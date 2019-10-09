AptarGroup : Aptar Joins Catalyst CEO Champions For Change to Accelerate the P...

Crystal Lake, Illinois, October 9, 2019 - AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, announced today that it has joined the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change. With a strong commitment from Aptar's President and CEO, Stephan Tanda, the company is focused on furthering gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.

The Catalyst CEO Champions For Change is a transformational diversity and inclusion initiative launched by Catalyst, a global thought leader and partner in accelerating the progress of women at work for over 50 years. Aptar joins more than 60 other leading global companies in the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change who are committing to drive change, specifically pledging to:

Accelerate progress in the representation of women, including women of color, in executive/senior level positions

Maintain (where strong) or accelerate the representation of women, including women of color, on the Company's Board of Directors (or equivalent)

Strengthen the pipeline of women through an annual review of internal diagnostics and leverage leading practices to address any identified issues

Benchmark and track inclusion and improve the culture of inclusion within the organization

Share key representation metrics with Catalyst for benchmarking and for anonymized reporting of our collective aggregate progress

'Aptar is honored to be a Catalyst CEO For Change company. We are a global organization full of diverse, highly skilled, passionate colleagues who are focused on reimagining packaging solutions to improve everyday life for people everywhere. We are committed to enhancing our vibrant work culture so that everyone can reach their full potential,' said Stephan Tanda, Aptar's President and CEO.

Today Aptar is taking steps to lead in gender diversity and equality in the workplace, by enabling a culturally diverse workforce and nurturing an inclusive and welcoming culture. These principles are pervasive throughout Aptar's organization, beginning at the very top. Aptar is recognized for having 40% women leaders on its Board of Directors and its board committees are chaired by women. Aptar is also included in the SPDR® SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE), which invests in US large-capitalization companies that rank among the highest in their sector in terms of gender diversity within senior leadership positions.

'Our Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies represent more than 10 million employees and nearly $3 trillion dollars in revenue globally. The positive ripple effect from their commitment is tremendous in helping to build workplaces where everyone has a fair chance to succeed,' said Lorraine Hariton, President and CEO, Catalyst.

Read the full Catalyst CEO Champions For Change pledge and find out more about joining the movement at www.catalyst.org/Champions.