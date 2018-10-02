AptarGroup : Aptar Introduces the UNO 38mm Sport Closure

Aptar's new sport cap called UNO 38mm is a one-piece closure made of PP to suit the requirements and performance of the flip-top design and to provide the option of translucent or opaque colors. UNO provides one-hand opening and eclosing and is available in two 38mm neck finishes: 3-lead and 2-lead thread starts.
The development of this larger, wide mouth neck finish is driven by the combination of three factors:
-
the continuous growth of aseptically processed, shelf stable beverages such as juices, drinkable dairy, ready-to-drink coffees and teas, preservative free drinks and water
-
the dynamic growth of on-the-go beverage consumption in single serve packaging formats, and
-
the increasing consumer demand for convenience, hygiene, resealablity and superior hydration
To address these customer and consumer needs, Aptar has developed UNO, a liner-less flip top, plug-seal sport closure for PET bottles, based on the success and market acceptance of the Original sport closure family, offering a visible tamper evident and comfortable drinking spout.
UNO 38mm is suitable for H2O2 sterilization for juice and dairy beverages, using the following aseptic equipment suppliers: Krones, Serac, KHS and GEA.
Uno also fits Claranor Puls'Full Cap® sterilization with pulsed light. UNO is adapted for ESL>60 days and high acid aseptic lines after successfully passing the testing requirements.
UNO 38mm by Aptar provides safety and convenience for on-the-go beverage consumption for children and active adults alike. Consumers looking for natural and healthy beverages can now enjoy convenience, in today's traditional premium water brand packaging.
Give consumers a superior drinking experience with Uno 38mm sports closure. Visit our website to learn more about Uno, and request your samples today!
Disclaimer
AptarGroup Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:17:03 UTC