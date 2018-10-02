AptarGroup : Aptar Introduces the UNO 38mm Sport Closure

Aptar's new sport cap called UNO 38mm is a one-piece closure made of PP to suit the requirements and performance of the flip-top design and to provide the option of translucent or opaque colors. UNO provides one-hand opening and eclosing and is available in two 38mm neck finishes: 3-lead and 2-lead thread starts.

The development of this larger, wide mouth neck finish is driven by the combination of three factors:

the continuous growth of aseptically processed, shelf stable beverages such as juices, drinkable dairy, ready-to-drink coffees and teas, preservative free drinks and water

the dynamic growth of on-the-go beverage consumption in single serve packaging formats, and

the increasing consumer demand for convenience, hygiene, resealablity and superior hydration

To address these customer and consumer needs, Aptar has developed UNO, a liner-less flip top, plug-seal sport closure for PET bottles, based on the success and market acceptance of the Original sport closure family, offering a visible tamper evident and comfortable drinking spout.

UNO 38mm is suitable for H2O2 sterilization for juice and dairy beverages, using the following aseptic equipment suppliers: Krones, Serac, KHS and GEA.

Uno also fits Claranor Puls'Full Cap® sterilization with pulsed light. UNO is adapted for ESL>60 days and high acid aseptic lines after successfully passing the testing requirements.

UNO 38mm by Aptar provides safety and convenience for on-the-go beverage consumption for children and active adults alike. Consumers looking for natural and healthy beverages can now enjoy convenience, in today's traditional premium water brand packaging.

Give consumers a superior drinking experience with Uno 38mm sports closure. Visit our website to learn more about Uno, and request your samples today!