricate product details. Visitors also got an opportunity to experience the new products via demonstration booths facilitated by the project and development teams.

'With local design capability and global centers of excellence, we can transition your needs into functional possibilities,' said Supriya Srivastava during her closing remarks.

For more information, please send an email to newsroom@aptar.com

Disclaimer

AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:42:01 UTC
